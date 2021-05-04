« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread  (Read 662693 times)

Online kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3880 on: May 4, 2021, 07:54:54 am »
JD sports already selling some of next seasons training kit
Logged

Offline Redking83

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3881 on: May 15, 2021, 10:15:22 am »
The LFC store currently has an upto 65% off sale on, there's a few training tops there I have my eye on.  Do you think they'll stop selling this years stuff when the sale ends on the 31st May or more likely there will be further reductions?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,268
  • J.F.T.96
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3882 on: May 19, 2021, 06:18:58 am »
Quote from: Redking83 on May 15, 2021, 10:15:22 am
The LFC store currently has an upto 65% off sale on, there's a few training tops there I have my eye on.  Do you think they'll stop selling this years stuff when the sale ends on the 31st May or more likely there will be further reductions?

If memory serves the end of line stuff sticks around. It tends to be XXXXL or XXXXS stock (I'm being daft) as obviously the more popular sizes have gone.

They make knock it down a bit but you run the risk of your size no longer being available.
Logged

Online Kitch83

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3883 on: May 19, 2021, 05:46:40 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May 19, 2021, 06:18:58 am
If memory serves the end of line stuff sticks around. It tends to be XXXXL or XXXXS stock (I'm being daft) as obviously the more popular sizes have gone.

They make knock it down a bit but you run the risk of your size no longer being available.

If you need a L, buy a XXXXL and send it to me, my partner is a dab hand at fucking shrinking and ruining clothes.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
  • Justice for the 96
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 01:33:24 pm »
Think I might get one of these - in various colours

Logged

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

  • CAE DIVI AUG
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,232
  • "Let them hate me, as long as they respect me"
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm »
Logged
Quote
In a free state there should be freedom of speech and thought.
 Tiberius Caesar Augustus,
Roman Emperor & General (42 BC - 37 AD)
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 