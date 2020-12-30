Does anyone know a good karaoke bar in town? I lived in SE Asia for 6 years where most places you go have it so grew accustomed to and then in love with it! My wife is Filipino and is even more into it than me but for one reason or another we havent been specifically for karaoke (as parents of 3 we dont go out often so well either go out with friends who arent into it or for a meal date). Obviously no chance to go for now but wed be made up to celebrate exiting lockdown with a singsong that isnt us 2 and YouTube