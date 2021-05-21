I had the pleasure of going back in my beloved Cross Keys after work last night, the pleasure of sitting inside a pub, not ordering all sorts of food and being allowed to sit as long as you wanted. I nearly cried haha
Anyone know of the Old Barn has shut down by the ground?Just been up to have my normal pre match pint and it looks shut.
They're having trouble with the roof, and get the impression they have been trying to get the money together for a while now, to sort it out.I don't know which part of the roof, Alex didn't say.She said they'd be closed this Sunday, but will be open again for the start of the season.
Lanigans having to defend itself after bouncers fighting with customers outside..you never really see the whole story but those doormen need educating, if that's possible.
Dunno if you saw this: https://twitter.com/Poblfc/status/1396927874079371264?s=20Look at the way the lad lands on that chair, he could have broken his back and/or neck. Bouncer quickly scurries back inside once he realises he's fucked up, mind.Apparently said bouncers were also telling the (Irish) lads to "go back to where you came from", so that's nice.
You'll def have to book, places are chocker.There is Love Lane Brewery, now exactly a huge selection because it's mostly their own but it's decent.
Head of steam on Hanover Street seems to be where I've drifted towards post lockdown. Decent ale, good separation of tables, doesn't get overly crowded.
I dont know if many match going reds off here go butAll Saints club in Oakfield road is up for sale.Only survived as long as it did because of the football, another of my watering holes gone.Been going there for over 40 years plenty of reds from all over the country will be sad to see it go.
Dunno about the Midden, but THe Old Barn was open first game.
there was an old disused building by the zebra crossing where Lambeth Road met Smith St, we always used to say it would be ideal as a pub.Apparently a year ago someone had the same idea. Hopefully they have enough none match day business to keep them going.
The Phoenix?...i heard it was opening again
I didn't realise it was an old pub. Yeah, it's been open a year apparently
cheers for the heads-up mate...It's not far from where I work, so i'll be checking that out when I'm back in again!
