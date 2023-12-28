« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa  (Read 546086 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,751
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 am »
Quote from: Ray K on February  3, 2024, 02:47:46 pm
Sad news: Steve Brown, who played Glenn Ponder has died of lung cancer

Steve Brown, who composed music for many comedy TV, radio and live shows, has died of fibrosis lung disease
Brown most frequently collaborated with Harry Hill. The comedian previously labelled him "the best kept secret in showbiz"
In 1994, Brown memorably appeared on screen as bandleader Glenn Ponder in Knowing Me, Knowing You... With Alan Partridge

https://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/7742/steve-brown-rip/
Only just caught this. Sad news. He toured with Coogan and was really good in KMKYWAP.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,446
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 05:18:31 pm »
RIP Porn Legend.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 