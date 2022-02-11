« previous next »
Bars/Clubs in town

Jwils21

February 11, 2022, 04:00:13 pm
Quote from: Yozza1 on September  3, 2021, 02:11:12 pm
Yea, blag irish bar or a cocktail gaff with loads of neon signs

Combo of both, Insta O'Grammers
lfcred1976

September 14, 2022, 01:24:38 pm
After a favour. Can anyone remember what The Shipping Forecast in Slater Street used to be called?
So... Howard Phillips

September 14, 2022, 03:55:21 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on September 14, 2022, 01:24:38 pm
After a favour. Can anyone remember what The Shipping Forecast in Slater Street used to be called?

Its been that for about 20 years. The Jacaranda next door has been the Hacaranda for Donkeys years.
gerrardisgod

September 14, 2022, 04:47:15 pm
Think it was a Flares before that.
red_Mark1980

September 14, 2022, 07:29:53 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on September 14, 2022, 01:24:38 pm
After a favour. Can anyone remember what The Shipping Forecast in Slater Street used to be called?

The Wonder bar
lfcred1976

September 14, 2022, 08:44:01 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 14, 2022, 07:29:53 pm
The Wonder bar

Thought it was that. Nice one.
ToneLa

September 15, 2022, 07:54:53 am
The Jacaranda used to be better
red_Mark1980

September 15, 2022, 09:04:03 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on September 14, 2022, 08:44:01 pm
Thought it was that. Nice one.

Judging by our user names we are a similar age so would have been in there around the same time. One of my mates reckoned he never failed to pull in there  ;D
lfcred1976

September 15, 2022, 09:55:12 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 15, 2022, 09:04:03 am
Judging by our user names we are a similar age so would have been in there around the same time. One of my mates reckoned he never failed to pull in there  ;D

Had a mad 22nd birthday in there. Been on the absinthe prior then my mate was that pissed he fell down the stairs. Taxi for him after that haha.

Used to have a few in Slaters then cross over to there.
call me red

September 15, 2022, 09:10:22 pm
i Remember Robbie Fowler got attacked in there i cant remember thje details i think it was just a bitter off his head ?
lfcred1976

September 15, 2022, 11:16:38 pm
Quote from: call me red on September 15, 2022, 09:10:22 pm
i Remember Robbie Fowler got attacked in there i cant remember thje details i think it was just a bitter off his head ?

Yeah wasnt it he got attacked by a blue nose when he was having a piss?
frag

Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
Going bongos bingo on Friday, anyone been? Dreading it to be honest.
CraigDS

Yesterday at 11:01:20 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
Going bongos bingo on Friday, anyone been? Dreading it to be honest.

You with a decent sized group of mates?

It's not my thing at all, but have a few before you get there and if you're with a decent group it's not too bad.
frag

Today at 12:21:54 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:01:20 pm
You with a decent sized group of mates?

It's not my thing at all, but have a few before you get there and if you're with a decent group it's not too bad.

7 of us going, planning on having few before. Annoyingly have to be up really early on the Saturday so cant go too wild. Feel like its a place that you need to be pretty smashed for if its not your normal gig ha
gregor

Today at 11:26:13 am
They've done really well and people clearly like it, but to quote Mark Corrigan it would be like walking into my own personal nightmare.
AndyMuller

Today at 11:37:49 am
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
Going bongos bingo on Friday, anyone been? Dreading it to be honest.

I've only been the once with my gf and we enjoyed it like. I ended up winning a Henry Hoover.
bradders1011

Today at 01:24:10 pm
It feels like enforced fun and it's full of just the worst kind of people who can't handle a couple of Dark Fruits on the train in.
lfcred1976

Today at 01:26:01 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 10:57:00 pm
Going bongos bingo on Friday, anyone been? Dreading it to be honest.

Take no notice of the miserable bastards 😂. Quality night out.
