Does anyone know a good karaoke bar in town? I lived in SE Asia for 6 years where most places you go have it so grew accustomed to and then in love with it! My wife is Filipino and is even more into it than me but for one reason or another we havenít been specifically for karaoke (as parents of 3 we donít go out often so weíll either go out with friends who arenít into it or for a meal date). Obviously no chance to go for now but weíd be made up to celebrate exiting lockdown with a singsong that isnít us 2 and YouTube