I recently flew with United Airlines. They were £250 cheaper on the LHR-EWR route than BA. I flew with then pre-pandemic and expected a cheap nasty product. The fact that I had an ok flying experience left me pleasantly surprised. Yes, the 767-300 is getting old, but it was clean and the IFE was good. Their staff were for the most part nice and their app is really good. While I would pick BA or Virgin over United if price was not an issue, I would not be upset to have to fly with United on the same route again.



That said, the departure area of Newark Airport was not a nice experience. It reminded me of JFK in on a bad day.



My Dad said the same about Newark when he flew out of there just before the Xmas hols when he picked my Daughter up in Hoboken to fly back to London, said it's the worst airport he's been to, next time he'll fly to JFK and just get transport to Hoboken.I haven't flown Transatlantic with BA in years, i prefer American Airlines, added bonus of flying with AA out of LHR is Terminal 3 where you can use the Cathay Pacific lounge that has an insane buffet and Noodle Bar, sweet and sour meatballs with rice and some Dan Dan Noodles every time.I still haven't flown on a 787 Dreamliner.