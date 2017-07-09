I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.



I kind of agree. It has some great moments, but I always thought it was trying a bit too hard, trying to be more extreme, some of the jokes were forced (like the South African "can't" joke) and the awkward moments were dragged out too long. Alan was too much of a caricature of himself and less likeable - the first series was much more subtle and you actually felt sorry for him. Was it the same writers for both series?