was at Gruff Rhys at the Arts Club yesterday evening. Show was great, he played most of his new album, plus a smattering of older solo stuff. Finished nice and early too which is a bonus when you get to my age. Didn't enjoying queuing in the rain for 15 minutes before the show though. They need to sort out their mad ticketing system.



Was at this too (great to be back at the re-opened Arts Club!) and thoroughly enjoyed the show - third time seeing Gruff Rhys, following his tour for the previous album and then a support slot for The Coral a few months ago, and he's probably on my list of artists I'll look to catch every time they're in Liverpool or Manchester now.I know one of the staff involved in the ownership/event-management side there, and - given it was my first time back - did feel a duty to offer a few bits of feedback afterwards, but I'm sure they'll get things sorted.Was able to do a good deed on the night too - girl & her dad next to me had their phone-torches out and were looking for something towards the end of the gig, and I spotted an earring on the floor as the place cleared out. Thought they'd left but I found them near the toilets/side of stage, and they were both pretty overwhelmed - she said it was "[her] mum's from the eighties" and it was clear there was some significant sentimental value involved. Glad I picked it up when I spotted it.Feeder and The Staves are the next couple for me in Liverpool - nice to have some local (touring artist) gigs again!