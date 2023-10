Off on hols for a week soon and I am determined to finish 'I, Partridge' once and for all.Got to the part where Bill Oddie asked for his binoculars back and he was arrested for a spat with Carol during their split. The section where Alan describes his jailhouse meal is the funniest thing I have ever heard on an audiobook. I was laughing like a drain.(oh what chicken nuggets!)Don't think I was far from the end. 100% gonna listen to Alan with a few cocktails.