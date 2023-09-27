« previous next »
Bars/Clubs in town

AlphaDelta

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 27, 2023, 12:42:46 pm
Tried that new Queen of Hope Street last Saturday. Got to say, really impressed. Its a huge place (opposite the Philharmonic) and not too pricey for town, a Cruzcampo and a Heineken £9.

On the subject of that part of town, the Phil really needs to up its game, they never have issues bringing people through the doors (into the toilets), but the staff always seem miserable, the ale isn't the greatest and the whole place could do with a refresh.
It's one of my favourite buildings in the city, shame to see it going to pot.
AndyMuller

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 27, 2023, 01:17:02 pm
Anyone tried Chamber 36? Going tomorrow before a candlelight concert at the cathedral.
XabiGerrard

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
October 21, 2023, 10:13:40 am
Anywhere around Dale St decent to watch the match in? Plenty of screens etc?
gerrardisgod

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
October 21, 2023, 10:19:31 am
Rose & Crown is always my go to.
Red_Irishman

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
October 24, 2023, 11:07:35 am
6 of us travelling over for the Forest game this weekend. Arriving Saturday evening around 7.

Any suggestions for pubs/late bars? Stayibng near city centre, all of us in our mid/early 30's.

Dont want a nightclub but some spots that have decent atmosphere, not run down!, and have people of similar age.

Also, for Sunday after the game, what would be the best course of action for a few pints?

Thanks lads.
benitezexpletives

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
December 27, 2023, 08:26:35 pm
Any recommendations for going out after the Newcastle match on Monday night? Obviously not ideal with it being New year's Day but we didn't get much choice in the matter after the changed it from Saturday.
CHOPPER

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
December 31, 2023, 09:33:17 pm
Brass Monkey, on School Lane.

If youre in town with your Judy, thats the place. Most festive place in town as well, a close second the VC.
gerrardisgod

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
March 12, 2024, 12:02:08 pm
Mojo gone, was always going to happen after it moved. Even before it moved Id noticed it becoming emptier and emptier.
upthereds1993

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
March 12, 2024, 01:32:16 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 12, 2024, 12:02:08 pm
Mojo gone, was always going to happen after it moved. Even before it moved Id noticed it becoming emptier and emptier.

Was there a reason why they had to move? Seemed an insane decision. Old venue was iconic and had plenty of character, presumably the rent / rates would have been cheaper than the new site in Liverpool One too.

Spent countless hours in the old one down the years but only tried the new venue once. Wasn't the same at all - felt just like being in any ten-a-penny, generic bar
gerrardisgod

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
March 12, 2024, 02:06:16 pm
I would have assumed rent/rates too, if theyd not essentially moved to L1. Probably was that and this was a Hail Mary final throw.

Used to love the old gaff. You been in either Leeds/Manchester? Theyre as equally bland. In fact, there was a leak in the Leeds one the night I was there and the roof caved in :lmao
bradders1011

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
March 12, 2024, 02:29:19 pm
Only place in Manchester you can get a drink beyond midnight so we usually end up in there. Shame the Liverpool one is going.
jackh

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
March 12, 2024, 02:46:07 pm
Shame to hear that's gone. As with a few of you, it was a reliable last stop if you'd had a beer or two more than you'd planned and wanted somewhere until late.
mulane

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
March 27, 2024, 02:24:22 pm
Sorry I'm sure this would have been asked before, but is there a list of early pubs in the forum, open before 9am on a Sunday,  or maybe its in one of the pages of this topic. I'll keep searching but just checking if someone had it handy  :-[
ToneLa

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Today at 08:51:58 am
As someone who is just over 10 months dry, I found SipSin yesterday - it specialises in low and no alcohol drinks, though does have booze for the unconverted.

Is tiny but absolutely lovely. Good tunes

I am particularly made up get a decent draught pint of Lucky Saint outside of London.

Yeah, 0% might not matter to most of yous (though I think Lucky Saint is essentially the same tastewise as  a decent lager), but my social life is no different from when I gave up the booze. It's great to find a place you feel caters for you.

Will likely go through everything on the menu in time. 0% wine, spirits, beers. CBD drinks. "Add a 25mg drop of CBD to any cocktail, free"!

Meanwhile, Hooters does roaring trade...
