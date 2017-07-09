« previous next »
Author Topic: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa  (Read 544837 times)

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5240 on: November 1, 2023, 10:12:15 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  1, 2023, 09:34:29 am
Up on that cherry-picker platform, when Alan found out Glenn lived with his boyfriend

"Take me down"

Ponder's band on that opening scene was 'Bangkok'.  He also dances with his dance troupe.  "The Alan Partridge Playmates"

Wasnt the actor who played him also in Martin Brennans band/group of mates when he appears on This Time?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5241 on: November 1, 2023, 10:39:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  1, 2023, 10:12:15 am
Wasnt the actor who played him also in Martin Brennans band/group of mates when he appears on This Time?

Shamefully, I stopped watching This Time. I really struggled with it,

Saying that,  that section in the gymnasium, where Alan reconstructs his school slippering using a lookalike mannequin. was one of the funniest Partridge scenes I've ever watched. :)
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5242 on: November 1, 2023, 10:42:28 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  1, 2023, 10:39:33 am
Shamefully, I stopped watching This Time. I really struggled with it,

Saying that,  that section in the gymnasium, where Alan reconstructs his school slippering using a lookalike mannequin. was one of the funniest Partridge scenes I've ever watched. :)

Honestly, some of it is really good. Enjoy this!

https://youtu.be/lEjEGbAFzJU?si=lDUxwYu2NMrLtuy6
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5243 on: November 1, 2023, 10:50:05 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  1, 2023, 09:34:29 am
Up on that cherry-picker platform, when Alan found out Glenn lived with his boyfriend

"Take me down"

"I didn't know .."
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5244 on: November 14, 2023, 08:50:41 am »
@neilgibbons
Alan's delighted to see Esther McVey back in the Cabinet



I'm going to have to buy Big Beacon, aren't I?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5245 on: November 15, 2023, 12:25:51 pm »
Yes, it's brilliant. I just finished it and now I'm sad.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5246 on: November 15, 2023, 12:50:49 pm »
Saw it in Waterstones the other day and for the first time in years actually had an answer when someone asked what do I want for my birthday. My daughter said shell buy it (having also asked who is Alan Partridge but you cant have everything).
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5247 on: November 15, 2023, 12:55:54 pm »
Un-bloody-believeable.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5248 on: November 15, 2023, 12:57:15 pm »
Whooo....whoooo....who does she think she is?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5249 on: November 15, 2023, 03:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 15, 2023, 12:50:49 pm
Saw it in Waterstones the other day and for the first time in years actually had an answer when someone asked what do I want for my birthday. My daughter said shell buy it (having also asked who is Alan Partridge but you cant have everything).

She's wasting her life.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5250 on: November 15, 2023, 03:44:45 pm »
Lovely stuff from all of you. :D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5251 on: November 15, 2023, 03:56:21 pm »
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5252 on: November 15, 2023, 09:22:06 pm »
This band is the words I said to my girlfriend last week on her birthday - you be forty...four.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5253 on: November 23, 2023, 07:29:12 pm »
The reader interview: Alan Partridge on cars, Canadians and Sunday roasts: Im already about 70% vegan

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2023/nov/23/alan-partridge-on-cars-canadians-and-sunday-roasts-im-already-about-70-vegan
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5254 on: November 23, 2023, 07:45:36 pm »
That entire London Olympics anecdote is gold :lmao
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5255 on: November 23, 2023, 09:10:19 pm »
"Largely vegan" ;D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5256 on: November 23, 2023, 10:52:07 pm »
A review:

Big Beacon is lovely stuff, but you  have to be invested in Alan's life as related in the Oasthouse (and to a lesser extent Stratagem), and also have watched This Time. If none of that stuff really grabbed you then Big Beacon won't have a lot of content you'll find that relevant, though I'm sure listening to it in audiobook form will still be worth a chuckle just hearing the way Coogan delivers some of the stories.

It covers how and why Places of My Life and Scissored Isle got made (although no mention is made of the I, Partridge show, and there's a only a very brief mention of the events of Alpha Papa in a footnote) but is generally focused on how he lost his North Norfolk Digital job, what he did between then and presenting This Time and then the fallout from being let go from the BBC (which was essentially [spoilers] to gazump their purchase of a lighthouse in Kent to renovate).

One thing that has developed with the Partridge character recently is a vivid sex life (both recalled and imagined). Odd scene here in which he imagines a group of Kentish locals are going to force him to impregnate someone, and a footnote about a recent dalliance with a judoka that enjoyed humiliating him in the bedroom.

My rating: I'm nit-picking, on the whole very good effort, 7 on 10. Let's make love.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5257 on: November 30, 2023, 09:03:52 pm »


TWAT! That was liquid football!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5258 on: December 5, 2023, 04:49:57 pm »
No offense Lynn, but your life is technically not worth insuring
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5259 on: December 5, 2023, 10:13:40 pm »
Like a detective inspecting a murder scene, I pop the torch in my mouth, leaving my hands free for detecting and inspecting. It would work better with a slim pen torch - mine is a fat, heavy-duty Maglite and it stretches my lips painfully, like when the cleaner's not been and there are only serving spoons left.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5260 on: December 24, 2023, 07:23:28 pm »
Alan Partridge on teen years, getting older and why, in a way, hes always been a chat show host

https://www.bigissue.com/culture/tv/alan-partridge-letter-younger-self-chat-show/
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5261 on: December 24, 2023, 09:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on December 24, 2023, 07:23:28 pm
Alan Partridge on teen years, getting older and why, in a way, hes always been a chat show host

https://www.bigissue.com/culture/tv/alan-partridge-letter-younger-self-chat-show/

That final line about Jake Humphrey ;D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5262 on: December 24, 2023, 09:18:58 pm »
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on December 24, 2023, 09:11:29 pm
That final line about Jake Humphrey ;D

Alan knows. :D

Maybe theres some Norfolk rivalry there.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5263 on: December 24, 2023, 09:33:56 pm »
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5264 on: December 24, 2023, 09:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on December 24, 2023, 07:23:28 pm
Alan Partridge on teen years, getting older and why, in a way, hes always been a chat show host

https://www.bigissue.com/culture/tv/alan-partridge-letter-younger-self-chat-show/
I cherish those quietly companionable nosebleed afternoons.

:lmao
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5265 on: Today at 02:47:46 pm »
Sad news: Steve Brown, who played Glenn Ponder has died of lung cancer

Steve Brown, who composed music for many comedy TV, radio and live shows, has died of fibrosis lung disease
Brown most frequently collaborated with Harry Hill. The comedian previously labelled him "the best kept secret in showbiz"
In 1994, Brown memorably appeared on screen as bandleader Glenn Ponder in Knowing Me, Knowing You... With Alan Partridge

https://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/7742/steve-brown-rip/
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5266 on: Today at 03:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:47:46 pm
Sad news: Steve Brown, who played Glenn Ponder has died of lung cancer

Steve Brown, who composed music for many comedy TV, radio and live shows, has died of fibrosis lung disease
Brown most frequently collaborated with Harry Hill. The comedian previously labelled him "the best kept secret in showbiz"
In 1994, Brown memorably appeared on screen as bandleader Glenn Ponder in Knowing Me, Knowing You... With Alan Partridge

https://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/7742/steve-brown-rip/

Hopefully he can make a Lazarus like recovery.

Sad news that. RIP
