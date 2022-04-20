I went to see it last night in Manchester....so was in fairly high spirits



I don't think it translates to a big live stadium show or live show or stage show...The best thing about Alan Partridge is the writing and cast of characters around him that he can interact with (Simon, Lynn, Michael, Dan, Susan etc) and the on stage cast ham'd it up far too much (it was like a panto at one stage_. There an interesting use of video that was overused



If you have ever seen the live Pauline/Paul Calf/Duncan Thicket thing he did years ago...it was pretty much that.....for 2 hours but just as Alan Partridge