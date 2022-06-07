« previous next »
Author Topic: Which Airline?  (Read 108444 times)

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June  5, 2022, 11:17:30 pm
I'm guessing you flew with TUI? Their 787's are nothing special. It's when you step onto an A380, A350 or B777 with a proper airline that you feel the gulf in class, similar to us and Everton.

Yes was TUI. Flying on an A380 with Emirates later this year to go to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and staying with a mate who lives in Dubai, cant wait! Weve paid for seats upstairs but still in economy, cant afford Business unfortunately. Were in a 2, think the seat configuration was 2-4-2 in economy upstairs.
Quote from: sminp on June  7, 2022, 05:00:17 pm
Yes was TUI. Flying on an A380 with Emirates later this year to go to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and staying with a mate who lives in Dubai, cant wait! Weve paid for seats upstairs but still in economy, cant afford Business unfortunately. Were in a 2, think the seat configuration was 2-4-2 in economy upstairs.

Its nice upstairs even in economy, they are 2-4-2 The window seat has a cupboard next to it to stash stuff in. The bogs are huge, like a proper room, you go down the big double staircase to get to them and its none of this standing cramped shite.
Quote from: rob1966 on June  7, 2022, 05:15:31 pm
Its nice upstairs even in economy, they are 2-4-2 The window seat has a cupboard next to it to stash stuff in. The bogs are huge, like a proper room, you go down the big double staircase to get to them and its none of this standing cramped shite.

I spoke too soon. Paid £134 for the pair of those seats as we preferred not to have someone next to us and for the novelty of being upstairs on a flight then when I checked again after I posted earlier theyve switched the plane for a 3 class one which means economy downstairs in a 3-4-3 config only and theyve shoved us into the base seats which cost nothing, not even given us the preferred or extra legroom ones. Bastards wont even give me my money back which I had paid to upgrade to those seats. Spent 40mins on the phone only to be told that my whole flight will be cancelled if they issue a refund on the seats. First time with Emirates and its already a bad experience before Ive even left my house.
I have found Emirates massively over rated when i have flown with them.

2 hours to get a drink and they seemed more concerned with calling out how many nationalities and languages they had in the crew than serving passengers.

Singapore on the other hand were incredible. Cocktail list handed out in economy as the wheels lifted o0ff at Heathrow and nothing was too much trouble.
737 Max again!
Quote from: kavah on January  6, 2024, 10:01:07 am
Keep your seatbelt on!



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/jan/06/alaska-airlines-grounds-boeing-737-max-9-planes-after-mid-air-window-blowout

2 month old plane.

Quote from: I've been a good boy on January  6, 2024, 10:09:09 am
737 Max again!

Airbus will be rubbing their hands with glee.

My lads flying instructor knows a Boeing test pilot, he's going to ring him to see what the fuck is going on.
Quote from: CaseRed on June  8, 2022, 10:43:48 am
I have found Emirates massively over rated when i have flown with them.

2 hours to get a drink and they seemed more concerned with calling out how many nationalities and languages they had in the crew than serving passengers.

Singapore on the other hand were incredible. Cocktail list handed out in economy as the wheels lifted o0ff at Heathrow and nothing was too much trouble.
Singapore is best airline I've been on as well.
First time the I went to Oman to visit my brother went by British Caledonia, it was by far the best flight I have been on. Comfortable planes and really good service on the plane, came home by BA and noticed the difference straight away.  ::)
My folks just happened to be talking about Singapore Airlines just now. For them, the big plus is that SA flight attendants keep toilets clean whereas British Airways won't touch them so they remain filthy until landing. Kind of a big deal when flying Sydney to New Delhi.
Quote from: GreatEx on January  7, 2024, 03:09:16 am
My folks just happened to be talking about Singapore Airlines just now. For them, the big plus is that SA flight attendants keep toilets clean whereas British Airways won't touch them so they remain filthy until landing. Kind of a big deal when flying Sydney to New Delhi.

Least they could do considering their pricing which is always premium, plus their fleet is always new and well maintained.
Quote from: CaseRed on June  8, 2022, 10:43:48 am
I have found Emirates massively over rated when i have flown with them.

2 hours to get a drink and they seemed more concerned with calling out how many nationalities and languages they had in the crew than serving passengers.

Singapore on the other hand were incredible. Cocktail list handed out in economy as the wheels lifted o0ff at Heathrow and nothing was too much trouble.

Singapore sounds great. I actually ended up with economy upstairs on the way out in the end and economy downstairs on the way back after Emirates changed the plane multiple times following on from my posts over a year ago. A380 both ways. Upstairs the service was excellent, I guess maybe because its a smaller section to serve. Downstairs I didnt see any service though really which was pretty disappointing.

Edit: Im so dopey I didnt realise I was responding to a really old post also  :lmao Ill leave it as maybe the info will be useful for someone in future
i am going business class to Chennai in March on Etihad. 1st time with them so will be interesting to see how it is.
Good time to be flying long haul with United Airlines, I'd say, especially on a Boeing. Can't wait.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:52:24 pm
Good time to be flying long haul with United Airlines, I'd say, especially on a Boeing. Can't wait.

737 Max.... ;)
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:52:24 pm
Good time to be flying long haul with United Airlines, I'd say, especially on a Boeing. Can't wait.

Its only the 737's that are causing issues, short haul plane, so you'll be fine. It'll be a 757, 777 or a 787 you'll be on most likely
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:20:23 pm
Its only the 737's that are causing issues, short haul plane, so you'll be fine. It'll be a 757, 777 or a 787 you'll be on most likely

I know, I know. Just making light of the fact I'm flying through the States on an American airline/aircraft after that incident.
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 04:28:51 pm
I know, I know. Just making light of the fact I'm flying through the States on an American airline/aircraft after that incident.

Parts of a 737 could fall on top of you......................
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 04:28:51 pm
I know, I know. Just making light of the fact I'm flying through the States on an American airline/aircraft after that incident.

Make sure to pick an aisle seat.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm
Parts of a 737 could fall on top of you......................

A domino effect. Who is checking MY plane if Boeing has all their crews fixing the Maxs, again  ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:38:27 pm
Parts of a 737 could fall on top of you......................

What a great story that would be for all the relatives though. Just imagine them coming together for all the big family gatherings and talking about how Trump's tiny tiny hands flew across the country in a Boeing, landed at the destination, was happy about having arrived there safely and then a big piece of a 737 drops right on their seat on the plane, through the roof and right on their seat. They'd be talking about that even in ten generations...
Quote from: CaseRed on Yesterday at 03:30:00 pm
i am going business class to Chennai in March on Etihad. 1st time with them so will be interesting to see how it is.
It's a good product, not as good as Singapore or Emirates, but I'll never fly them due to their links to the cheats. Crooked airline.
I've just booked a Singapore to Manchester flight on Singapore Airlines for later this year. It always used to be the case that they were excellent, but before booking this flight, I read a lot of criticism of their A350 product. Lots of people saying the seats are really uncomfortable in all classes. I booked anyway because the flight was direct and therefore lesser environmental impact, plus seat selection was free unlike Turkish and Qatar so overall it was cheaper. But can't say I'm looking forward to a 14 hour flight in a shit seat. First world problems and all that.
Flew Singapore recently. Decent enough, havent flown long haul in about 13 years so dont have a lot to compare it to. Flew economy (obvs) but was good enough in terms of comfort, entertainment and food. My baggage didnt make it but think thats more the airport rather than the airline to blame. Although they were. Bit shit in the aftermath, took over a week for it to turn up and that was after Id had to chase the airport a few times who tracked it down for me. Got about four automated emails a day from Singapore saying they were working hard to find my bag which got annoying pretty quickly!
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm
What a great story that would be for all the relatives though. Just imagine them coming together for all the big family gatherings and talking about how Trump's tiny tiny hands flew across the country in a Boeing, landed at the destination, was happy about having arrived there safely and then a big piece of a 737 drops right on their seat on the plane, through the roof and right on their seat. They'd be talking about that even in ten generations...

A bit Donnie Darko for me
Had a flight to London from the States in early December. Worst one ever.

Pretty sure it was the 737. DC to LHR.

Arrived in plenty of time for flight at 10PM. Everyone gets on plane. Plane does not leave. We all sit in out seats on the plane for 90 minutes. Mechanical problem. They can't fix it. Everyone gets off plane and we get on another plane a few gates down. We are set to leave at 1AM as all bags/food/drink etc. is moved to new plane. Plane pushes back from gate and then a mechanical light comes on as we are taxiing to runway. Back to the gate we go and arrive about 1.15AM. We are told to get off the plane but do not leave the gate. At2AM we are told plane will be going nowehere and we get a new plane and crew at 10AM or so.
Finally takes off at 11AM or so, 13 hours late.
The plus side was that half the flight had connecting European flights so they booked other routes. Flight was half emoty so slept fully across three vacant seats.

Return flight was on time but they lost my bag with Xmas presents in it for almost three weeks.
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 06:42:50 pm
I've just booked a Singapore to Manchester flight on Singapore Airlines for later this year. 

Its worth going to have a look at the butterflies in T3 at Changi. Its airside  outside / inside garden quite magical and very peaceful  - set you up for the long flight.
some 380s coming out of mothballs to meet current demand

good news if you want to get the chance to travel in the quietest most comfortable plane, the newly refitted Emirates Business class would be a dream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbzbXEO10yY


(09:03) A380 is gaining popularity in niche markets.
(10:51) Despite challenges, the A380 has a long future ahead.
I CANNOT understand how people (airlines) keep ordering 737 MAX planes, it is fucking mental... and the fact also Boeing haven't been slapped into a different universe, mental.
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:09:08 am
I CANNOT understand how people (airlines) keep ordering 737 MAX planes, it is fucking mental... and the fact also Boeing haven't been slapped into a different universe, mental.

The 737NG's, produced since 1997, actually have an excellent safety record, so this likely influences purchasers - personally I'd be ordering A320's if I was buying planes for an airline, we're flying with TUI in June 2025 and i'm hoping they swap our plane for a 787 as we are due on a MAX. An ex employee of Boeing said they outsource so much now that quality control is suffering. My lads flying instructor knows a Boeing test pilot, gonna have a chat with him on Saturday..
Quote from: GreatEx on January  7, 2024, 03:09:16 am
the big plus is that SA flight attendants keep toilets clean whereas British Airways won't touch them so they remain filthy until landing. Kind of a big deal when flying Sydney to New Delhi.


That service would be more important when travelling from New Delhi to anywhere
Lots of positive singapore reviews which is good. Looking to fly to Singapore for a few days then onto Sydney in 2025. Looks like Singapore will get my £££ unless the price is vastly different elsewhere.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:35:58 pm
It's a good product, not as good as Singapore or Emirates, but I'll never fly them due to their links to the cheats. Crooked airline.

Its a work booking so had no choice when they came up cheapest sadly. I will take some disinfectant wipes to clean down before i touch anything!
Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 04:45:27 pm
Its a work booking so had no choice when they came up cheapest sadly. I will take some disinfectant wipes to clean down before i touch anything!


Get one of these to prevent infection

https://premiercaraccessories.com/products/liverpool-car-seat-cover-standard

Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 04:45:27 pm
Its a work booking so had no choice when they came up cheapest sadly. I will take some disinfectant wipes to clean down before i touch anything!

What if they put you on this plane? (Yes its used for commercial flights)  ;D

Disguting! Sooner it's scrapped the better, hate seeing it at Manchester.

The other reason airlines go for 737's over A320's is simply they're cheaper. For a reason I guess. If it's Boeing, I aint going!
;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OvOKZe1NgBk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OvOKZe1NgBk</a>
