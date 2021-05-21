« previous next »
Bars/Clubs in town

Craig 🤔

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 21, 2021, 09:15:36 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on May 21, 2021, 08:52:24 am
I had the pleasure of going back in my beloved Cross Keys after work last night, the pleasure of sitting inside a pub, not ordering all sorts of food and being allowed to sit as long as you wanted. I nearly cried haha  :'(

Yeah was in there Monday and for the quiz & match on Weds. Good to be back and Ray is as happy as ever!
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 21, 2021, 11:33:04 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on May 21, 2021, 08:52:24 am
I had the pleasure of going back in my beloved Cross Keys after work last night, the pleasure of sitting inside a pub, not ordering all sorts of food and being allowed to sit as long as you wanted. I nearly cried haha  :'(

Usually pop in the Cross Keys after lunch at Trattoria 51 (a RAWK recommendation) and before the City Bar.

Brings back fond memories for one of my mates who used to go to the Cross Keys before Hawkwind gigs at the Stadium.
Dull Tools

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 23, 2021, 02:25:48 pm
Anyone know of the Old Barn has shut down by the ground?

Just been up to have my normal pre match pint and it looks shut.
Big Red Richie

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 23, 2021, 09:15:16 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 23, 2021, 02:25:48 pm
Anyone know of the Old Barn has shut down by the ground?

Just been up to have my normal pre match pint and it looks shut.
They're having trouble with the roof, and get the impression they have been trying to get the money together for a while now, to sort it out.

I don't know which part of  the roof, Alex didn't say.

She said they'd be closed this Sunday, but will be open again for the start of the season.
liversaint

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 24, 2021, 09:28:18 am
If someone had told me a year ago I would be getting table service in the Abbey i would have had them certified. However, thats what happened yesterday and a good job they made of it as well. good to get back in a pre match routine.
Logged
Dull Tools

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 24, 2021, 08:54:08 pm
Quote from: Big Red Richie on May 23, 2021, 09:15:16 pm
They're having trouble with the roof, and get the impression they have been trying to get the money together for a while now, to sort it out.

I don't know which part of  the roof, Alex didn't say.

She said they'd be closed this Sunday, but will be open again for the start of the season.
They said they were having issues with the 2-3 years ago. Guessing covid hasn't helped it.
AnfieldIron

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 25, 2021, 09:32:52 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on May 23, 2021, 02:25:48 pm
Anyone know of the Old Barn has shut down by the ground?

Just been up to have my normal pre match pint and it looks shut.

Similarly May Duncans on Heyworth St remains closed. Not heard any reason why yet - anyone know?
Medellin

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 25, 2021, 11:07:49 am
Lanigans having to defend itself after bouncers fighting with customers outside..you never really see the whole story but those doormen need educating, if that's possible.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 25, 2021, 07:15:05 pm
Quote from: Medellin on May 25, 2021, 11:07:49 am
Lanigans having to defend itself after bouncers fighting with customers outside..you never really see the whole story but those doormen need educating, if that's possible.

Dunno if you saw this: https://twitter.com/Poblfc/status/1396927874079371264?s=20

Look at the way the lad lands on that chair, he could have broken his back and/or neck. Bouncer quickly scurries back inside once he realises he's fucked up, mind.

Apparently said bouncers were also telling the (Irish) lads to "go back to where you came from", so that's nice.
Medellin

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 25, 2021, 07:30:55 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on May 25, 2021, 07:15:05 pm
Dunno if you saw this: https://twitter.com/Poblfc/status/1396927874079371264?s=20

Look at the way the lad lands on that chair, he could have broken his back and/or neck. Bouncer quickly scurries back inside once he realises he's fucked up, mind.

Apparently said bouncers were also telling the (Irish) lads to "go back to where you came from", so that's nice.

Yeah they're the ones circulating earlier I saw, some good doormen who know how to do the job & far too many just ain't got a clue with too much testosterone.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 25, 2021, 07:35:23 pm
Quote from: Medellin on May 25, 2021, 11:07:49 am
Lanigans having to defend itself after bouncers fighting with customers outside..you never really see the whole story but those doormen need educating, if that's possible.

Looks a right shit hole.
Scottish-Don

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 26, 2021, 10:06:30 am
I'm down this Saturday, have a table booked 16:30-18:30 at BewDog.

Can anyone recommend a decent Craft Beer Bar to go to after, and if I'll have to try and book.
Craig 🤔

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 26, 2021, 10:47:42 am
You'll def have to book, places are chocker.

There is Love Lane Brewery, now exactly a huge selection because it's mostly their own but it's decent.
Scottish-Don

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 26, 2021, 11:05:42 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May 26, 2021, 10:47:42 am
You'll def have to book, places are chocker.

There is Love Lane Brewery, now exactly a huge selection because it's mostly their own but it's decent.

Cheers mate, have tried there but bookings are closed.
IrishRed

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 26, 2021, 09:44:15 pm
Quote from: Medellin on May 25, 2021, 11:07:49 am
Lanigans having to defend itself after bouncers fighting with customers outside..you never really see the whole story but those doormen need educating, if that's possible.

Is a video going about showing what happened inside.

Probably fair to say nobody really comes out of it with much credit.
Craig 🤔

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
May 27, 2021, 09:16:36 am
Olive Tree (Olive something anyway) on Castle St has closed and is now a bar called Point Blank.

Massive booths around a screen where you can use realistic guns to shoot different target scenarios. Went last night, £10 each for an hour and they have decent bar snack type food and a decent drinks menu. Was really good fun and well worth a visit.
Jwils21

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
June 7, 2021, 12:12:23 pm
Went out last Sat and the majority of places seem sensible. Handling the whole sit down and order thing well. Big queues to get in places like McCooleys and Rubber Soul on Mathew St but not unexpected.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
July 19, 2021, 11:18:16 am
Spent a few hours on the rooftop terrace at Five on Seel St on Friday. Nice place, big Tory energy about it though. Expensive but lovely to see the City lit up. Some decent premium lagers available but all bottles, then the usual assortment of £10+ cocktails.
gazzalfc

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
July 19, 2021, 01:37:08 pm
Head of steam on Hanover Street seems to be where I've drifted towards post lockdown. Decent ale, good separation of tables, doesn't get overly crowded.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
July 19, 2021, 02:08:01 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 19, 2021, 01:37:08 pm
Head of steam on Hanover Street seems to be where I've drifted towards post lockdown. Decent ale, good separation of tables, doesn't get overly crowded.
They also have Trappistes Rochefort 10 which is a cracking little bottle of beer, albeit one to savour and I mean just one given it's around 11%. My girlfriend also loves the Rhubarb Milkshake Pale Ale they've got on at the moment.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
July 19, 2021, 04:01:23 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 19, 2021, 01:37:08 pm
Head of steam on Hanover Street seems to be where I've drifted towards post lockdown. Decent ale, good separation of tables, doesn't get overly crowded.

I was in there last Wednesday afternoon with a couple of pints of Moonshine Pale Ale. Lovely.
jack witham

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
August 2, 2021, 12:59:22 pm
I dont know if many match going reds off here go but
All Saints club in Oakfield road is up for sale.
Only survived as long as it did because of the football, another of my watering holes gone.
Been going there for over 40 years plenty of reds from all over the country will be sad to see it go.
Craig 🤔

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
August 2, 2021, 01:11:00 pm
Quote from: jack witham on August  2, 2021, 12:59:22 pm
I dont know if many match going reds off here go but
All Saints club in Oakfield road is up for sale.
Only survived as long as it did because of the football, another of my watering holes gone.
Been going there for over 40 years plenty of reds from all over the country will be sad to see it go.

Used to park there all the time and nip in for the odd pint before/after games. Imagine it'll end up as houses  :(
kesey

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
August 19, 2021, 12:27:04 pm
The Cali is back open .

Yippeeeee !!!!!
Pistolero

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
August 19, 2021, 06:56:10 pm
Quote from: jack witham on August  2, 2021, 12:59:22 pm
I dont know if many match going reds off here go but
All Saints club in Oakfield road is up for sale.
Only survived as long as it did because of the football, another of my watering holes gone.
Been going there for over 40 years plenty of reds from all over the country will be sad to see it go.

huge shame that ....started going there post-match after the (still much missed) Little Solly was bulldozed....mainly go The Church now, but All Saints was always a good backup.....not sure if The Old Barn around the corner still going?...one of those off the grid boozers you never know is open or closed...ditto The Midden
Big Red Richie

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
August 25, 2021, 06:13:46 pm
Dunno about the Midden, but THe Old Barn was open first game.
CHOPPER

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
August 31, 2021, 08:12:05 pm
An expensive but full of theater, 2 hours was had in Alchemist. If you mosey on by there, try the Caramalised Rum punch. Dear lord what a drink.

The Biblical One at 22 notes - being a thing of theater and cough medicine beauty, all in one; you won't be disappointed with.
Pistolero

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
August 31, 2021, 08:47:16 pm
Quote from: Big Red Richie on August 25, 2021, 06:13:46 pm
Dunno about the Midden, but THe Old Barn was open first game.

cheers Richie ....great that the Barn's still going
red_Mark1980

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 1, 2021, 07:18:13 am
On the pre match pint theme, I used to live just off Stanley road near Sandhills and used to walk up for the game. We'd often have a pint and meet in the pansie (it had a different name but can't remember).

That shut a while back and there was an old disused building by the zebra crossing where Lambeth Road met Smith St, we always used to say it would be ideal as a pub.

Apparently a year ago someone had the same idea. Hopefully they have enough none match day business to keep them going.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 1, 2021, 10:53:03 am
So I took my son to the Ossasuna friendly earlier in the month for his first game at Anfield, my sister also took her family as both her husband and son are Liverpool fans. It was the first time Id been to Liverpool for a few years so we decided to stay for three days and do all the tourist stuff like The Beatles tour/museum.

I must say we had an amazing few days, everyone was really helpful and friendly. We stayed at the Travelodge at John Lennon airport and the bus drivers were fantastic at making sure we got off at the correct stop.

We had such a good time weve all decided to go back again next year to do all the stuff we ran out of time for. Our plan is to go in April on the same weekend as the Everton game and stay at the Premier Inn at Albert Dock and watch the game in a bar.

My question is what are the bars like in the city centre for the derby? Well be taking our 14-year old boys so wed need somewhere that isnt too rowdy. When we were there last time we went to a bar called The Long Shot which seemed perfect, anyone been in there on derby day before?
Pistolero

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 1, 2021, 02:18:06 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  1, 2021, 07:18:13 am
there was an old disused building by the zebra crossing where Lambeth Road met Smith St, we always used to say it would be ideal as a pub.

Apparently a year ago someone had the same idea. Hopefully they have enough none match day business to keep them going.

The Phoenix?...i heard it was opening again
red_Mark1980

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 1, 2021, 02:19:37 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on September  1, 2021, 02:18:06 pm
The Phoenix?...i heard it was opening again

I didn't realise it was an old pub. Yeah, it's been open a year apparently
Grobbelrevell

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 1, 2021, 02:52:09 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 19, 2021, 01:37:08 pm
Head of steam on Hanover Street seems to be where I've drifted towards post lockdown. Decent ale, good separation of tables, doesn't get overly crowded.

We ended up in here at the weekend. First time i've been, but agree with everything you've said there - very good selection, good service, and not too packed at all.
Pistolero

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 1, 2021, 02:56:03 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  1, 2021, 02:19:37 pm
I didn't realise it was an old pub. Yeah, it's been open a year apparently


cheers for the heads-up mate...It's not far from where I work, so i'll be checking that out when I'm back in again!
red_Mark1980

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
September 1, 2021, 03:01:31 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on September  1, 2021, 02:56:03 pm

cheers for the heads-up mate...It's not far from where I work, so i'll be checking that out when I'm back in again!

We went in before the Osasuna game. Looked a lot busier on the walk down after the Chelsea game.
AlphaDelta

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Yesterday at 01:05:53 pm
I see Hannah's on Leece Street has closed for good, announced out the blue the other day.

Bit disappointed, it wasn't a bad place, big enough to chill with ya mates, in fact I was only in there the other week.
Craig 🤔

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Yesterday at 01:17:25 pm
CrossKeys isnt far from there and is a lot more relaxed than watching it somewhere further in town. Youd need to book a table ahead of time though.

Otherwise youve got Jurgens on the Strand (that gets busy, not sure if you can book) but will be mostly Liverpool fans.
Big Red Richie

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Today at 10:42:57 am
According to the article in the Echo, Hannah's has been sold. I wonder if it's going to be another bar, or as is usual in this city, bulldozed for something else.
red_Mark1980

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Today at 10:45:10 am
Quote from: Big Red Richie on Today at 10:42:57 am
According to the article in the Echo, Hannah's has been sold. I wonder if it's going to be another bar, or as is usual in this city, bulldozed for something else.

Student flats possibly...

I mean isn't everything being turned into student flats?
