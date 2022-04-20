« previous next »
Author Topic: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa  (Read 469639 times)

Offline rowan_d

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4960 on: April 20, 2022, 01:29:04 am »
Went to Blickling Hall on Saturday, not inside though :(
Offline bradders1011

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4961 on: April 20, 2022, 01:34:08 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on April 20, 2022, 01:29:04 am
Went to Blickling Hall on Saturday, not inside though :(

To see the country's biggest collection of hatchbacks?
Offline Classycara

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4962 on: April 20, 2022, 06:26:01 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on April 20, 2022, 01:29:04 am
Went to Blickling Hall on Saturday, not inside though :(

Ah, how is Bono?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4963 on: April 20, 2022, 06:35:24 pm »
The Edge is fine.
Offline Classycara

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4964 on: April 20, 2022, 07:03:41 pm »
How is... the drummer?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4965 on: April 20, 2022, 07:23:49 pm »
The drummer is fine.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4966 on: April 20, 2022, 10:36:32 pm »
Did you see them at a pap cancert?
Offline klopptopia

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4967 on: May 3, 2022, 02:49:15 pm »
Going to see the live show tonight in Newcastle, anyone seen it yet?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4968 on: May 3, 2022, 03:35:39 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on May  3, 2022, 02:49:15 pm
Going to see the live show tonight in Newcastle, anyone seen it yet?

Going to Manchester in a couple of weeks, seen mixed reviews so far. A friend's brother said the first half was brilliant but the seciond half not so good, but I've also seen people say the second half is the best so who knows! Let us know what you think!
Offline klopptopia

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4969 on: May 3, 2022, 04:40:32 pm »
Will do, the wife is going as well who has hardly watched any so i bet our views are very different  ;D
Offline klopptopia

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4970 on: May 4, 2022, 05:53:59 pm »
Certainly I thought the second half was better than the first with the introduction of a certain character.

Overall was good in spots but wouldn't jump to buy the DVD.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4971 on: May 8, 2022, 08:02:15 pm »
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4972 on: May 11, 2022, 10:35:57 pm »
Thought that was quality, bit of a lull before the break, lovely little video in the break :( and an excellent second half.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4973 on: May 14, 2022, 09:31:58 am »
Quite simply, in the words of Shakin' Stevens, 'lovely stuff.'
Offline TheKid.

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4974 on: May 14, 2022, 11:41:18 am »
Yeah I enjoyed it too. Couple of misses but on the whole, very good
Offline ToneLa

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4975 on: May 14, 2022, 10:58:42 pm »
Online Seebab

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4976 on: May 15, 2022, 10:16:04 am »
Nice read that haha. Interesting to see how aware Steven is of how people perceive him in real life.
Online Igor Tripod Biscan

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4977 on: May 15, 2022, 06:57:45 pm »
I went to see it last night in Manchester....so was in fairly high spirits

I don't think it translates to a big live stadium show or live show or stage show...The best thing about Alan Partridge is the writing and cast of characters around him that he can interact with (Simon, Lynn, Michael, Dan, Susan etc) and the on stage cast ham'd it up far too much (it was like a panto at one stage_. There an interesting use of video that was overused

If you have ever seen the live Pauline/Paul Calf/Duncan Thicket thing he did years ago...it was pretty much that.....for 2 hours but just as Alan Partridge
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4978 on: May 15, 2022, 10:12:55 pm »
Went on Friday, was crying laughing at some bits, thought the first half was better than the second but loved the whole thing basically. Back of the net.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4979 on: May 15, 2022, 10:21:05 pm »
Alan Partridge interviewing Steve Coogan in the guardian is funny.


Partridges contempt for a Coogan is not very well hidden
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4980 on: May 20, 2022, 11:28:42 pm »
Domingo in Little Oakley
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4981 on: May 20, 2022, 11:46:18 pm »
Still wish he'd made a second series of Coogans Run.
Offline Riquende

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4982 on: May 25, 2022, 08:08:28 pm »
Just had an "important update" about tomorrow's show in Edinburgh. I thought it was going to be cancelled as Coogan has been unwell this week, but nope. Turns out that the venue (the Playhouse) has decided not to accept e-tickets on mobile phones and are asking everybody to print their ticket from the website.

We're fine, but seriously. With 24 hours notice, not everyone is going to have access to a printer to sort this out!

And presumably, we'll get there and find some door staff with a QR code reader that would scan either...
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4983 on: May 25, 2022, 10:24:18 pm »
I have mobile tickets for the O2 next week and cant go. Theres no option to resell or transfer the tickets and I havent got the physical mobile ticket. Am I going to have any chance of selling them on when I do get them through on my phone does anyone know?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4984 on: May 31, 2022, 08:30:18 am »
Second series of From The Oasthouse coming in September.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4985 on: May 31, 2022, 09:26:47 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 20, 2022, 11:46:18 pm
Still wish he'd made a second series of Coogans Run.

They wouldn't give him one

The shits
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4986 on: May 31, 2022, 09:42:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 25, 2022, 10:24:18 pm
I have mobile tickets for the O2 next week and cant go. Theres no option to resell or transfer the tickets and I havent got the physical mobile ticket. Am I going to have any chance of selling them on when I do get them through on my phone does anyone know?

Anyone on here want to go to the O2 tonight? Or know anyone that does? Have 3 tickets available, and the best bit is you dont have to sit with me.
Offline elbow

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4987 on: June 1, 2022, 02:50:54 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 31, 2022, 08:30:18 am
Second series of From The Oasthouse coming in September.

Excellent, hope Rosa returns!
Offline ToneLa

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 05:22:58 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 31, 2022, 08:30:18 am
Second series of From The Oasthouse coming in September.

And I had an audible credit!

Eyyyyy

Everything's coming up Alan.
Online Seebab

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
Quote from: elbow on June  1, 2022, 02:50:54 am
Excellent, hope Rosa returns!

No more Seldom though :(
