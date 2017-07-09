The Snow Patrol jacket
Was there on Saturday night and was brilliant.Even if (i reckon) at least half the crowd didn't know who he was. Simon Pegg cameo on the tambourine was a nice surprise too.
To be honest, I don't think anecdotes are your forte
That's fair enough.....
Series two of The Oasthouse is up on Friday.Unlucky, work.
As Kirsty Allsop says - a well fed dog, is a slow dog.
Definitely one of the best scenes from TT.
Anywhere to stream or download this for free?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Was about to ask the same. Off on a long train journey on Saturday to meet up with some fellow Partridge afficiandos so would be good to get ahead of the game.
To Dundee?
Sadly not. And its old mates rather than a convention.
Tom Donaldson?
Cacky Raphael.
Bit late
https://youtu.be/U3z8HEbznAE
