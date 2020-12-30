Don't listen to them, Woody's is hilarious. Go to Cooper's too.
Cooper's is like a throwback to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, I was in there once with a few mates and a lad dressed in a firefighters uniform (not the helmet and tunic, but the shirt and kecks) absolutely nailed that Labi Siffre song on the karaoke, he was as good as a pro. I said "you guys do a cracking job and you're a boss singer, let me buy you a short" and he took it.
Fook me wasn't he on the front of the Echo a few weeks later as some Walter Mitty type who pretends he was a firefighter, bus driver, copper, the loon had stole a bus and collected fares off passengers hahah!!!