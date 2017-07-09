lots of good stuff in the first episodewhen sidekick simon was swiping through the phone app and he came to a screen with multiple phonesyeh nice little touch with the 'a' on the dressing room - well spotted i'll have to go back and look at that - and when alan shouted 'MOVE' to the assistant bringing on the flowersas well as the ending where poor al had to race through the twins reunion story - at one point he said something like 'and your mother died boo hoo' while rubbing his eyes and moving quickly onthing is, if this was real life then he'd be a ratings success as, unknowingly only to himself, he'd be a must watch car crash