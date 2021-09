only just caught the last episode - really enjoyed it



don't know what the average viewer would though - maybe they think it's a normal show



all the anne's was inspired



the robot dog was great - really laughed when he had to lock it away just in case



also laughed out loud at the 'is this a droid?' no it's a coffee maker



was good to see that jenny was aware of everything all along



the ending could have been more extreme but that's just me