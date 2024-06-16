Saw a discussion on twitter before, was in relation to Taylor Swift playing here, about Liverpool and the ability to host big events of a similar nature. Of course there's Anfield and soon to be Bramley Moore which will be able to host the top stars ala Taylor Swift etc, but the problem is you can only do so two months a year (hoping the weather is nice!). In Manchester they've just opened a 2nd indoors arena, both of which hold about 20,000 I believe. The Echo Arena is relatively new in the grand scheme of things and can hold about 10/11k thousand, which is pretty poor in comparison for a place which excels off holding big events. That wasn't ambitious for the time and it still isn't now. A new arena, while I don't see it happening any time soon, which can hold twice that would be nice so you can make the most out of it all year round and attract big events.