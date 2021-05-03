« previous next »
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4720 on: May 3, 2021, 03:21:56 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  1, 2021, 08:28:53 am
I also love the actor who played Jennys fiancé (the smug git). Always takes me back to Horrible Histories. :D

Hamilton Cork. They used to call him One-Sentence Cork.

Don't mess with him: 29er.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4721 on: May 4, 2021, 09:04:37 am »
lots of good stuff in the first episode

when sidekick simon was swiping through the phone app and he came to a screen with multiple phones  ;D

yeh nice little touch with the 'a' on the dressing room - well spotted i'll have to go back and look at that - and when alan shouted 'MOVE' to the assistant bringing on the flowers  ;D

as well as the ending where poor al had to race through the twins reunion story - at one point he said something like 'and your mother died boo hoo' while rubbing his eyes and moving quickly on

thing is, if this was real life then he'd be a ratings success as, unknowingly only to himself, he'd be a must watch car crash
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4722 on: May 4, 2021, 09:11:18 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on May  1, 2021, 11:55:47 am
Jenny's dressing room was 1 and Alan's is dressing room A.

Definitely Alan being petty, nice touch :D

Ha, I didn't spot that!

Loved the Ruth Duggan scene as usual and also the bit in the monastary greenhouse. Oh, and rattling through the reunited brothers at the end, classic Alan!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4723 on: May 4, 2021, 09:15:43 am »
Describing Lynn as being like Robocop or Oscar Pistorius, after getting a(nother) new hip :lmao
« Reply #4724 on: May 4, 2021, 09:17:02 am »
I think Alan is going to have a fight with Ruth Duggan and gets the sack. It's all building up to something.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4725 on: May 4, 2021, 09:33:36 am »
The way he was bantering with the head monk too...the way he said something like Youre definitely a character cracked me up.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4726 on: May 4, 2021, 06:00:43 pm »
Holy shit, anyone just seen the latest This Time trailer? It only has an appearance from Joe Beesley and Cheeky Monkey. :D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4727 on: May 4, 2021, 06:08:24 pm »
This country.

Un-be-bloody-believeable.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4728 on: May 4, 2021, 06:16:00 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2021, 06:00:43 pm
Holy shit, anyone just seen the latest This Time trailer? It only has an appearance from Joe Beesley and Cheeky Monkey. :D

Abba-dabba-doo!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4729 on: May 4, 2021, 06:20:32 pm »
Well done Nick, I did hear that someone from the past would be making an appearance but was deliberately trying to avoid finding out who :P
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4730 on: May 4, 2021, 06:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2021, 06:20:32 pm
Well done Nick, I did hear that someone from the past would be making an appearance but was deliberately trying to avoid finding out who :P

Youre welcome.

Or should I have spoilered. Or better still, given you found out about something Partridge related in a Partridge thread whilst trying to avoid Partridge news...

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4731 on: May 4, 2021, 06:24:08 pm »
Its the behaviour of a dosser and a dwad.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4732 on: May 4, 2021, 06:49:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2021, 06:00:43 pm
Holy shit, anyone just seen the latest This Time trailer? It only has an appearance from Joe Beesley and Cheeky Monkey. :D
Joe Beesley was on the show with Forbes McCallister when the unfortunate incident happened. Alan also has a cut at him in the book.

Quote
I dont feel that Joe prepared properly for the show, and his act suffered as a result. I happen to believe that his joke about a Swedish Fred Flintstoneis a quite beautiful piece of writing, but he struggled to remember its precise mechanics and it slithered out of his mouth like a bad oyster. I stepped in to put him out of his misery after about 90 seconds. It had been an experience best forgotten but shamefully, in the years that followed, Joe did his best to trade on his disastrous TV appearance  he even attempted (unsuccessfully) to claim legal ownership of the sobriquet troubled TV funnyman when the whole Barrymore thing blew up. Lesson learnt, Alan! Ive never given anyone a break since then. Its just not worth it. Joe never bothered to apologise, not even through the medium of the monkey.
He also blames the two lesbians, who he said 'went a bit hysterical' after the shooting.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4733 on: May 4, 2021, 07:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May  4, 2021, 06:49:35 pm
Joe Beesley was on the show with Forbes McCallister when the unfortunate incident happened. Alan also has a cut at him in the book.
He also blames the two lesbians, who he said 'went a bit hysterical' after the shooting.

Haha superb.
« Reply #4734 on: May 4, 2021, 07:23:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  4, 2021, 06:22:25 pm
Youre welcome.

Or should I have spoilered. Or better still, given you found out about something Partridge related in a Partridge thread whilst trying to avoid Partridge news...



Fair point I guess. Looking forward to that one now though, he was one of the best one time characters Partridge has ever had.
« Reply #4735 on: May 4, 2021, 07:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  4, 2021, 07:23:18 pm
he was one of the best one time characters Partridge has ever had.

100%.  Joe Beesley and Cheeky Monkey was one of the funniest sketches I've ever seen on any show.

Genius.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4736 on: May 4, 2021, 08:14:09 pm »
lashing the monkey puppet to the side as he walks off set was a great touch.


funny as usual this week. for some reason 'beans' when he's listing things to poke back at ruth duggan made me laugh a lot.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4737 on: May 5, 2021, 03:09:46 pm »
Needles to say, I had the last laugh
« Reply #4738 on: Today at 01:41:43 pm »
I'm so excited about Joe Beasley and Cheeky Monkey tonight I think I might have issues. It's a character that appeared on TV for 2 minutes, 27 years ago. I'm a grown man.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4739 on: Today at 01:58:17 pm »
Hartlepool goes Tory.

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4740 on: Today at 02:25:30 pm »
They all need to be thrown into the sea.
