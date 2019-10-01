« previous next »
Author Topic: Which Airline?  (Read 96271 times)

Offline SalisburyRed

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1080 on: October 1, 2019, 06:53:17 pm »
Quote from: great power rising on September 26, 2019, 01:57:25 pm
Anyone have any recommendation for loyalty programs and points earning?

So much depends on where you live, which routes you fly, and how much you can supplement with credit card bonuses/spend.

If you're in the UK I'd recommend reading headforpoints.com.
Offline Welshred

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1081 on: October 1, 2019, 07:30:52 pm »
Quote from: SalisburyRed on October  1, 2019, 06:53:17 pm
So much depends on where you live, which routes you fly, and how much you can supplement with credit card bonuses/spend.

If you're in the UK I'd recommend reading headforpoints.com.

godsavethepoints.com is another good one as well.
Offline ScottScott

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1082 on: October 2, 2019, 03:11:09 pm »
Flying KLM to Hong Hong, Hong Kong Express from Hong Kong to Tokyo and then KLM from Tokyo back to London next year

Anyone used either airline?
Online MrGrumpy

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1083 on: October 2, 2019, 11:14:15 pm »
Aer Lingus
Heathrow - Dublin - Heathrow day trip for work.

Friendly staff, comfortable seats and nice. I am aware that Ryan air is 30% of the price  and its a short flight, but consider the following.

1. There are departures and returns pretty much every hour of the day.
2. Heathrow is easy to get to and not 500 miles up the M11 like Stansted.
3. No silly extra charges.
4. Above all else I claim it back on expenses.
Offline JovaJova

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1084 on: October 3, 2019, 07:00:04 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on October  2, 2019, 03:11:09 pm
Flying KLM to Hong Hong, Hong Kong Express from Hong Kong to Tokyo and then KLM from Tokyo back to London next year

Anyone used either airline?

Hong Kong Express is a budget airline but decent enough. My advice is pay the extra for the seats in Row 1 as the legroom is great and you get to board first. Well worth it as the HK - Tokyo flight is four hours so quite long.
Offline CaseRed

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1085 on: October 7, 2019, 09:54:25 am »
Turkish Airlines LHR-IST-LHR last week.

Echo the comments from people before. Very good food. Comfortable layout on a 777 in Long Haul 3-3-3 set up for a 4 hour flight and on time.

Istanbul new airport is fairly epic as well! Took about 25 minutes form the runway to the terminal on arrival its so far round the taxiways.

Did get a great picture of the Ataturk on the way in as well.
Offline Livbes

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1086 on: October 9, 2019, 06:37:25 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on October  7, 2019, 09:54:25 am
Turkish Airlines LHR-IST-LHR last week.

Echo the comments from people before. Very good food. Comfortable layout on a 777 in Long Haul 3-3-3 set up for a 4 hour flight and on time.

Istanbul new airport is fairly epic as well! Took about 25 minutes form the runway to the terminal on arrival its so far round the taxiways.

Did get a great picture of the Ataturk on the way in as well.

Sitting in my hotel bar ironically right by the old Ataturk airport. I also got a great view of the stadium on the way in, still nowt around it just like back in 2005. From touching down to collecting my luggage was almost an hour, its massive the taxi to the terminal alone was half an hour!

Good flight and great food once again.
Offline Jm55

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1087 on: October 15, 2019, 10:25:49 pm »
Quote from: King.Keita on September  3, 2019, 04:02:56 pm
Newer aircraft which means wider and comfier seats, superior inflight entertainment, better quality of food and in most cases, better service. The downside is that you do need to stopover at Doha or Dubai but both are world class airports far better than anything in the UK.

Have you been to Doha airport?!

Fucking horrible place. Especially if you want a drink without having to pay an obscene amount of money. Give me Heathrow any day!
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1088 on: October 16, 2019, 01:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on October 15, 2019, 10:25:49 pm
Have you been to Doha airport?!

Fucking horrible place. Especially if you want a drink without having to pay an obscene amount of money. Give me Heathrow any day!
That's Qatar for you, everything costs an arm and leg. I didn't go into the actual terminal as I had a transit flight but the infrastructure was modern and clean.

Heathrow is nowhere near as bad as people make it out to be. Manchester on the other hand is absolutely shocking. Disgusting airport from top to bottom, used to love flying from there but not anymore.
Offline Jm55

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1089 on: October 16, 2019, 05:48:28 pm »
Quote from: King.Keita on October 16, 2019, 01:30:38 pm
That's Qatar for you, everything costs an arm and leg. I didn't go into the actual terminal as I had a transit flight but the infrastructure was modern and clean.

Heathrow is nowhere near as bad as people make it out to be. Manchester on the other hand is absolutely shocking. Disgusting airport from top to bottom, used to love flying from there but not anymore.

I like Heathrow, think its decent.

Qatar in the other hand has fuck all in it apart from ridiculously expensive designer shops.
Offline Livbes

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1090 on: October 16, 2019, 09:16:13 pm »
Quote from: King.Keita on October 16, 2019, 01:30:38 pm
That's Qatar for you, everything costs an arm and leg. I didn't go into the actual terminal as I had a transit flight but the infrastructure was modern and clean.

Heathrow is nowhere near as bad as people make it out to be. Manchester on the other hand is absolutely shocking. Disgusting airport from top to bottom, used to love flying from there but not anymore.

Dont get me started on Manc airport, fucking disgusting in many, many ways. I am currently in Switzerland and I cant wait to land into there again tomorrow afternoon. Im going for 40 mins at immigration and another 20 or more at baggage. Cesspit.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1091 on: October 16, 2019, 09:44:07 pm »
Flying with Singapore Airlines soon. Very good from what I remember.
Offline CaseRed

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1092 on: October 17, 2019, 12:42:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 16, 2019, 09:44:07 pm
Flying with Singapore Airlines soon. Very good from what I remember.

Very good and made Emirates look like amateurs in my opinion. Being handed a cocktail menu in economy pretty much as the wheels lifted off the tarmac at Heathrow was a highlight!
Online Buck Pete

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1093 on: October 17, 2019, 01:55:23 pm »
Guys what better when it comes to Qatar?

Boeing 777-300ER or Airbus A350-900?

cheers
Offline Welshred

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1094 on: October 17, 2019, 02:40:04 pm »
Personally found the Airbus to be better.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1095 on: October 18, 2019, 08:31:39 pm »
Quote from: CaseRed on October 17, 2019, 12:42:26 pm
Very good and made Emirates look like amateurs in my opinion. Being handed a cocktail menu in economy pretty much as the wheels lifted off the tarmac at Heathrow was a highlight!
Ah excellent! Just a couple of weeks left!
Offline rob1966

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1096 on: October 26, 2019, 03:19:42 pm »
Not Etihad

Offline Livbes

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1097 on: October 29, 2019, 05:42:27 pm »
Back in the Middle East next week with Emirates. Taking a business class upgrade on the way out using some miles and a £90 charge. Been a bit since Ive been upstairs and propping up that bar. Looking forward to it.
Offline kavah

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1098 on: November 1, 2019, 05:35:41 pm »
^ nice one, the A380 is a fantastic aircraft. Defo on my bucket list to get upstairs to the bar on Emirates one day

And Rob Ive been on that Man City plane - didnt feel right of course :D

Re. Flights to East Asia, at the moment there are some bargains to be had with Cathay (for obvious reasons). I just booked my chrimbo flights with them (not stopping over in HK though - just a 2 hour layover)
Offline rob1966

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1099 on: November 1, 2019, 05:38:24 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November  1, 2019, 05:35:41 pm
^ nice one, the A380 is a fantastic aircraft. Defo on my bucket list to get upstairs to the bar on Emirates one day

And Rob Ive been on that Man City plane - didnt feel right of course :D

Re. Flights to East Asia, at the moment there are some bargains to be had with Cathay (for obvious reasons). I just booked my chrimbo flights with them (not stopping over in HK though - just a 2 hour layover)

Thats a bucket list one of mine too. Been upstairs, but only in the economy bit. Brother in law always does business, earns bloody thousands of air miles through his job.
Offline red vinyl

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1100 on: November 1, 2019, 06:02:03 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November  1, 2019, 05:35:41 pm
^ nice one, the A380 is a fantastic aircraft. Defo on my bucket list to get upstairs to the bar on Emirates one day

And Rob Ive been on that Man City plane - didnt feel right of course :D

Re. Flights to East Asia, at the moment there are some bargains to be had with Cathay (for obvious reasons). I just booked my chrimbo flights with them (not stopping over in HK though - just a 2 hour layover)

Im flying to Honk Kong and onto the Phillipines sunday,are the flights cheaper because of the unrest there?
Offline kavah

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1101 on: November 1, 2019, 06:53:19 pm »
^ Yes I think so. It must be? I booked one-way Brussels to Singapore (in December) and Cathay was way cheaper, even cheaper than Turkish and the middle eastern big 3,  on Expedia
Offline Livbes

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1102 on: November 3, 2019, 06:46:32 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November  1, 2019, 05:35:41 pm
^ nice one, the A380 is a fantastic aircraft. Defo on my bucket list to get upstairs to the bar on Emirates one day

And Rob Ive been on that Man City plane - didnt feel right of course :D

Re. Flights to East Asia, at the moment there are some bargains to be had with Cathay (for obvious reasons). I just booked my chrimbo flights with them (not stopping over in HK though - just a 2 hour layover)

Absolutely amazing once again. The only negative was that the flight was only 6hrs 30. ;)
Offline kavah

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1103 on: November 4, 2019, 12:57:23 am »
Quote from: Livbes on November  3, 2019, 06:46:32 pm
Absolutely amazing once again. The only negative was that the flight was only 6hrs 30. ;)

Ha ha - you know it's been a good one when you could watch another movie and have another cold beer
Offline tommy LFC

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1104 on: December 1, 2019, 04:07:04 pm »
Im thinking of doing a long haul flight with my young daughter, she will be about 9 months old at the time.

Can anyone recommend a good airline for this? Was there some sort of basket for her to stretch out in? How did the trip go for you?

Any tips for when I book? Is there any extras I should request?

Offline rob1966

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1105 on: December 1, 2019, 04:12:17 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on December  1, 2019, 04:07:04 pm
Im thinking of doing a long haul flight with my young daughter, she will be about 9 months old at the time.

Can anyone recommend a good airline for this? Was there some sort of basket for her to stretch out in? How did the trip go for you?

Any tips for when I book? Is there any extras I should request?



Where are you flying to?

Didn't take my kids long haul when they were really little, but have seen other parents on long hauls since and they do have cots for little ones. Longest flights we did when they were little were 4 1/2 hours to Tenerife, we made sure we had plenty of things to keep them amused.
Offline tommy LFC

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1106 on: December 1, 2019, 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on December  1, 2019, 04:12:17 pm
Where are you flying to?

Didn't take my kids long haul when they were really little, but have seen other parents on long hauls since and they do have cots for little ones. Longest flights we did when they were little were 4 1/2 hours to Tenerife, we made sure we had plenty of things to keep them amused.

Thanks for that, Ill be flying Bangkok to Dublin... so about 13 hours total!

Offline gazzam1963

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1107 on: December 1, 2019, 04:58:55 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on December  1, 2019, 04:07:04 pm
Im thinking of doing a long haul flight with my young daughter, she will be about 9 months old at the time.

Can anyone recommend a good airline for this? Was there some sort of basket for her to stretch out in? How did the trip go for you? Y

Any tips for when I book? Is there any extras I should request?



Ive used sky cots on long haul years ago but think 9 months is too old , mine were only a few months old and they also limited as well .
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1108 on: December 1, 2019, 09:05:01 pm »
Whats BA like to New York ? Anyone made this trip ?.

Flying Edinburgh to Heathrow then onto JFK on Wednesday
Offline SalisburyRed

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1109 on: December 2, 2019, 03:14:27 am »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on December  1, 2019, 09:05:01 pm
What’s BA like to New York ? Anyone made this trip ?.

Flying Edinburgh to Heathrow then onto JFK on Wednesday

Economy is pretty unremarkable but not bad. If you're flying business class you may get to try the new Club Suite, depending on which plane you're on.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1110 on: December 2, 2019, 03:22:02 am »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on December  1, 2019, 09:05:01 pm
Whats BA like to New York ? Anyone made this trip ?.

Flying Edinburgh to Heathrow then onto JFK on Wednesday

I did JFK to Heathrow about a month ago. I'd heard horror stories about Economy but it was surprisingly okay. Or maybe my expectations were very low :)

Food's edible at least and they have pretty decent drinks options. The only thing I would worry about is delays-- 3 out of my last 4 BA flights have been delayed by a couple hours at least, and this was in 3 different cities-- Bangalore, NYC, London. So if you have connecting flights or somewhere to be where you can't afford any delays, I'd probably look somewhere else to be honest
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1111 on: December 2, 2019, 08:43:55 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on December  2, 2019, 03:22:02 am
I did JFK to Heathrow about a month ago. I'd heard horror stories about Economy but it was surprisingly okay. Or maybe my expectations were very low :)

Food's edible at least and they have pretty decent drinks options. The only thing I would worry about is delays-- 3 out of my last 4 BA flights have been delayed by a couple hours at least, and this was in 3 different cities-- Bangalore, NYC, London. So if you have connecting flights or somewhere to be where you can't afford any delays, I'd probably look somewhere else to be honest

Thanks mate. Flying from Edinburgh via BA to London like a 2hr wait same when coming back fingers crossed no delays.
Offline DanJay87

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1112 on: December 2, 2019, 11:39:54 am »
Moving back home from Singapore this Christmas. I've been absolutely spoilt with having Changi on my doorstep. Skews your expectations!
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1113 on: December 2, 2019, 03:09:32 pm »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on December  2, 2019, 08:43:55 am
Thanks mate. Flying from Edinburgh via BA to London like a 2hr wait same when coming back fingers crossed no delays.

No worries.

Just a tip for next time, if it costs around the same, it might actually be easier flying into the US from Shannon, because they have immigration pre-clearance there. That basically means when you land in the US, you just pick up your luggage walk out, like a domestic flyer.

I've used it a couple of times and it's saved me hours of standing in line at JFK/LAX
Online MrGrumpy

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1114 on: Yesterday at 09:17:30 pm »
I recently flew with United Airlines. They were £250 cheaper on the LHR-EWR route than BA. I flew with then pre-pandemic and expected a cheap nasty product. The fact that I had an ok flying experience left me pleasantly surprised. Yes, the 767-300 is getting old, but it was clean and the IFE was good. Their staff were for the most part nice and their app is really good. While I would pick BA or Virgin over United if price was not an issue, I would not be upset to have to fly with United on the same route again.

That said, the departure area of Newark Airport was not a nice experience. It reminded me of JFK in on a bad day.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1115 on: Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm »
Yeah  United refurbished their ancient 767's and it's a vastly improved product now.

I had the pleasure of flying Easyjet last week, god their seats are absolutely horrible. Like sitting on a flat piece of wood. And the seat backs are like a tree log. Flying Turkish Airlines in September, got high hopes with them.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 12:15:39 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:17:30 pm
I recently flew with United Airlines. They were £250 cheaper on the LHR-EWR route than BA. I flew with then pre-pandemic and expected a cheap nasty product. The fact that I had an ok flying experience left me pleasantly surprised. Yes, the 767-300 is getting old, but it was clean and the IFE was good. Their staff were for the most part nice and their app is really good. While I would pick BA or Virgin over United if price was not an issue, I would not be upset to have to fly with United on the same route again.

That said, the departure area of Newark Airport was not a nice experience. It reminded me of JFK in on a bad day.
My Dad said the same about Newark when he flew out of there just before the Xmas hols when he picked my Daughter up in Hoboken to fly back to London, said it's the worst airport he's been to, next time he'll fly to JFK and just get transport to Hoboken.

I haven't flown Transatlantic with BA in years, i prefer American Airlines, added bonus of flying with AA out of LHR is Terminal 3 where you can use the Cathay Pacific lounge that has an insane buffet and Noodle Bar, sweet and sour meatballs with rice and some Dan Dan Noodles every time. :D

I still haven't flown on a 787 Dreamliner. :-\
Online MrGrumpy

Re: Which Airline?
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 02:07:28 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:15:39 am
My Dad said the same about Newark when he flew out of there just before the Xmas hols when he picked my Daughter up in Hoboken to fly back to London, said it's the worst airport he's been to, next time he'll fly to JFK and just get transport to Hoboken.

Flying in to Newark was a pleasure, immigration and baggage collection was super fast. In the past, Asian friends I have flown through the airport with received racist treatment from airport staff but they treated the South Asian family ahead of us at immigration with respect.

The departures area was filthy and chaotic. Few staff and those that were there were ill trained. Even though our flight was running late, they could not even get the duty free to the gate on time.

Quote


I still haven't flown on a 787 Dreamliner. :-\


I flew one pre-pandemic. The main bonus is that you wont feel as tired at the other end.
