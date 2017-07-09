« previous next »
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4760 on: May 8, 2021, 09:12:48 am »
Ball pong ping
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4761 on: May 8, 2021, 09:15:16 am »
The whole bit of him apologising to Ruth Duggan for mistaking her dad as his Uber driver had me giggling out loud, that was classic Alan.

I thought she was being surprisingly nice to him, probably because she knew she was about to stitch him up with the reporting in his tag thing. Aqua aerobics between 10-11 at the leisure centre. :D
Online Welshred

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4762 on: May 8, 2021, 10:27:16 am »
Yeah I think that might be why. The hair appointment thing was hilarious

"I don't remember"
"It was only yesterday Alan"
Offline mattD

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4763 on: May 8, 2021, 11:38:45 am »
Talking of the earlier, more hilarious Partridge, even the writers would have thought they'd be jumping the shark if they wrote this!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbKH12XCuys&list=RDsbKH12XCuys&start_radio=1
Offline elbow

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4764 on: May 9, 2021, 02:01:41 am »
Quote from: mattD on May  8, 2021, 11:38:45 am
Talking of the earlier, more hilarious Partridge, even the writers would have thought they'd be jumping the shark if they wrote this!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbKH12XCuys&list=RDsbKH12XCuys&start_radio=1

Amazing. That might be the best thing Ive ever seen.
Offline Ray K

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4765 on: May 9, 2021, 06:51:50 pm »
Quote from: mattD on May  8, 2021, 11:38:45 am
Talking of the earlier, more hilarious Partridge, even the writers would have thought they'd be jumping the shark if they wrote this!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbKH12XCuys&list=RDsbKH12XCuys&start_radio=1
What the fuck did I just watch??

Just when I thought nothing could top See You When You Get There, he pulls this one out. Incredible scenes.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4766 on: May 9, 2021, 07:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May  9, 2021, 06:51:50 pm
What the fuck did I just watch??

Just when I thought nothing could top See You When You Get There, he pulls this one out. Incredible scenes.

Haha same. That Coolio performance was seminal but Ive no idea how this has been kept under wraps for so long.

Am I sexual?...
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4767 on: May 9, 2021, 07:04:37 pm »
Circa 1983 I developed a fairly robust dislike for the gay community.  But that was before I met Dale Winton.
Offline elbow

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4768 on: May 10, 2021, 12:37:47 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  9, 2021, 07:04:37 pm
Circa 1983 I developed a fairly robust dislike for the gay community.  But that was before I met Dale Winton.

From I, Partridge on being accused of being homophobic following Glen Ponder's sacking.

"I'm friends with Dale Winton for crying out loud, one of the gayest men in Europe!"
Offline KMKYWAP

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4769 on: May 10, 2021, 12:05:12 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  8, 2021, 02:27:08 am
"Chicken shop wet wipes, 5 units."

------------

I agree with the comments that the Gibbons write great jokes, but Iannucci and Baynham wrote great comedy. TTWAP (tee-tee-wap) is more of a sketch show than the crescendo situations of KMKYWAP (cumkeewap).

I love Comekeywap obvs :)  Its hard to compare it with This Time because the tone of the shows they are nodding towards are different. The only This Time that built to crescendo in anything like KMKYWAP style was the hashtag John Gone episode with the revelations, Alan 'winning' and the shuttlecock. If ever a show needed finishing with 'on that bombshell' it was that one!

Really loving the new series the Gibbons litter it with subtle jokes that need repeated views to pick up on, for me anyway. Interested to see where the make up artist story goes. Cheeky Monkeys comeback was absolutely superb you just knew it was going to kick off eventually (you're fucking mental!). I loved how they re-imagined the original appearance with Alan stepping in as an act of mercy to a physically abused Cheeky ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4770 on: May 10, 2021, 12:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May  8, 2021, 10:27:16 am
Yeah I think that might be why. The hair appointment thing was hilarious

"I don't remember"
"It was only yesterday Alan"

"My scalp was bleeding" ;D The explanation of the number of times he went to and from the clothes shop was amazing!

Loved the sly Andy Coulson reference in the list of "favourite prisoners" - he was behind the NOTW phone hacking that Coogan was caught up in wasn't he?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4771 on: May 10, 2021, 12:11:58 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 10, 2021, 12:09:52 pm
"My scalp was bleeding" ;D The explanation of the number of times he went to and from the clothes shop was amazing!

Loved the sly Andy Coulson reference in the list of "favourite prisoners" - he was behind the NOTW phone hacking that Coogan was caught up in wasn't he?

He was indeed. :D

Who else got namechecked there? I think the Wests did but cant remember who else now.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4772 on: May 10, 2021, 12:23:44 pm »
Nelson Mandela the only one I remember, mainly for how he said it.

Just remembered Nero Costa :lmao
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4773 on: May 10, 2021, 12:32:44 pm »
Wonder if theres gonna be some sort of punchline to all the zooming in on his socks, I know the first episode hinted at some sort of sponsor deal, but there were even more this week.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4774 on: May 10, 2021, 12:48:48 pm »
Apparently Alan does SAS training this week.  ;D
Offline Riquende

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4775 on: May 10, 2021, 01:24:42 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 10, 2021, 12:48:48 pm
Apparently Alan does SAS training this week.  ;D

Bill Oddie gone apeshit?
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4776 on: May 10, 2021, 05:28:46 pm »
When he's talking to the Prison governor, Maurice Pelt.

'there's a boys eye'
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4777 on: May 10, 2021, 07:27:06 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 10, 2021, 12:11:58 pm
He was indeed. :D

Who else got namechecked there? I think the Wests did but cant remember who else now.
Fletcher from Porridge was mentioned...and nonces
Online John C

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4778 on: May 10, 2021, 10:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  7, 2021, 10:06:20 pm
Him talking about ITV regions to teenage prisoners was terrific :D
Loved that bit, funny as fuck.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4779 on: May 10, 2021, 11:01:53 pm »
I found it funnier than last week.
Offline Dench57

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4780 on: May 11, 2021, 02:17:53 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4781 on: May 11, 2021, 07:23:55 pm »
Online Welshred

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4782 on: May 11, 2021, 09:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on May 11, 2021, 02:17:53 pm
One of the best i've seen:

https://twitter.com/adam_major1/status/1387359220291485700

You should see the whole segment, it's 5 mins of awkwardness
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 am »
Chicken shop wet wipes in his pocket made me laugh more than it should.
Offline Dench57

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
"Why would you want to kill... people... most of whom are already dead?"
"Noel Edmonds isn't. He's very much still at large."
Online Welshred

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 09:38:16 pm »
Dennis Nilson...:lmao
Offline tray fenny

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 10:00:10 pm »
class
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 10:02:45 pm »
Sinbad The Sailor 🤣
Online Welshred

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 10:03:17 pm »
"We don't shoot goats"
Online Welshred

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4789 on: Today at 10:07:12 pm »
Also he was really getting into Jenny's personal space and making her uncomfortable wasn't he
