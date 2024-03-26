Reading Big Beacon poolside. Love his metaphors. And also love the names of minor characters from his life, theyre always so evocative and spot on. And the way he throws people under the bus. Marvellous. For example:
Id often find myself in the middle of Norwich looking up at the building that used to be North Norfolk Digitals home. Now a Roman-style 24-hour massage sauna, it was a seedy, crumbly relic of our once glorious past. Although Id never seen inside such a place, I could nonetheless imagine that the walls echoed to the sound of Eddie Shepherd coughing news into his microphone, Barbara Bickerton recounting one of her long stories, yours truly telling a single mum she has won £50 of Iceland vouchers, or the ghost of Wally Banter haunting the corridors, although I knew the real Wally Banter could often be found in there as well, certainly on the days his ex had the kids.
Wally Banter. Such a great name for a local radio DJ.
And then, talking about a shipwreck:
And suddenly the front section starts its deathly descent into the depths, its plunge almost reluctant, like a hand gingerly reaching into a blocked U-bend at the home of an elderly relative.