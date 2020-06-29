« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread  (Read 586023 times)

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 12:14:38 PM »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 11:04:36 AM
Have to say the CAMPIONE one looks boss

Thanks mate..I'm really happy with it. Can't wait for them to start arriving on people's doorsteps

The quality of the print/tee is the best bit about it. Had some great feedback so far on the fit as well. Let us know if you get one!

Andy
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 12:17:41 PM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:44:15 AM
Some great designs mate. What is the estimated order to delivery time?
What is the RAWK code too will probably place an order in next few days.

Thanks mate we really wanted to make sure our designs are unique as there's so many (great ones) on the market at the minute..

The code is just simply RAWK and it gets you 10% off at checkout. We also have free shipping for UK customers if you spend £40 or more using code FREEUKSHIPPING and free worldwide delivery using code FREESHIPPING100 if you spend £100 or more.

You can only use one code at a time so just a case of using whichever gets your the most discount. Thanks very much for the feedback, means a lot. We're a brand new business just starting out! 2 match going reds who have a passion for independent LFC designed clothes.

Let us know if you get one mate!

Andy
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:21:19 PM by -KingKenny- »
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 12:19:04 PM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Yesterday at 11:44:15 AM
Some great designs mate. What is the estimated order to delivery time?
What is the RAWK code too will probably place an order in next few days.

Sorry in response to your delivery question..once covid is out of the way it's 2-3 days to ship from when you order but at the minute it's a little slower. It's been taking around 7-8 days to receive give or take a day or two. We've got a live chat on our site and our email is available to use 24/7 so we respond to queries as quickly as we can.

Thanks

Andy
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 12:34:29 PM »
Hi Andy,

Just ordered a couple of t-shirts from your range, was a very easy process.  The VVD and the Campione ones :)
Will give feedback once recieved!

Cheers
Paul
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 12:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 12:34:29 PM
Hi Andy,

Just ordered a couple of t-shirts from your range, was a very easy process.  The VVD and the Campione ones :)
Will give feedback once recieved!

Cheers
Paul

Order received! Thankyou mate..with us just starting out every bit of feedback and every sale massively helps. Great to hear the checkout was smooth. Enjoy !

Andy
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 12:56:40 PM »
Andy,
One tiny thing ...you might want to check the HTML on your confirmation page as the email comes to me as 'Hi Mr!, thanks for placing....'
As I said one tiny thing but feedback all the same!
Cheers!
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 01:16:51 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 12:56:40 PM
Andy,
One tiny thing ...you might want to check the HTML on your confirmation page as the email comes to me as 'Hi Mr!, thanks for placing....'
As I said one tiny thing but feedback all the same!
Cheers!

Thanks for that mate..I'll get it fixed..as Brendan Rodgers once said we are flying the plane and building it at the same time 😆

Nice one,

Andy
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:18:36 PM by -KingKenny- »
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 01:26:19 PM »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Yesterday at 12:19:04 PM
Sorry in response to your delivery question..once covid is out of the way it's 2-3 days to ship from when you order but at the minute it's a little slower. It's been taking around 7-8 days to receive give or take a day or two. We've got a live chat on our site and our email is available to use 24/7 so we respond to queries as quickly as we can.

Thanks

Andy

We are based in the north west and so are suppliers too..so they tend to ship slightly quicker to the NW as compared to the rest of the UK. It's sent via royal mail tracked delivery too,

Andy
Logged

Offline GazDean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 04:45:36 PM »
My brother-in-law turns 40 in a couple of weeks, wanted to get him something special related to winning our 19th title. Talking more in the £150-250 region... not clothes, maybe a signed print or title-winning memorabilia. Any ideas? I'm guessing stuff is still emerging each day...
Logged

Offline San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 05:02:17 PM »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on June 28, 2020, 12:31:37 PM
Afternoon RAWK!

I launched No19 Apparel Co a few weeks ago and already had some good reactions to the product..

Check us out at www.no19apparelco.com

We've got a champions range that launched yesterday (see some pics below)

Let us know what you think..

I've created a discount code RAWK which you can use to get 10% off till next Sunday 👍

We're also on Instagram Facebook and Twitter,

Nice one!

Andy


Hey Andy

Going to be watching the game here in San Diego with a few mates on Thursday...will get a group order done for ya after the game(we will have been on the ale for a while then so will probably buy more lol). Already sent them the link to check it out....stuff looks really good!. Any idea on lead/delivery times to the US? Not a big deal really but just curious so I can let them know.
Logged

Offline bigjinks

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • OLSC Philly Head Honcho
    • OLSC Philadelphia
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3570 on: Yesterday at 05:16:51 PM »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Yesterday at 01:26:19 PM
We are based in the north west and so are suppliers too..so they tend to ship slightly quicker to the NW as compared to the rest of the UK. It's sent via royal mail tracked delivery too,

Andy

I specialize in making scarves. been doing it for over 10 years now. My scarf manufacturer is in the north. if you ever are thinking about it, let me connect you. We've been making masks the last few months for businesses, but I know he wants to get back to scarves as soon as he can. Second generation scarf business.
Logged
JFT96

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3571 on: Yesterday at 05:39:50 PM »
Quote from: GazDean on Yesterday at 04:45:36 PM
My brother-in-law turns 40 in a couple of weeks, wanted to get him something special related to winning our 19th title. Talking more in the £150-250 region... not clothes, maybe a signed print or title-winning memorabilia. Any ideas? I'm guessing stuff is still emerging each day...
wait and see what club brings out. Don't get anything on eBay

Don't care if it has a coa
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3572 on: Yesterday at 05:54:18 PM »
Quote from: San Diego Red on Yesterday at 05:02:17 PM
Hey Andy

Going to be watching the game here in San Diego with a few mates on Thursday...will get a group order done for ya after the game(we will have been on the ale for a while then so will probably buy more lol). Already sent them the link to check it out....stuff looks really good!. Any idea on lead/delivery times to the US? Not a big deal really but just curious so I can let them know.

Amazing mate thankyou..lead time for USA is roughly 2 weeks. Again I think covid has slowed things down slightly we had some orders going out to Ontario Canada and that took around 2 weeks. Rest assured though we speak to our supplier every day so we make sure they do them asap. Great to hear from you and enjoy the game on Thursday!
Can't wait to see this guard of honour from City..

Andy
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3573 on: Yesterday at 05:55:57 PM »
Quote from: bigjinks on Yesterday at 05:16:51 PM
I specialize in making scarves. been doing it for over 10 years now. My scarf manufacturer is in the north. if you ever are thinking about it, let me connect you. We've been making masks the last few months for businesses, but I know he wants to get back to scarves as soon as he can. Second generation scarf business.

That's amazing mate thanks for getting in touch. Send me an email to no19apparelco@gmail.com with the full details and I'll get back to you. The scarves look brilliant 👍

Andy
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3574 on: Yesterday at 06:01:51 PM »
Quote from: San Diego Red on Yesterday at 05:02:17 PM
Hey Andy

Going to be watching the game here in San Diego with a few mates on Thursday...will get a group order done for ya after the game(we will have been on the ale for a while then so will probably buy more lol). Already sent them the link to check it out....stuff looks really good!. Any idea on lead/delivery times to the US? Not a big deal really but just curious so I can let them know.

Also mate I forgot to add..we've had quite a few customers across the Atlantic grouping together to order stuff to save on the shipping especially if you live nearby eachother. Saves you a fortune really!

Just use whichever code gets you the most money off..either RAWK for 10% off or FREESHIPPING100 for free shipping on orders over £100. We have a currency converter available to use too mate,

Have a good day,

Andy
Logged

Online JK-3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • FC Farcelona
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3575 on: Yesterday at 06:04:12 PM »
Quote from: GazDean on Yesterday at 04:45:36 PM
My brother-in-law turns 40 in a couple of weeks, wanted to get him something special related to winning our 19th title. Talking more in the £150-250 region... not clothes, maybe a signed print or title-winning memorabilia. Any ideas? I'm guessing stuff is still emerging each day...
Just sent you a DM mate. Might have something of interest 👍
Logged
Twitter: twitter.com/JK_Liverpool      PSN: JACK_LFC_94

Online fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3576 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 PM »
I'm thinking about getting this made up, still tweaking the design but this general idea
https://photos.app.goo.gl/YVZtxNcnx7jJdm4f7
This is my own design
What I wanted to do include player names and trophys in a recognisable overall design.

Happy to hear comments
Logged
* * * * *

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,254
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 01:06:03 AM »
Does anyone know how often the official store would be restocked? I really want this hat but its out of stock at the minute.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-adults-47-mvp-germany-flag-cap
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 06:35:01 AM »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:06:03 AM
Does anyone know how often the official store would be restocked? I really want this hat but its out of stock at the minute.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-adults-47-mvp-germany-flag-cap

I want the same one mate! Contacted their customer services and they said they didn't know when it would be back into stock.. hopefully soon!

Andy
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
  • Twitter me bro
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 10:11:38 AM »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:06:03 AM
Does anyone know how often the official store would be restocked? I really want this hat but its out of stock at the minute.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-adults-47-mvp-germany-flag-cap

I had a feeling this would sell out quickly. Will be surprised if they don't restock.

I had a look at 47 brand's official website and there's some "special" champions designs up there if anyone is interested. They're quite... Americanised, but kinda cool, I guess.
Logged
YNWA.

Online JK-3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • FC Farcelona
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 01:20:23 PM »
Logged
Twitter: twitter.com/JK_Liverpool      PSN: JACK_LFC_94

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,712
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 02:48:59 PM »
I love the last one!
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • IWOOT
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • After Truth comes Justice
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 03:06:32 PM »
I don't need a perch reference on anything to remember this win, feels too much like Ferguson is living rent-free in our heads still.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline AI Pro

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 03:13:03 PM »
🏆 NOW IN-STOCK: GOLD Champions 19/20 Badges

🆕 Iron-On Badges for your 2019/20 #LFC shirts

✅ FULLY LICENSED OFFICIAL BADGES

🚚 Badges from £5.99 each, Adult & Kid sizes available with fast Worldwide shipping available.

🛒 Buy Online at https://www.eplindex.shop/collections/badges-lfc
Logged

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,789
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 03:52:00 PM »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 03:06:32 PM
I don't need a perch reference on anything to remember this win, feels too much like Ferguson is living rent-free in our heads still.
yeah dont need it either

we won and that will do me
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline El_Pistolero7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • A liverbird upon my chest...
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 05:11:18 PM »
Quote from: JK-3 on Today at 01:20:23 PM

Made some more Champions T-Shirts here  :champ

https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/JACKDesignUK?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=807967186

 :champ What size is Medium/Large - can't see it on the site
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,193
  • JFT96
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 05:50:48 PM »
https://twitter.com/Levis_UK/status/1277599228609650690?s=20

I bought this today. It looks great and all the proceeds go to the LFC Foundation and North Liverpool Foodbanks, cost me £30.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline DanJay87

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • Gosh it's Tosh!
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 05:55:47 PM »
Official shop seem to be out of the 86 double retro shirt, just as I was about to buy one as a prezzie. Will they still be allowed to sell their own Retro range once Nike take over anyone know?
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,571
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3588 on: Today at 05:57:13 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:50:48 PM
https://twitter.com/Levis_UK/status/1277599228609650690?s=20

I bought this today. It looks great and all the proceeds go to the LFC Foundation and North Liverpool Foodbanks, cost me £30.
thanks, finally one that looks sound and goes to a great cause
Logged

Online JK-3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • FC Farcelona
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3589 on: Today at 08:54:10 PM »
Quote from: El_Pistolero7 on Today at 05:11:18 PM
:champ What size is Medium/Large - can't see it on the site
S -35/38
M - 38/41
L - 41/44
XL - 44-47

 :thumbup
Logged
Twitter: twitter.com/JK_Liverpool      PSN: JACK_LFC_94
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 