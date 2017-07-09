A review:



Big Beacon is lovely stuff, but you have to be invested in Alan's life as related in the Oasthouse (and to a lesser extent Stratagem), and also have watched This Time. If none of that stuff really grabbed you then Big Beacon won't have a lot of content you'll find that relevant, though I'm sure listening to it in audiobook form will still be worth a chuckle just hearing the way Coogan delivers some of the stories.



It covers how and why Places of My Life and Scissored Isle got made (although no mention is made of the I, Partridge show, and there's a only a very brief mention of the events of Alpha Papa in a footnote) but is generally focused on how he lost his North Norfolk Digital job, what he did between then and presenting This Time and then the fallout from being let go from the BBC (which was essentially [spoilers] to gazump their purchase of a lighthouse in Kent to renovate).



One thing that has developed with the Partridge character recently is a vivid sex life (both recalled and imagined). Odd scene here in which he imagines a group of Kentish locals are going to force him to impregnate someone, and a footnote about a recent dalliance with a judoka that enjoyed humiliating him in the bedroom.



My rating: I'm nit-picking, on the whole very good effort, 7 on 10. Let's make love.