Sad news: Steve Brown, who played Glenn Ponder has died of lung cancer

Steve Brown, who composed music for many comedy TV, radio and live shows, has died of fibrosis lung disease
Brown most frequently collaborated with Harry Hill. The comedian previously labelled him "the best kept secret in showbiz"
In 1994, Brown memorably appeared on screen as bandleader Glenn Ponder in Knowing Me, Knowing You... With Alan Partridge

https://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/7742/steve-brown-rip/
Only just caught this. Sad news. He toured with Coogan and was really good in KMKYWAP.
RIP Porn Legend.
Big Beacon is tremendous.
Shaking Stevens said it was "Lovely Stuff"
Big Beacon is tremendous.

It's ruddy bloody great. If anyone hasn't listened to the audio book yet but doesn't really want to pay for audible, I may be able help (send me a PM)
This is Sportsdesk, I'm Alan Partridge. Fishing news - the British angling competition latest score: anglers 532, fish nil.
Might be the greatest 4 minutes in TV comedy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edESzn4JcGo
Might be the greatest 4 minutes in TV comedy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edESzn4JcGo

"It's like a hardcore Benny Hill"

:lmao
 
For all the lovers out there. Please remember not to get chocolate mousse on the valence. Mousse from a bowl is very nice but to put it on a person is demented.
I got up this morning and couldnt open my door.
Might be the greatest 4 minutes in TV comedy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edESzn4JcGo

I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.
I got up this morning and couldnt open my door.

Lost your key?
Dublin's BGE Theatre announcing this as a world premier next February



But it's also playing first in London's Noel Coward Theatre, from October 8
I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.

I kind of agree. It has some great moments, but I always thought it was trying a bit too hard, trying to be more extreme, some of the jokes were forced (like the South African "can't" joke) and the awkward moments were dragged out too long. Alan was too much of a caricature of himself and less likeable - the first series was much more subtle and you actually felt sorry for him. Was it the same writers for both series?
I kind of agree. It has some great moments, but I always thought it was trying a bit too hard, trying to be more extreme, some of the jokes were forced (like the South African "can't" joke) and the awkward moments were dragged out too long. Alan was too much of a caricature of himself and less likeable - the first series was much more subtle and you actually felt sorry for him. Was it the same writers for both series?
I did not care for Sonja and that storyline at all.

Same writing team for both series.
Weaker it may be but it has some absolute classic Alan in it.

