I think the longer the character goes on the less funny he becomes



I think it's more that the Partridge resurrection, from Mid Morning Matters onwards (which started life as a random throwaway 'Fosters Funny' miniseries on Youtube, let's not forget), is powered by a completely different creative team than the ones behind the character from his inception up until S2 of I'm Alan Partridge (well, obviously aside from Coogan himself). There's a serious list of talent who wrote for the early shows featuring the character.Many people think the Gibbons' writing for the character is terrible, a lot think it's okay but not a patch on the early years. I don't think anyone actually prefers the new stuff, but it seems that most can find things to like. For me personally, whilst I can't say I dislike any of the newer stuff, I don't really want to re-watch much of it the same way as I've seen the older shows countless times. The exception would probably be 'I, Partridge', which I've read once and listened to through on audiobook at least twice... but then as that is material about the old days it does sort of straddle the line between new content and nostalgia.