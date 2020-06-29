« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread  (Read 584630 times)

Offline CONFIAMOS

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,397
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 11:44:15 AM »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Yesterday at 12:31:37 PM
Afternoon RAWK!

I launched No19 Apparel Co a few weeks ago and already had some good reactions to the product..

Check us out at www.no19apparelco.com

We've got a champions range that launched yesterday (see some pics below)

Let us know what you think..

I've created a discount code RAWK which you can use to get 10% off till next Sunday 👍

We're also on Instagram Facebook and Twitter,

Nice one!

Andy


Some great designs mate. What is the estimated order to delivery time?
What is the RAWK code too will probably place an order in next few days.
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 12:14:38 PM »
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 11:04:36 AM
Have to say the CAMPIONE one looks boss

Thanks mate..I'm really happy with it. Can't wait for them to start arriving on people's doorsteps

The quality of the print/tee is the best bit about it. Had some great feedback so far on the fit as well. Let us know if you get one!

Andy
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 12:17:41 PM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 11:44:15 AM
Some great designs mate. What is the estimated order to delivery time?
What is the RAWK code too will probably place an order in next few days.

Thanks mate we really wanted to make sure our designs are unique as there's so many (great ones) on the market at the minute..

The code is just simply RAWK and it gets you 10% off at checkout. We also have free shipping for UK customers if you spend £40 or more using code FREEUKSHIPPING and free worldwide delivery using code FREESHIPPING100 if you spend £100 or more.

You can only use one code at a time so just a case of using whichever gets your the most discount. Thanks very much for the feedback, means a lot. We're a brand new business just starting out! 2 match going reds who have a passion for independent LFC designed clothes.

Let us know if you get one mate!

Andy
« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:19 PM by -KingKenny- »
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 12:19:04 PM »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 11:44:15 AM
Some great designs mate. What is the estimated order to delivery time?
What is the RAWK code too will probably place an order in next few days.

Sorry in response to your delivery question..once covid is out of the way it's 2-3 days to ship from when you order but at the minute it's a little slower. It's been taking around 7-8 days to receive give or take a day or two. We've got a live chat on our site and our email is available to use 24/7 so we respond to queries as quickly as we can.

Thanks

Andy
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 12:34:29 PM »
Hi Andy,

Just ordered a couple of t-shirts from your range, was a very easy process.  The VVD and the Campione ones :)
Will give feedback once recieved!

Cheers
Paul
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 12:47:25 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 12:34:29 PM
Hi Andy,

Just ordered a couple of t-shirts from your range, was a very easy process.  The VVD and the Campione ones :)
Will give feedback once recieved!

Cheers
Paul

Order received! Thankyou mate..with us just starting out every bit of feedback and every sale massively helps. Great to hear the checkout was smooth. Enjoy !

Andy
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 12:56:40 PM »
Andy,
One tiny thing ...you might want to check the HTML on your confirmation page as the email comes to me as 'Hi Mr!, thanks for placing....'
As I said one tiny thing but feedback all the same!
Cheers!
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 01:16:51 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 12:56:40 PM
Andy,
One tiny thing ...you might want to check the HTML on your confirmation page as the email comes to me as 'Hi Mr!, thanks for placing....'
As I said one tiny thing but feedback all the same!
Cheers!

Thanks for that mate..I'll get it fixed..as Brendan Rodgers once said we are flying the plane and building it at the same time 😆

Nice one,

Andy
« Last Edit: Today at 01:18:36 PM by -KingKenny- »
Logged

Online -KingKenny-

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 01:26:19 PM »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 12:19:04 PM
Sorry in response to your delivery question..once covid is out of the way it's 2-3 days to ship from when you order but at the minute it's a little slower. It's been taking around 7-8 days to receive give or take a day or two. We've got a live chat on our site and our email is available to use 24/7 so we respond to queries as quickly as we can.

Thanks

Andy

We are based in the north west and so are suppliers too..so they tend to ship slightly quicker to the NW as compared to the rest of the UK. It's sent via royal mail tracked delivery too,

Andy
Logged

Online GazDean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 04:45:36 PM »
My brother-in-law turns 40 in a couple of weeks, wanted to get him something special related to winning our 19th title. Talking more in the £150-250 region... not clothes, maybe a signed print or title-winning memorabilia. Any ideas? I'm guessing stuff is still emerging each day...
Logged

Online San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 05:02:17 PM »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Yesterday at 12:31:37 PM
Afternoon RAWK!

I launched No19 Apparel Co a few weeks ago and already had some good reactions to the product..

Check us out at www.no19apparelco.com

We've got a champions range that launched yesterday (see some pics below)

Let us know what you think..

I've created a discount code RAWK which you can use to get 10% off till next Sunday 👍

We're also on Instagram Facebook and Twitter,

Nice one!

Andy


Hey Andy

Going to be watching the game here in San Diego with a few mates on Thursday...will get a group order done for ya after the game(we will have been on the ale for a while then so will probably buy more lol). Already sent them the link to check it out....stuff looks really good!. Any idea on lead/delivery times to the US? Not a big deal really but just curious so I can let them know.
Logged

Online bigjinks

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • OLSC Philly Head Honcho
    • OLSC Philadelphia
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 05:16:51 PM »
Quote from: -KingKenny- on Today at 01:26:19 PM
We are based in the north west and so are suppliers too..so they tend to ship slightly quicker to the NW as compared to the rest of the UK. It's sent via royal mail tracked delivery too,

Andy

I specialize in making scarves. been doing it for over 10 years now. My scarf manufacturer is in the north. if you ever are thinking about it, let me connect you. We've been making masks the last few months for businesses, but I know he wants to get back to scarves as soon as he can. Second generation scarf business.
Logged
JFT96
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 