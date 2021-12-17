Are you hanging up your skiddies on your wall?It's the time when even Konchesky has the ballDo you ride his right leg hard, dear?Does a ton-up on the left wing?Do the fairies tell you that you're worth your pay?So here it is, Merry ChristmasOn the Kop they're having funLook to the future nowYour career's just begunAre you waiting for Gillet & Hicks to thrive?Are you sure the bastards really are alive?Did your agent always tell yerThat the old cons are the best?Did he promise you a Kop-proof kevlar vest?So here it is, Merry ChristmasEven Motty's poking funLook to the table nowRelegation's almost done(What will Konchesky do when he sees you dressed up like his mama kissing Santa Claus?)A-haAre you hanging up your trophies on your wall?Are you hoping that Norway's Division 1 will call?Do you ride the Champions League gravy trainIn a fantasy you've made?When you land upon your arseAnd singing Slade?So here it is, Merry ChristmasEverybody's got a gunLook to the contract nowThe crowd say you're already done!So here it is, Merry ChristmasEven JohnC can write a pun...Look to retirement nowYou're failure's just begunIT'S SHIIIIIIIIITMAAAAAAAAAAAS