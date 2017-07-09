« previous next »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  1, 2021, 08:28:53 am
I also love the actor who played Jennys fiancé (the smug git). Always takes me back to Horrible Histories. :D

Hamilton Cork. They used to call him One-Sentence Cork.

Don't mess with him: 29er.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

lots of good stuff in the first episode

when sidekick simon was swiping through the phone app and he came to a screen with multiple phones  ;D

yeh nice little touch with the 'a' on the dressing room - well spotted i'll have to go back and look at that - and when alan shouted 'MOVE' to the assistant bringing on the flowers  ;D

as well as the ending where poor al had to race through the twins reunion story - at one point he said something like 'and your mother died boo hoo' while rubbing his eyes and moving quickly on

thing is, if this was real life then he'd be a ratings success as, unknowingly only to himself, he'd be a must watch car crash
Quote from: Dench57 on May  1, 2021, 11:55:47 am
Jenny's dressing room was 1 and Alan's is dressing room A.

Definitely Alan being petty, nice touch :D

Ha, I didn't spot that!

Loved the Ruth Duggan scene as usual and also the bit in the monastary greenhouse. Oh, and rattling through the reunited brothers at the end, classic Alan!
Describing Lynn as being like Robocop or Oscar Pistorius, after getting a(nother) new hip :lmao
I think Alan is going to have a fight with Ruth Duggan and gets the sack. It's all building up to something.
The way he was bantering with the head monk too...the way he said something like Youre definitely a character cracked me up.
Holy shit, anyone just seen the latest This Time trailer? It only has an appearance from Joe Beesley and Cheeky Monkey. :D
This country.

Un-be-bloody-believeable.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2021, 06:00:43 pm
Holy shit, anyone just seen the latest This Time trailer? It only has an appearance from Joe Beesley and Cheeky Monkey. :D

Abba-dabba-doo!
Well done Nick, I did hear that someone from the past would be making an appearance but was deliberately trying to avoid finding out who :P
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2021, 06:20:32 pm
Well done Nick, I did hear that someone from the past would be making an appearance but was deliberately trying to avoid finding out who :P

Youre welcome.

Or should I have spoilered. Or better still, given you found out about something Partridge related in a Partridge thread whilst trying to avoid Partridge news...

Its the behaviour of a dosser and a dwad.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2021, 06:00:43 pm
Holy shit, anyone just seen the latest This Time trailer? It only has an appearance from Joe Beesley and Cheeky Monkey. :D
Joe Beesley was on the show with Forbes McCallister when the unfortunate incident happened. Alan also has a cut at him in the book.

Quote
I dont feel that Joe prepared properly for the show, and his act suffered as a result. I happen to believe that his joke about a Swedish Fred Flintstoneis a quite beautiful piece of writing, but he struggled to remember its precise mechanics and it slithered out of his mouth like a bad oyster. I stepped in to put him out of his misery after about 90 seconds. It had been an experience best forgotten but shamefully, in the years that followed, Joe did his best to trade on his disastrous TV appearance  he even attempted (unsuccessfully) to claim legal ownership of the sobriquet troubled TV funnyman when the whole Barrymore thing blew up. Lesson learnt, Alan! Ive never given anyone a break since then. Its just not worth it. Joe never bothered to apologise, not even through the medium of the monkey.
He also blames the two lesbians, who he said 'went a bit hysterical' after the shooting.
Quote from: Ray K on May  4, 2021, 06:49:35 pm
Joe Beesley was on the show with Forbes McCallister when the unfortunate incident happened. Alan also has a cut at him in the book.
He also blames the two lesbians, who he said 'went a bit hysterical' after the shooting.

Haha superb.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2021, 06:22:25 pm
Youre welcome.

Or should I have spoilered. Or better still, given you found out about something Partridge related in a Partridge thread whilst trying to avoid Partridge news...



Fair point I guess. Looking forward to that one now though, he was one of the best one time characters Partridge has ever had.
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2021, 07:23:18 pm
he was one of the best one time characters Partridge has ever had.

100%.  Joe Beesley and Cheeky Monkey was one of the funniest sketches I've ever seen on any show.

Genius.
lashing the monkey puppet to the side as he walks off set was a great touch.


funny as usual this week. for some reason 'beans' when he's listing things to poke back at ruth duggan made me laugh a lot.
Needles to say, I had the last laugh
I'm so excited about Joe Beasley and Cheeky Monkey tonight I think I might have issues. It's a character that appeared on TV for 2 minutes, 27 years ago. I'm a grown man.
Hartlepool goes Tory.

They all need to be thrown into the sea.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:25:30 pm
They all need to be thrownhoyed into the sea.
I'm not sure how that's spelled. It's sometimes difficult to understand the Geordie...people.
Cheeky monkey hangers
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2021, 06:20:32 pm
Well done Nick, I did hear that someone from the past would be making an appearance but was deliberately trying to avoid finding out who :P

Hahaha same. Nick, I think you're a compleme cunm!
Bird it.
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:31:13 pm
Hahaha same. Nick, I think you're a compleme cunm!

Well I think youre a dosser and a dwad.
I do love the scenes with Tim Key and the message board. But I don't find This Time nearly as funny as Knowing Me Knowing You. The Gibbons brothers can write a good quip for Partridge but they can't write situations for him.

There's none of the farcical nonsense that made the earlier stuff hilarious. I'm not one who thinks the more understated approach is funnier or smarter, it's fine and it works in small doses (so the mid morning matters thing was well suited to that kind of humour). It's just I love the escalation of total farce like Knowing Me Knowing You much much better and funnier.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:43:20 pm
I do love the scenes with Tim Key and the message board. But I don't find This Time nearly as funny as Knowing Me Knowing You. The Gibbons brothers can write a good quip for Partridge but they can't write situations for him.

There's none of the farcical nonsense that made the earlier stuff hilarious. I'm not one who thinks the more understated approach is funnier or smarter, it's fine and it works in small doses (so the mid morning matters thing was well suited to that kind of humour). It's just I love the escalation of total farce like Knowing Me Knowing You much much better and funnier.

Agree, I think KMKYWAP (kim-q-app?) and Series 1 of I'm Alan Partridge were the pinnacle of comedy, I doubt that I'll see anything funnier in my life time. It set the bar so high that whatever followed would struggle.

I wasn't disappointed with episode one of this series though, the more you watch it, the better it gets.

Anyway, two and a half hours until Joe Beasley and Cheeky Monkey.

Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 06:56:39 pm
Agree, I think KMKYWAP (kim-q-app?) and Series 1 of I'm Alan Partridge were the pinnacle of comedy, I doubt that I'll see anything funnier in my life time. It set the bar so high that whatever followed would struggle.

I wasn't disappointed with episode one of this series though, the more you watch it, the better it gets.

Anyway, two and a half hours until Joe Beasley and Cheeky Monkey.



End of the pier.

Remember to put every in spoilers for the sake of Hazell and Dench. Dit di dit di dee.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:11:10 pm
End of the pier.

Remember to put every in spoilers for the sake of Hazell and Dench. Dit di dit di dee.

He's made me forget the spoiler ladies and gentlemen, you cheeky cheeky monkey
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:11:10 pm
End of the pier.

Remember to put every in spoilers for the sake of Hazell and Dench. Dit di dit di dee.

Ummm... Fucking mental!
Cheeky monkey  :lmao
He put his foot in it by saying he didn't think Jenny talking about her engagement trivialises the show!
Him talking about ITV regions to teenage prisoners was terrific :D
