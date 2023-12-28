Sad news: Steve Brown, who played Glenn Ponder has died of lung cancer



Steve Brown, who composed music for many comedy TV, radio and live shows, has died of fibrosis lung disease

Brown most frequently collaborated with Harry Hill. The comedian previously labelled him "the best kept secret in showbiz"

In 1994, Brown memorably appeared on screen as bandleader Glenn Ponder in Knowing Me, Knowing You... With Alan Partridge



https://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/7742/steve-brown-rip/



Only just caught this. Sad news. He toured with Coogan and was really good in KMKYWAP.