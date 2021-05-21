So I took my son to the Ossasuna friendly earlier in the month for his first game at Anfield, my sister also took her family as both her husband and son are Liverpool fans. It was the first time Id been to Liverpool for a few years so we decided to stay for three days and do all the tourist stuff like The Beatles tour/museum.



I must say we had an amazing few days, everyone was really helpful and friendly. We stayed at the Travelodge at John Lennon airport and the bus drivers were fantastic at making sure we got off at the correct stop.



We had such a good time weve all decided to go back again next year to do all the stuff we ran out of time for. Our plan is to go in April on the same weekend as the Everton game and stay at the Premier Inn at Albert Dock and watch the game in a bar.



My question is what are the bars like in the city centre for the derby? Well be taking our 14-year old boys so wed need somewhere that isnt too rowdy. When we were there last time we went to a bar called The Long Shot which seemed perfect, anyone been in there on derby day before?

