Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
August 22, 2022, 09:41:43 am
Brilliant

:lmao
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
August 22, 2022, 10:38:47 am
Quote from: Hazell on August 21, 2022, 10:33:21 pm
The Snow Patrol jacket :lmao

Was there on Saturday night and was brilliant.

Even if (i reckon) at least half the crowd didn't know who he was. :D

Simon Pegg cameo on the tambourine was a nice surprise too.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
August 22, 2022, 01:26:54 pm
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2022, 10:38:47 am
Was there on Saturday night and was brilliant.

Even if (i reckon) at least half the crowd didn't know who he was. :D

Simon Pegg cameo on the tambourine was a nice surprise too.

To be honest, I don't think anecdotes are your forte 


;)
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
August 22, 2022, 01:41:32 pm
Quote from: Classycara on August 22, 2022, 01:26:54 pm
To be honest, I don't think anecdotes are your forte 


;)

:D

That's fair enough.....
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
August 22, 2022, 01:45:03 pm
Quote from: Rob K on August 22, 2022, 01:41:32 pm
:D

That's fair enough.....
Felt guilty for a sec til I realised that's what he says ;D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 08:49:28 am
Series two of The Oasthouse is up on Friday.

Unlucky, work.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 09:41:18 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September 21, 2022, 08:49:28 am
Series two of The Oasthouse is up on Friday.

Unlucky, work.

Just seeing the name and I've got the theme stuck in my head.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 11:43:52 am
Turns out its actually out tomorrow.

Im Batman!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 11:52:41 am
Love this sequence at the end, even though it's nothing like their usual stuff. Really good production values too. Shout out for him arguing against antisocial behaviour and espousing conservative economics taking the other side to the peasants revolt ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DR7H9keqxk
"god forgive me" around 3:10, while resting on his sword, cracks me up.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 12:15:16 pm
As Kirsty Allsop says - a well fed dog, is a slow dog.

 ;D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 01:21:11 pm
Definitely one of the best scenes from TT.

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 01:21:47 pm
Ive got kids!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 01:24:03 pm
This one as well.

"Sinbad the Sailor?"
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 21, 2022, 01:57:52 pm
Quote from: BER on September 21, 2022, 12:15:16 pm
As Kirsty Allsop says - a well fed dog, is a slow dog.

 ;D
Quote from: Dench57 on September 21, 2022, 01:21:11 pm
Definitely one of the best scenes from TT.
;D
love that glance and smirk too
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 08:27:57 am
A killer advert in the opening six minutes of Oasthouse :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 01:58:56 pm
Very good series again, some brilliant episodes that I want to describe but itll ruin the gags, I think. Less filler at only twelve episodes.

Always nice for new Partridge material as you see him active on Twitter and LinkedIn.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/how-make-professional-connections-alan-partridge-/
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 07:50:14 pm
Anywhere to stream or download this for free?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 08:06:21 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 22, 2022, 07:50:14 pm
Anywhere to stream or download this for free?

Was about to ask the same. Off on a long train journey on Saturday to meet up with some fellow Partridge afficiandos so would be good to get ahead of the game. :D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 08:08:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 22, 2022, 08:06:21 pm
Was about to ask the same. Off on a long train journey on Saturday to meet up with some fellow Partridge afficiandos so would be good to get ahead of the game. :D
To Dundee?

Grab a Dr Pepper for me, pal
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 08:10:18 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 22, 2022, 08:08:31 pm
To Dundee?

Sadly not. And its old mates rather than a convention. :D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 08:38:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 22, 2022, 08:10:18 pm
Sadly not. And its old mates rather than a convention. :D

Tom Donaldson?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 08:55:05 pm
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 08:56:40 pm
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
September 22, 2022, 08:57:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 22, 2022, 08:56:40 pm
Cacky Raphael.
It's good this, isn't it? ;D

Even though we're basically just listing chocolate bars.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
October 5, 2022, 06:59:05 pm
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
October 6, 2022, 12:14:19 pm
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
October 8, 2022, 09:52:33 pm
Lynn! Ive pierced my foot on a Spiiike!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Yesterday at 02:01:33 am
First few episodes were a bit plodding, but first class since then.

The pot-holing episode!

Items on Alan's bucket list - "kiss a man, conduct a gospel choir..."
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Yesterday at 08:02:18 am
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 02:01:33 am
First few episodes were a bit plodding, but first class since then.

The pot-holing episode!

Items on Alan's bucket list - "kiss a man, conduct a gospel choir..."
His imaginary murder of Grant Schapps!!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Yesterday at 08:23:45 am
The pot-holing and swimming episodes are the best, although I also loved the first. One of the great jingles, his pops at NND disc jocks and his story for leaving NND :lmao
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Yesterday at 06:00:24 pm
4 episodes in - have to say that my highlight so far is the excerpts of his novels.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Today at 06:50:32 am
Cook a cat! I'd forgotten there was new stuff.
