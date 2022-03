BBC news saying at least 10 types of drugs found in hs body.



Not saying if these were legal drugs or not.



Right now they would find 4 types of drugs in my body but they would be all legal.



All prescription stuff it looks like and weed. Not sure if there's alcohol too but the mixture of opioids, benzos and alcohol is lethal. It killed Heath Ledger for one and I myself almost died from 2 ODs of the same thing. It's only as I get older I realise how lucky I am. I would say I truly hope this isn't the cause of death but, in all honesty, a family have lost their Dad so, whatever it is it's absolutely tragic.Not a massive FF fan but I love a hell of a lot of their songs. Always loved the dynamic between Dave and Taylor and having just listened to Dave's book on audible (read by himself) and hearing him talk about losing Cobain, his best friend and road manager and how much he glows about his love for Taylor it's hard not to feel for the human being and what he might be feeling now.RIP Taylor, this video of his last performance a few nights ago and him singing "Somebody to Love" by Queen shows what a charismatic and gifted performer the world has lost: https://youtu.be/Jqlnec1Bwt4