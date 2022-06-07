I've just booked a Singapore to Manchester flight on Singapore Airlines for later this year. It always used to be the case that they were excellent, but before booking this flight, I read a lot of criticism of their A350 product. Lots of people saying the seats are really uncomfortable in all classes. I booked anyway because the flight was direct and therefore lesser environmental impact, plus seat selection was free unlike Turkish and Qatar so overall it was cheaper. But can't say I'm looking forward to a 14 hour flight in a shit seat. First world problems and all that.