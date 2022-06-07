Had a flight to London from the States in early December. Worst one ever.



Pretty sure it was the 737. DC to LHR.



Arrived in plenty of time for flight at 10PM. Everyone gets on plane. Plane does not leave. We all sit in out seats on the plane for 90 minutes. Mechanical problem. They can't fix it. Everyone gets off plane and we get on another plane a few gates down. We are set to leave at 1AM as all bags/food/drink etc. is moved to new plane. Plane pushes back from gate and then a mechanical light comes on as we are taxiing to runway. Back to the gate we go and arrive about 1.15AM. We are told to get off the plane but do not leave the gate. At2AM we are told plane will be going nowehere and we get a new plane and crew at 10AM or so.

Finally takes off at 11AM or so, 13 hours late.

The plus side was that half the flight had connecting European flights so they booked other routes. Flight was half emoty so slept fully across three vacant seats.



Return flight was on time but they lost my bag with Xmas presents in it for almost three weeks.