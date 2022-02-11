Yea, blag irish bar or a cocktail gaff with loads of neon signs
After a favour. Can anyone remember what The Shipping Forecast in Slater Street used to be called?
The Wonder bar
Thought it was that. Nice one.
Judging by our user names we are a similar age so would have been in there around the same time. One of my mates reckoned he never failed to pull in there
i Remember Robbie Fowler got attacked in there i cant remember thje details i think it was just a bitter off his head ?
Going bongos bingo on Friday, anyone been? Dreading it to be honest.
You with a decent sized group of mates?It's not my thing at all, but have a few before you get there and if you're with a decent group it's not too bad.
