RIP Taylor Hawkins



Been gutted since I heard the news. No longer a massive fan of Foo Fighters but they were an important band to me in my teens and early 20’s. Remember seeing them during the early years at relatively small gigs at Manchester Apollo and the Royal Court. Both must have been in the late 90’s. Both gigs were sensational and incredibly high energy from both the band and the crowd. Not sure any of gigs at the time had the same energy and intimacy. Dave Grohl was the frontman but Taylor was absolutely massive in terms of their energy at a gig. Fantastic drummer and also a great man by all accounts.



Thoughts are with his family, the rest of the Foos and his friends