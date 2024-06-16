« previous next »
The Liverpool Gig Thread

Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
June 16, 2024, 10:33:20 pm
Saw a discussion on twitter before, was in relation to Taylor Swift playing here, about Liverpool and the ability to host big events of a similar nature. Of course there's Anfield and soon to be Bramley Moore which will be able to host the top stars ala Taylor Swift etc, but the problem is you can only do so two months a year (hoping the weather is nice!). In Manchester they've just opened a 2nd indoors arena, both of which hold about 20,000 I believe. The Echo Arena is relatively new in the grand scheme of things and can hold about 10/11k thousand, which is pretty poor in comparison for a place which excels off holding big events. That wasn't ambitious for the time and it still isn't now. A new arena, while I don't see it happening any time soon, which can hold twice that would be nice so you can make the most out of it all year round and attract big events.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 5, 2024, 11:25:52 am
have said before in this very thread perhaps I just don't find Liverpool can compete with Manchester in terms of venues

I am not that interested in the big stadiums, as even Swift proved we have football ones for that, Anfield isn't really on the circuit as it could be (and do we really want it doing gigs every week?)

I'd rather some good mid tier venues

I mean what's our Ritz?

I'm often quite negative about Camp and Furnace but do an A-B comparison of the Future Yard lineup to C&F's lineup and if you're after new music then it's not even close.

For such a musical city we tend to rest on our laurels a bit and I love the Beatles as much as the next square but I'm firmly of the belief "if you build it they will come"

Though we have great music happening that simply does not get publicity or notice

it's easier for me to find music  to sit off to and enjoy here than London (taking into account my fussy choices)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 5, 2024, 12:16:47 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July  5, 2024, 11:25:52 am
have said before in this very thread perhaps I just don't find Liverpool can compete with Manchester in terms of venues

I am not that interested in the big stadiums, as even Swift proved we have football ones for that, Anfield isn't really on the circuit as it could be (and do we really want it doing gigs every week?)

I'd rather some good mid tier venues

I mean what's our Ritz?

I'm often quite negative about Camp and Furnace but do an A-B comparison of the Future Yard lineup to C&F's lineup and if you're after new music then it's not even close.

For such a musical city we tend to rest on our laurels a bit and I love the Beatles as much as the next square but I'm firmly of the belief "if you build it they will come"

Though we have great music happening that simply does not get publicity or notice

it's easier for me to find music  to sit off to and enjoy here than London (taking into account my fussy choices)

Anfield can only do concerts for a period of about 2 months of the year, same for pretty much every football stadium I'd imagine. BMD when it opens might open the door for a few more big artists in the summer. It's a nice thing to have even if you aren't into the artists, good for the club/area etc.

The thing that's impressive about this new arena in Manchester is that you can do big events throughout the year as it holds over 20 thousand. Ultimately, it was just small-minded making the ECHO Arena 11k capacity. If it was 15-18k for example then that problem is basically gone and we have a big enough indoor arena.

I do agree on the mid tier shout, I'd love some new venues to pop up after the closure of some intimate ones over the years.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 6, 2024, 11:13:16 pm
Feels like all our main venues away from the arena, the o2 academy and the University all hold just over 1000 people and we're missing a venue that holds say 3000-5000. Manchester has the Victoria Warehouse but that's an awful venue in the middle of nowhere.

They can have gigs in the Exhibition Centre (I've seen Jack White and Brian Wilson do gigs in there) and with its flexible capacity you'd think they'd try and get more artists in there as well.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 8, 2024, 09:15:19 am
Quote from: John_P on July  6, 2024, 11:13:16 pm
Feels like all our main venues away from the arena, the o2 academy and the University all hold just over 1000 people and we're missing a venue that holds say 3000-5000. Manchester has the Victoria Warehouse but that's an awful venue in the middle of nowhere.

They can have gigs in the Exhibition Centre (I've seen Jack White and Brian Wilson do gigs in there) and with its flexible capacity you'd think they'd try and get more artists in there as well.

The university is 2300, academy 1 is 1100 (I've worked at both venues)

The main reason we can't compete with Manchester can't be solved by building new venues, its geography.  Manchester shows can attract people from a wide range of area, we have the sea on one side - they just have a bigger catchment area
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 8, 2024, 12:23:21 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on July  8, 2024, 09:15:19 am
The university is 2300, academy 1 is 1100 (I've worked at both venues)

The main reason we can't compete with Manchester can't be solved by building new venues, its geography.  Manchester shows can attract people from a wide range of area, we have the sea on one side - they just have a bigger catchment area

Cheers for the info, would never have had the uni as having a capacity as big as that. Suddenly explains why so many more bands seem to play it than the o2 nowadays.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 8, 2024, 01:33:22 pm
I didn't know the university was 2300 either. Olympia is around 2000 I believe. I agree with John that what we're really missing is something in the 3 to 5 thousand range, I'd like that as much as I'd like a bigger arena.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 8, 2024, 02:04:25 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  8, 2024, 01:33:22 pm
I didn't know the university was 2300 either. Olympia is around 2000 I believe. I agree with John that what we're really missing is something in the 3 to 5 thousand range, I'd like that as much as I'd like a bigger arena.

Would have been quite cool to get that thing around Anfield as part of the Breck Rd redevelopment but not sure the locals would be too enamoured.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 8, 2024, 02:53:08 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  8, 2024, 01:33:22 pm
I didn't know the university was 2300 either. Olympia is around 2000 I believe. I agree with John that what we're really missing is something in the 3 to 5 thousand range, I'd like that as much as I'd like a bigger arena.

1900 for the Olympia I think - completely agree we are missing the middle tier between Olympia/Mountford Hall and arena.  Olympia looks lovely for the audience but is a bit of a dive backstage, it needs some serious investment.

 I don't think anyone would build something new so would need to be an old building repurposed
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 8, 2024, 07:00:59 pm
Nowhere near the thousands but it would be really cool if they could renovate the old ABC Cinema opposite Lime Street. A giant waste of an amazing space. Location couldn't be more perfect really but I've read that it's got a bad asbestos problem.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 12, 2024, 10:31:15 am
The Royal Court was the best venue in the 80s , shame it stopped having gigs.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 12, 2024, 11:09:57 am
Quote from: moondog on July 12, 2024, 10:31:15 am
The Royal Court was the best venue in the 80s , shame it stopped having gigs.
I remember seeing the likes of The Cure, Human League, The The and Soft Cell there.

Good times.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
July 12, 2024, 12:00:49 pm
Quote from: moondog on July 12, 2024, 10:31:15 am
The Royal Court was the best venue in the 80s , shame it stopped having gigs.

I have multiple La's bootlegs from there, eg. a there's a nice early one from 1987 and being an archivist for this Liverpool band does make me think of venues lost

But it seemed that more places had bands playing, of the small to mid level

Royal Court
Flying Picket
The State Ballroom (just found a La's tape of them playing there and all)
Cafe Berlin
Hardman House Hotel
The Monro (has only just closed down and not been suitable for gigs for ages)
The Pig and Whistle

Good mix of boozers and venues suitable for small-to-mid tier there

It used to be more widespread I think. It still happens though I think we're crying out for a couple of really prominent venues
Quote from: Bennett on July  8, 2024, 07:00:59 pm
Nowhere near the thousands but it would be really cool if they could renovate the old ABC Cinema opposite Lime Street. A giant waste of an amazing space. Location couldn't be more perfect really but I've read that it's got a bad asbestos problem.

.. like this

Great shout, problems aside
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
September 1, 2024, 10:19:47 pm
Is there anything on the 22nd September in Liverpool? Me and the missus were hoping to do the Anfield tour on this day but a lot of hotels are either sold out or really expensive
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
September 2, 2024, 09:22:53 am
Quote from: LiamG on September  1, 2024, 10:19:47 pm
Is there anything on the 22nd September in Liverpool? Me and the missus were hoping to do the Anfield tour on this day but a lot of hotels are either sold out or really expensive
Labour party conference starts that day and runs until Thursday.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
September 2, 2024, 11:04:23 am
Shout-out to the Olympia, which I've given some stick to in the past but seems to have had a strong run of gigs this summer.

Quote from: jackh on September  2, 2024, 11:03:25 am
Went to see Gossip at the Olympia last night - really good gig and I felt familiar with more of the songs than I had expected to do. 'Standing in the Way of Control' must be such a fantastic set-closer to have in your arsenal, and Beth Ditto as a lead is absolutely magnetic. Great stuff.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
September 2, 2024, 11:11:59 am
Quote from: jackh on September  2, 2024, 11:04:23 am
Shout-out to the Olympia, which I've given some stick to in the past but seems to have had a strong run of gigs this summer.
They had Teddy Swims on earlier in the year, must have been mad for the Olympia because he was huge by the time he played there.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
September 3, 2024, 04:32:48 pm
The Kowloons are supporing the Real People on the 28th of this month in the Academy.

Will be a great night.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
September 4, 2024, 05:10:43 pm
Some decent gigs to be had in the next few. All worth a listen.


Ezra Collective.
Camp & Furnace, Liverpool, UK.
Sun,29 Sept.7:45 PM.

Mt Jones + Special Guests.
Jacaranda Baltic.
Sat, Dec 7, 7:00 PM.

Jalen Ngonda.
O2 Academy Liverpool.
Wed, Mar 12, 2025, 7:00 PM.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
Today at 09:16:55 pm
Was anyone on here or know anyone who was lucky enough to see Crowded House at a one-off gig at The Cavern last night?
I've seen a few vids of it on Facebook, etc and it looked like a boss gig.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
Today at 09:23:49 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:16:55 pm
Was anyone on here or know anyone who was lucky enough to see Crowded House at a one-off gig at The Cavern last night?
I've seen a few vids of it on Facebook, etc and it looked like a boss gig.

Bloody hell, I thought that was a tribute band. Went past the Cavern on Saturday and saw the poster and didn't click it was them.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
Today at 09:36:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:23:49 pm
Bloody hell, I thought that was a tribute band. Went past the Cavern on Saturday and saw the poster and didn't click it was them.
There's a "tribute band" called Crowded Scouse but I was very disappointed with them a few years ago.
Seen the original Crowdies loads of times and always a boss gig.
Last night's gig was a one-off thing with very limited tickets available because the band wanted to play there.
