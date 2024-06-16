« previous next »
Author Topic: The Liverpool Gig Thread  (Read 173509 times)

Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1080 on: June 16, 2024, 10:33:20 pm »
Saw a discussion on twitter before, was in relation to Taylor Swift playing here, about Liverpool and the ability to host big events of a similar nature. Of course there's Anfield and soon to be Bramley Moore which will be able to host the top stars ala Taylor Swift etc, but the problem is you can only do so two months a year (hoping the weather is nice!). In Manchester they've just opened a 2nd indoors arena, both of which hold about 20,000 I believe. The Echo Arena is relatively new in the grand scheme of things and can hold about 10/11k thousand, which is pretty poor in comparison for a place which excels off holding big events. That wasn't ambitious for the time and it still isn't now. A new arena, while I don't see it happening any time soon, which can hold twice that would be nice so you can make the most out of it all year round and attract big events.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1081 on: July 5, 2024, 11:25:52 am »
have said before in this very thread perhaps I just don't find Liverpool can compete with Manchester in terms of venues

I am not that interested in the big stadiums, as even Swift proved we have football ones for that, Anfield isn't really on the circuit as it could be (and do we really want it doing gigs every week?)

I'd rather some good mid tier venues

I mean what's our Ritz?

I'm often quite negative about Camp and Furnace but do an A-B comparison of the Future Yard lineup to C&F's lineup and if you're after new music then it's not even close.

For such a musical city we tend to rest on our laurels a bit and I love the Beatles as much as the next square but I'm firmly of the belief "if you build it they will come"

Though we have great music happening that simply does not get publicity or notice

it's easier for me to find music  to sit off to and enjoy here than London (taking into account my fussy choices)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1082 on: July 5, 2024, 12:16:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July  5, 2024, 11:25:52 am
have said before in this very thread perhaps I just don't find Liverpool can compete with Manchester in terms of venues

I am not that interested in the big stadiums, as even Swift proved we have football ones for that, Anfield isn't really on the circuit as it could be (and do we really want it doing gigs every week?)

I'd rather some good mid tier venues

I mean what's our Ritz?

I'm often quite negative about Camp and Furnace but do an A-B comparison of the Future Yard lineup to C&F's lineup and if you're after new music then it's not even close.

For such a musical city we tend to rest on our laurels a bit and I love the Beatles as much as the next square but I'm firmly of the belief "if you build it they will come"

Though we have great music happening that simply does not get publicity or notice

it's easier for me to find music  to sit off to and enjoy here than London (taking into account my fussy choices)

Anfield can only do concerts for a period of about 2 months of the year, same for pretty much every football stadium I'd imagine. BMD when it opens might open the door for a few more big artists in the summer. It's a nice thing to have even if you aren't into the artists, good for the club/area etc.

The thing that's impressive about this new arena in Manchester is that you can do big events throughout the year as it holds over 20 thousand. Ultimately, it was just small-minded making the ECHO Arena 11k capacity. If it was 15-18k for example then that problem is basically gone and we have a big enough indoor arena.

I do agree on the mid tier shout, I'd love some new venues to pop up after the closure of some intimate ones over the years.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1083 on: July 6, 2024, 11:13:16 pm »
Feels like all our main venues away from the arena, the o2 academy and the University all hold just over 1000 people and we're missing a venue that holds say 3000-5000. Manchester has the Victoria Warehouse but that's an awful venue in the middle of nowhere.

They can have gigs in the Exhibition Centre (I've seen Jack White and Brian Wilson do gigs in there) and with its flexible capacity you'd think they'd try and get more artists in there as well.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 09:15:19 am »
Quote from: John_P on July  6, 2024, 11:13:16 pm
Feels like all our main venues away from the arena, the o2 academy and the University all hold just over 1000 people and we're missing a venue that holds say 3000-5000. Manchester has the Victoria Warehouse but that's an awful venue in the middle of nowhere.

They can have gigs in the Exhibition Centre (I've seen Jack White and Brian Wilson do gigs in there) and with its flexible capacity you'd think they'd try and get more artists in there as well.

The university is 2300, academy 1 is 1100 (I've worked at both venues)

The main reason we can't compete with Manchester can't be solved by building new venues, its geography.  Manchester shows can attract people from a wide range of area, we have the sea on one side - they just have a bigger catchment area
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 12:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 09:15:19 am
The university is 2300, academy 1 is 1100 (I've worked at both venues)

The main reason we can't compete with Manchester can't be solved by building new venues, its geography.  Manchester shows can attract people from a wide range of area, we have the sea on one side - they just have a bigger catchment area

Cheers for the info, would never have had the uni as having a capacity as big as that. Suddenly explains why so many more bands seem to play it than the o2 nowadays.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 01:33:22 pm »
I didn't know the university was 2300 either. Olympia is around 2000 I believe. I agree with John that what we're really missing is something in the 3 to 5 thousand range, I'd like that as much as I'd like a bigger arena.
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 02:04:25 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:33:22 pm
I didn't know the university was 2300 either. Olympia is around 2000 I believe. I agree with John that what we're really missing is something in the 3 to 5 thousand range, I'd like that as much as I'd like a bigger arena.

Would have been quite cool to get that thing around Anfield as part of the Breck Rd redevelopment but not sure the locals would be too enamoured.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 02:53:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:33:22 pm
I didn't know the university was 2300 either. Olympia is around 2000 I believe. I agree with John that what we're really missing is something in the 3 to 5 thousand range, I'd like that as much as I'd like a bigger arena.

1900 for the Olympia I think - completely agree we are missing the middle tier between Olympia/Mountford Hall and arena.  Olympia looks lovely for the audience but is a bit of a dive backstage, it needs some serious investment.

 I don't think anyone would build something new so would need to be an old building repurposed
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 07:00:59 pm »
Nowhere near the thousands but it would be really cool if they could renovate the old ABC Cinema opposite Lime Street. A giant waste of an amazing space. Location couldn't be more perfect really but I've read that it's got a bad asbestos problem.
