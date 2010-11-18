« previous next »
AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons

Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #40 on: November 18, 2010, 10:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Agger on November 18, 2010, 09:50:14 pm
Jumped from the couch and screamed when wimbledon equalised in the last second. Didn't think I cared so much. Extra time now.

Fanny.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #41 on: November 18, 2010, 10:06:36 pm »
Didn't realise MK Dons were already out :( Wanted them to play each other
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #42 on: November 18, 2010, 10:21:02 pm »
Anywho, Sammy Moore again in the last second and afc wimbledon are through.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #43 on: November 19, 2010, 02:25:26 am »
I am watching a replay of Ebbsfleet and Wimbeldon. 

I just did the same thing LOL
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #44 on: November 21, 2010, 05:20:05 pm »
I was in a pub in Wimbledon when they scored, was a great atmosphere.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:33:32 pm »
Revenge is a dish best served cold  :lickin

Official AFC Wimbledon Twitter absolutely cock-a-hoop over MK Dons relegation to League Two today  ;D

This is a story about a man who lied, cheated and stole a football clubs league position. He promised the Premiership but he took them to the bottom rung of the football league time and again. And despite looking like a wizard, he couldnt put that back in the fucking bottle

https://twitter.com/fcwimbledon/status/1655251176328241154
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:45:10 pm »
whenever I think of these two clubs I somehow get Liverpool/Everton vibes ;D
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:12:38 pm »
Good point! I couldn't have explained it better.

Northampton and Stevenage are close and Cambridge not much further away, yet there is absolutely zero local rivalry from any of them with MK Dons. I'm in Bedford so sort of right in the middle of that triangle. Nobody gives a hoot about them ... I'd call them a sort of lower division Abu Dhabi in the way they are ignored/tolerated by proper supporters but without the power, prestige and fawning media that City have.

So not a geographic rivalry and a bit of a stretch to say historic when they've been going less than 20 years, but the hate from the Wombles to the Dons is absolutely visceral  ;D
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:19:30 pm »
What's brilliant is that everyone who thinks of the Wimbledon who won the FA Cup now immediately associates them with the new Wimbledon, no one thinks of MK Dons as a previous Premier League club, they're essentially a club with no history in the eyes of every other supporter.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:51:01 pm »
Aye, it's the way a club has split from it's home and set up shop someplace else. And whilst technically they're supposed to be the club with all the history, nobody bats an eyelid at them. Everyone looks to the club that stayed. ;D
