Author Topic: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson  (Read 100532 times)

Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #480 on: December 17, 2021, 07:20:25 pm »
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #481 on: December 17, 2021, 08:05:11 pm »
an all time classic lyric along with
" deck the Hodge and punch Konchesky *

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #482 on: December 17, 2021, 09:14:02 pm »
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #483 on: December 18, 2021, 09:11:53 pm »
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #484 on: December 9, 2022, 10:24:59 am »
sure why not
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #485 on: December 9, 2022, 10:42:18 am »
Yeeerrrrssss, it's that time of year again ;D
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #486 on: December 9, 2022, 12:35:40 pm »
Amazing..

I have never seen this thread before and I have just spent the last hour on the first few pages singing Carols from 2010!

Genius. Fucking genius!

Apologies if there already is one, but surely this needs to be a thing now and not just dedicated to Hodgson. We clearly have some very talented members, and it seemed to raise the spirits at a time when to be fair it was pretty shite! Could do with some of that now I reckon, and there's plenty to talk & sing about!
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #487 on: December 9, 2022, 12:46:08 pm »
Last Christmas they gave us Diaz
But the very next day they didn't sign Gueye
This year, to save me from tearz
They won't sign anyone
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #488 on: December 9, 2022, 12:50:28 pm »
All I want for Christmassssssssssssss is Jude
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #489 on: December 9, 2022, 12:52:18 pm »
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #490 on: December 9, 2022, 12:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr Manhattan on December 13, 2010, 03:36:30 pm
Deck The Hodge


Deck the Hodge and slap Konchesky
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
This is worse than watching Heskey
Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Fuck Insua and Alberto
Fa la la, la la la, la la la.
There's these two lads who I do know
Fa la la la la, la la la la.

They're both old and utter dogshit
Fa la la la la, la la la la,
But my knob they'll surely nosh it
Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Poulsen looks just like a lezbo
Fa la la, la la la, la la la,
Must have bought him from the Netto
Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Play Meireles as a winger
Fa la la la la, la la la la.
Then rub your face and smell your fingers
Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Wish you'd fuck off back to Fulham
Fa la la, la la la, la la la,
'fore my heart slips out my rectum
Fa la la la la, la la la laaaaaaaaa!!

FML! This thread is such a good read!

I'll say it again. Genius!
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #491 on: December 9, 2022, 01:02:50 pm »
Did ya hear were after Bellingham, maybe Amrabat too (ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)
Meanwhile the Hodge is retired watching Top Gear in his front room (ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)
The best he gave the reds was a backup keeper Brad Jones  (ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)
And now the reds are magic and Roy cant work an iPhone (ring-a-ling-a ding-dong-ding!)
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #492 on: December 9, 2022, 01:12:56 pm »
decent effort, ironically that song was on the radio as I start reading your post
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #493 on: December 10, 2022, 11:47:54 am »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on December  9, 2022, 12:55:03 pm
FML! This thread is such a good read!

I'll say it again. Genius!
wouldn't get away with the first line of the fourth verse these days without a stiff talking to though
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #494 on: December 23, 2022, 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Aristotle on November  3, 2010, 07:24:32 pm

*Tune of Let It Snow*

Ohh the table is looking frightful
But Roy still looks delightful
We're shit and we're playing slow
Let him go. Let him go. Let him go

It doesn't show signs of stopping
And last season took some topping
He's taking us way down low
Let him go. Let him go. Let him go.

At least we're playing in Europe tonight
But I'd rather strip naked in a storm
His grip is getting so tight
Next season this will be the norm

Ohh LFC is slowly dying
The supporters who watch all sighing
NESV we trust that you will know
Let him go. Let him go. Let him go.



loved this one - any one new should read the first pages - some genius stuff on there
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #495 on: December 23, 2022, 06:30:46 pm »
Are you hanging up your skiddies on your wall?
It's the time when even Konchesky has the ball
Do you ride his right leg hard, dear?
Does a ton-up on the left wing?
Do the fairies tell you that you're worth your pay?

So here it is, Merry Christmas
On the Kop they're having fun
Look to the future now
Your career's just begun

Are you waiting for Gillet & Hicks to thrive?
Are you sure the bastards really are alive?
Did your agent always tell yer
That the old cons are the best?
Did he promise you a Kop-proof kevlar vest?

So here it is, Merry Christmas
Even Motty's poking fun
Look to the table now
Relegation's almost done

(What will Konchesky do when he sees you dressed up like his mama kissing Santa Claus?)
A-ha

Are you hanging up your trophies on your wall?
Are you hoping that Norway's Division 1 will call?
Do you ride the Champions League gravy train
In a fantasy you've made?
When you land upon your arse
And singing Slade?

So here it is, Merry Christmas
Everybody's got a gun
Look to the contract now
The crowd say you're already done!
So here it is, Merry Christmas
Even JohnC can write a pun...
Look to retirement now
You're failure's just begun

IT'S SHIIIIIIIIITMAAAAAAAAAAAS  ;D
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #496 on: December 23, 2022, 08:11:46 pm »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on December  9, 2022, 12:55:03 pm
FML! This thread is such a good read!

I'll say it again. Genius!

Absolutely brilliant!
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #497 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm »
Last night he said that Palace fans have been spoilt in recent times. Reminded me that Bolton is a famous win for minnows Liverpool Football Club.

It also reminded me to bump this  ;D
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #498 on: Today at 04:32:17 pm »
Thanks for the bump, I needed this.
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #499 on: Today at 04:38:31 pm »
I thought about bumping this thread and then thought maybe we should wait until after the weekend! But it is always worth a full read through.

Awful times, but darkly funny.
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #500 on: Today at 05:04:39 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 04:38:31 pm
I thought about bumping this thread and then thought maybe we should wait until after the weekend! But it is always worth a full read through.

Awful times, but darkly funny.
One of the few positives coming out of that era.
The dark humour thrived when we were shite.
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #501 on: Today at 05:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Mouth on December 12, 2010, 01:57:33 am
I've got some lyrics, just dont have a tune

Oh son of hod, dear fucking god
You clueless owl faced fucking sod

Thats as far as I've got with that one. Then there is this as well.....

Oh I'd like to run you through a carwash, but instead of water we'll use cow shit... although thats not really a song as much as its a christmas wish.

this has been living rent free in my head for 13 years. Dear fucking god, you clueless owl faced fucking sod ;D

Some brilliant stuff around this time on RAWK, in spite of how awful things were on the pitch and off it with the owners. The other one that makes me laugh whenever I think about it is when there was a phone in on lfctv that everyone was trying to get on to to demand answers from the owners, and some little old woman called Susan ended up on there just chatting about the players. Poor woman, some of the names people were calling her on here ;D
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #502 on: Today at 06:07:25 pm »
Never forget Darren from Thetford either. Where is he now? Thetford, most likely.
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #503 on: Today at 09:40:09 pm »
Yesssss, it's that time of year again! ;D
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #504 on: Today at 09:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 06:07:25 pm
Never forget Darren from Thetford either. Where is he now? Thetford, most likely.
"Split arse" Susan, god love her, was a harmless old biddie. Darren from Thetford was the real villain. Wherever he is I hope he hasn't discovered RAWK ;D
Re: Christmas Carol For Roy Hodgson
« Reply #505 on: Today at 10:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Today at 06:07:25 pm
Never forget Darren from Thetford either. Where is he now? Thetford, most likely.

