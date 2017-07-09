Sad news: Steve Brown, who played Glenn Ponder has died of lung cancerSteve Brown, who composed music for many comedy TV, radio and live shows, has died of fibrosis lung diseaseBrown most frequently collaborated with Harry Hill. The comedian previously labelled him "the best kept secret in showbiz"In 1994, Brown memorably appeared on screen as bandleader Glenn Ponder in Knowing Me, Knowing You... With Alan Partridgehttps://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/7742/steve-brown-rip/
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Big Beacon is tremendous.
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
Might be the greatest 4 minutes in TV comedy:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edESzn4JcGo
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Crosby Nick never fails.
I got up this morning and couldnt open my door.
I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.
I kind of agree. It has some great moments, but I always thought it was trying a bit too hard, trying to be more extreme, some of the jokes were forced (like the South African "can't" joke) and the awkward moments were dragged out too long. Alan was too much of a caricature of himself and less likeable - the first series was much more subtle and you actually felt sorry for him. Was it the same writers for both series?
