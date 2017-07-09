"Chicken shop wet wipes, 5 units."



I agree with the comments that the Gibbons write great jokes, but Iannucci and Baynham wrote great comedy. TTWAP (tee-tee-wap) is more of a sketch show than the crescendo situations of KMKYWAP (cumkeewap).



I love Comekeywap obvsIts hard to compare it with This Time because the tone of the shows they are nodding towards are different. The only This Time that built to crescendo in anything like KMKYWAP style was the hashtag John Gone episode with the revelations, Alan 'winning' and the shuttlecock. If ever a show needed finishing with 'on that bombshell' it was that one!Really loving the new series the Gibbons litter it with subtle jokes that need repeated views to pick up on, for me anyway. Interested to see where the make up artist story goes. Cheeky Monkeys comeback was absolutely superb you just knew it was going to kick off eventually (you're fucking mental!). I loved how they re-imagined the original appearance with Alan stepping in as an act of mercy to a physically abused Cheeky