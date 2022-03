Incredibly sad. Such a charismatic and awesome drummer, he made it so you never felt like you were missing out on Dave Grohl being on stage but not on drums himself. The Colour and the Shape tour concert I went to is still one of the best gigs ever for me. We were their last stop on the tour so the energy was wild, they trashed a lot of gear including in one of the best moments in the drum off between Grohl and Hawkins. RIP