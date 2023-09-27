As someone who is just over 10 months dry, I found SipSin yesterday - it specialises in low and no alcohol drinks, though does have booze for the unconverted.
Is tiny but absolutely lovely. Good tunes
I am particularly made up get a decent draught pint of Lucky Saint outside of London.
Yeah, 0% might not matter to most of yous (though I think Lucky Saint is essentially the same tastewise as a decent lager), but my social life is no different from when I gave up the booze. It's great to find a place you feel caters for you.
Will likely go through everything on the menu in time. 0% wine, spirits, beers. CBD drinks. "Add a 25mg drop of CBD to any cocktail, free"!
Meanwhile, Hooters does roaring trade...