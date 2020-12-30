« previous next »
Topic: Bars/Clubs in town

Jshooters

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
December 30, 2020, 10:11:28 pm
Does anyone know a good karaoke bar in town? I lived in SE Asia for 6 years where most places you go have it so grew accustomed to and then in love with it! My wife is Filipino and is even more into it than me but for one reason or another we havent been specifically for karaoke (as parents of 3 we dont go out often so well either go out with friends who arent into it or for a meal date). Obviously no chance to go for now but wed be made up to celebrate exiting lockdown with a singsong that isnt us 2 and YouTube   ;D
WhoHe

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
December 31, 2020, 03:08:35 pm
My daughters mate and her family hire a room for karaoke in MBox in Renshaw Street. Doubt it will be open though.
Jshooters

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 1, 2021, 11:53:02 am
Cheers mate. Was hoping for more of an open night rather than a private room but its good to know thats available
Yozza1

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 3, 2021, 07:41:04 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on December 30, 2020, 10:11:28 pm
Does anyone know a good karaoke bar in town? I lived in SE Asia for 6 years where most places you go have it so grew accustomed to and then in love with it! My wife is Filipino and is even more into it than me but for one reason or another we havent been specifically for karaoke (as parents of 3 we dont go out often so well either go out with friends who arent into it or for a meal date). Obviously no chance to go for now but wed be made up to celebrate exiting lockdown with a singsong that isnt us 2 and YouTube   ;D
Depending how you view places but Woodys is a karaoke bar with cheap ale and a laugh but it depends if you want upmarket.
Jshooters

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 3, 2021, 11:08:10 pm
Quote from: Yozza1 on January  3, 2021, 07:41:04 pm
Depending how you view places but Woodys is a karaoke bar with cheap ale and a laugh but it depends if you want upmarket.

Not fussy at all mate you should see some of the places we sang at in Asia!

Nice one, just googled it so will know where to go when things open up again.

Cheers
gregor

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 4, 2021, 12:17:43 pm
Mbox is pretty decent, been there loads of times with groups of mates. They have private rooms but they did used to have a bigger open room downstairs as well with anyone in.
Jshooters

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 4, 2021, 03:52:15 pm
Quote from: gregor on January  4, 2021, 12:17:43 pm
Mbox is pretty decent, been there loads of times with groups of mates. They have private rooms but they did used to have a bigger open room downstairs as well with anyone in.

good to know cheers, will bear it in mind when we're out of this next lockdown!
CONFIAMOS

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 4, 2021, 04:22:27 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on December 30, 2020, 10:11:28 pm
Does anyone know a good karaoke bar in town? I lived in SE Asia for 6 years where most places you go have it so grew accustomed to and then in love with it! My wife is Filipino and is even more into it than me but for one reason or another we havent been specifically for karaoke (as parents of 3 we dont go out often so well either go out with friends who arent into it or for a meal date). Obviously no chance to go for now but wed be made up to celebrate exiting lockdown with a singsong that isnt us 2 and YouTube   ;D

The crocodile is the one you want.

Woodys also has a similar style of karaoke on but clientele a little more 'interesting'.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 5, 2021, 01:13:53 pm
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on January  4, 2021, 04:22:27 pm
Woodys also has a similar style of karaoke on but clientele a little more 'interesting'.

Fucking hell, do NOT go Woodys.
Jshooters

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 5, 2021, 01:36:40 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on January  5, 2021, 01:13:53 pm
Fucking hell, do NOT go Woodys.

haha really?  How come?
Jshooters

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 5, 2021, 01:38:37 pm
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on January  4, 2021, 04:22:27 pm
The crocodile is the one you want.

Woodys also has a similar style of karaoke on but clientele a little more 'interesting'.

Nice one mate, just had a look on google images and it looks ideal
OOS

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 5, 2021, 04:24:43 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on January  5, 2021, 01:13:53 pm
Fucking hell, do NOT go Woodys.

Pina Colada on draught.
CONFIAMOS

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 7, 2021, 01:45:08 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on January  5, 2021, 01:38:37 pm
Nice one mate, just had a look on google images and it looks ideal

Woodys you have one or 2 very drunk men or women hogging the mic haha. It's a bit rough and the ale is poor but I would never slag it off too much!

The croc is well-organised but not too serious so you get a wide range of abilities on the little stage. God I miss town!
Damo58

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 7, 2021, 03:41:46 pm
Don't listen to them, Woody's is hilarious. Go to Cooper's too. 
AlphaDelta

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 7, 2021, 04:32:50 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on January  7, 2021, 03:41:46 pm
Don't listen to them, Woody's is hilarious. Go to Cooper's too. 

Cooper's is like a throwback to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, I was in there once with a few mates and a lad dressed in a firefighters uniform (not the helmet and tunic, but the shirt and kecks) absolutely nailed that Labi Siffre song on the karaoke, he was as good as a pro. I said "you guys do a cracking job and you're a boss singer, let me buy you a short" and he took it.
Fook me wasn't he on the front of the Echo a few weeks later as some Walter Mitty type who pretends he was a firefighter, bus driver, copper, the loon had stole a bus and collected fares off passengers hahah!!!
Damo58

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 7, 2021, 04:59:07 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January  7, 2021, 04:32:50 pm
Cooper's is like a throwback to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, I was in there once with a few mates and a lad dressed in a firefighters uniform (not the helmet and tunic, but the shirt and kecks) absolutely nailed that Labi Siffre song on the karaoke, he was as good as a pro. I said "you guys do a cracking job and you're a boss singer, let me buy you a short" and he took it.
Fook me wasn't he on the front of the Echo a few weeks later as some Walter Mitty type who pretends he was a firefighter, bus driver, copper, the loon had stole a bus and collected fares off passengers hahah!!!

 ;D ;D

I was only half joking about going in there. Everyone should experience it. Proper nutty little pub with the regulars to match.
Jshooters

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 7, 2021, 09:36:57 pm
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on January  7, 2021, 01:45:08 pm
Woodys you have one or 2 very drunk men or women hogging the mic haha. It's a bit rough and the ale is poor but I would never slag it off too much!

The croc is well-organised but not too serious so you get a wide range of abilities on the little stage. God I miss town!

Haha sometimes Im the pissed (friendly) twat hogging  the mic!

Will defo try The Croc in the first instance though, when possible.

Thanks again to everyone for the tips
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
January 7, 2021, 09:44:54 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January  7, 2021, 04:32:50 pm
Cooper's is like a throwback to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, I was in there once with a few mates and a lad dressed in a firefighters uniform (not the helmet and tunic, but the shirt and kecks) absolutely nailed that Labi Siffre song on the karaoke, he was as good as a pro. I said "you guys do a cracking job and you're a boss singer, let me buy you a short" and he took it.
Fook me wasn't he on the front of the Echo a few weeks later as some Walter Mitty type who pretends he was a firefighter, bus driver, copper, the loon had stole a bus and collected fares off passengers hahah!!!

Whenever I've been in Cooper's there's a lad on the karaoke with a full Sinatra repetoire. Bit like being in Goodfellas.
Medellin

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Yesterday at 03:46:15 pm
Little quiz someone from somewhere put out there  :D ...illustrations of local pubs.

One is dead easy  ;D

Go 'ed then.



Edit: A few are open to question..dont have the full list.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:50:39 pm by Medellin »
gregor

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Yesterday at 04:36:55 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 03:46:15 pm
Little quiz someone from somewhere put out there  :D ...illustrations of local pubs.

One is dead easy  ;D

Go 'ed then.



Edit: A few are open to question..dont have the full list.

Baltic Fleet - Railway? - x - Coopers - x - Dr Duncan's

Big House? - x - Ship and Mitre - x - x - The Grapes
Thepooloflife

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Yesterday at 06:50:45 pm
Top right looks more like the 'Big House' to me ? Surely not the 'Ship & Mitre' ?!!  :o    Bottom row, to left of S&M is that Shenanigan's - and to right of S&M could be Pogue Mahone.
Medellin

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Yesterday at 07:37:37 pm
Will allow a little bit of time to post what I think the anwers are in case anyone else wants a go.
Jshooters

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Today at 08:25:43 am
Bottom left is the Philharmonic
gregor

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Today at 10:56:40 am
Yeah bottom left defo the Philharmonic, can't believe I couldn't see that.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Today at 11:37:47 am
Quote from: Damo58 on January  7, 2021, 03:41:46 pm
Don't listen to them, Woody's is hilarious. Go to Cooper's too.

Woody's can be a laugh if you go in the week, weekends though it's full of beaked up aggro wools.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Bars/Clubs in town
Today at 11:38:58 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January  7, 2021, 04:32:50 pm
Cooper's is like a throwback to One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, I was in there once with a few mates and a lad dressed in a firefighters uniform (not the helmet and tunic, but the shirt and kecks) absolutely nailed that Labi Siffre song on the karaoke, he was as good as a pro. I said "you guys do a cracking job and you're a boss singer, let me buy you a short" and he took it.
Fook me wasn't he on the front of the Echo a few weeks later as some Walter Mitty type who pretends he was a firefighter, bus driver, copper, the loon had stole a bus and collected fares off passengers hahah!!!

:lmao
