  I before E, except in Dalglish.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 09:23:25 am »
Two fat ladies, 88!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 am »
I'm sorry, I'm being called ludicrous by Mrs Whippy Head
  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 09:36:25 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 09:35:32 am
I'm sorry, I'm being called ludicrous by Mrs Whippy Head

:lmao

What if his arm bursts?
  I before E, except in Dalglish.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:36:25 am
:lmao

What if his arm bursts?
...my arm's just burst, can you play a dedication?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 02:22:28 pm »
Ben, can I have a sandwich please.

A cheese sandwich.

With cooked meat.

And a hot egg.

A crescent of crisps.

And a side-clump of cress.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

  GV66 LJF for short.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 02:24:23 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:22:28 pm

A crescent of crisps.


A pipe of Pringles will suffice



*different scene I know, but still funny :)
  GV66 LJF for short.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5086 on: Yesterday at 02:25:46 pm »
Have you got any tonic water?

With some ice and a segment of lemon

...and can you top it up with some Gordons gin?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:25:46 pm
Have you got any tonic water?

With some ice and a segment of lemon

...and can you top it up with some Gordons gin?

A gin & tonic?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 04:49:02 pm »
  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5089 on: Yesterday at 04:51:43 pm »
:D

I dont know why all of those recent quotes are so funny, but they just are. Id have to say that first series of Im Alan Partridge is The Best of Partridge for me.
  boat.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5090 on: Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm »
The way Jed in his mask screams 'ah ya bastid' after the Chinese burn cracks me up every time. Think every episode is at least a 9/10 in the first series of IAP

Rewatched KMKY a couple of months ago and it's much more up and down than I recalled it being.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 07:16:48 pm
The way Jed in his mask screams 'ah ya bastid' after the Chinese burn cracks me up every time. Think every episode is at least a 9/10 in the first series of IAP

Che...Ches-tah. Near North Wales off the M56.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

  Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 08:30:07 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:24:23 pm
A pipe of Pringles will suffice

Had some Pringles with a sandwich on Monday for lunch and I did arrange them in a crescent on the plate. Mad how these things resonate down the years.

Quote from: TheKid. on Yesterday at 04:49:02 pm
Thats the one

You've never had a lager and gin & tonic and Baileys Irish cream chaser?
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5093 on: Today at 09:10:51 am »
Oooh, Sex.



Look at his face  ;D classic Alan.
  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 09:11:24 am »
Id like to have it off with her.
  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 09:40:19 am »
No. She sounds weird.... bit odd.
  has all his sisters with him.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5096 on: Today at 09:49:25 am »
Hang on, you cant book me and ask me to pull out when Cliff Thorburn becomes available again.
AHA!

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5097 on: Today at 09:55:41 am »
He's just using the forecourt to turn round. He thinks he's Rod Stewart.



Great line, made me laugh like a drain, but does anyone know if there's anything behind it? Is it a reference to something Rod Stewart has done in the past or just a random one from the innards of Coogan's mind.

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5098 on: Today at 10:02:12 am »
I think "Hands up, gimme all your petrol!" every time I go into a petrol station.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

  GV66 LJF for short.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5099 on: Today at 10:16:04 am »
Alan on "I, Partridge" describing the meal he received in his cell following his arrest for shooting Forbes McAllister, is still the funniest thing I have ever heard from him. :lmao


Through the hatch comes a tray of food. I paw at it listlessly until I notice it contains chicken nuggets.

And what chicken nuggets! These boast all the smoky zing of McCain Southern coating with the tenderest cuts of white meat.

The beans are lukewarm but not overcooked and a generous dollop of smash adds a buttery finish that sets the plate off beautifully.

To drink, a mug of steaming tea. A really, really good meal.
