Its nice upstairs even in economy, they are 2-4-2 The window seat has a cupboard next to it to stash stuff in. The bogs are huge, like a proper room, you go down the big double staircase to get to them and its none of this standing cramped shite.



I spoke too soon. Paid £134 for the pair of those seats as we preferred not to have someone next to us and for the novelty of being upstairs on a flight then when I checked again after I posted earlier they’ve switched the plane for a 3 class one which means economy downstairs in a 3-4-3 config only and they’ve shoved us into the base seats which cost nothing, not even given us the ‘preferred’ or extra legroom ones. Bastards won’t even give me my money back which I had paid to upgrade to those seats. Spent 40mins on the phone only to be told that my whole flight will be cancelled if they issue a refund on the seats. First time with Emirates and it’s already a bad experience before I’ve even left my house.