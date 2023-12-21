« previous next »
The Liverpool Gig Thread

Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
December 21, 2023, 09:23:28 am
I love the Future Yard. Being on this side of the water, it's amazing to be able to hop on a bus and be 10 minutes away from such a good venue and it means I've seen people (who I've ended up loving) that I wouldn't normally head to Manchester for. I'm there tonight actually for Nuggets Live which Edgar Jones and Will Sergeant are DJing.

They also have plans to buy and use the old railway tunnel over the fence outside which will make it big venue and should get even bigger names.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
December 21, 2023, 11:17:35 am
I'm SICK so not goin anywhere but yeah I'd love to go the Nuggets night. Saw Edgar do the Smithdown festival, he was great - good band with him, guitarist playin a Tele was sound, drummer too

Birkenhead showing us how it's done... IF YOU BUILD IT THEY WILL COME

Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
December 21, 2023, 08:44:04 pm
Really enjoyed Future Yard as a venue when I saw The Coral there back in May. Decent bar in the  front as well.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
February 16, 2024, 04:47:49 pm
ffs

Event Name: meraki x First Contact Presents: Estella Boersma
Venue: Meraki
Date: 1st Mar 2024 til 2nd Mar 2024

Reason for cancellation: Due to unforseen circumstances this event will no longer be able to go ahead.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
February 18, 2024, 10:56:10 pm
was at Gruff Rhys at the Arts Club yesterday evening. Show was great, he played most of his new album, plus a smattering of older solo stuff. Finished nice and early too which is a bonus when you get to my age. Didn't enjoying queuing in the rain for 15 minutes before the show though. They need to sort out their mad ticketing system.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 1, 2024, 01:05:58 am
Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band in the Phil in December .

My life is now complete !
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 1, 2024, 11:17:56 am
Quote from: Mr Benn please? on February 18, 2024, 10:56:10 pm
was at Gruff Rhys at the Arts Club yesterday evening. Show was great, he played most of his new album, plus a smattering of older solo stuff. Finished nice and early too which is a bonus when you get to my age. Didn't enjoying queuing in the rain for 15 minutes before the show though. They need to sort out their mad ticketing system.

Was at this too (great to be back at the re-opened Arts Club!) and thoroughly enjoyed the show - third time seeing Gruff Rhys, following his tour for the previous album and then a support slot for The Coral a few months ago, and he's probably on my list of artists I'll look to catch every time they're in Liverpool or Manchester now.

I know one of the staff involved in the ownership/event-management side there, and - given it was my first time back - did feel a duty to offer a few bits of feedback afterwards, but I'm sure they'll get things sorted.

Was able to do a good deed on the night too - girl & her dad next to me had their phone-torches out and were looking for something towards the end of the gig, and I spotted an earring on the floor as the place cleared out. Thought they'd left but I found them near the toilets/side of stage, and they were both pretty overwhelmed - she said it was "[her] mum's from the eighties" and it was clear there was some significant sentimental value involved. Glad I picked it up when I spotted it.

Feeder and The Staves are the next couple for me in Liverpool - nice to have some local (touring artist) gigs again!
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 1, 2024, 08:07:13 pm
Got a ticket for the On The Waterfront Festival at the Pier Head in June. Ocean Colour Scene, Cast, Embrace, The View, Republica, and a few others.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 2, 2024, 02:51:15 pm
Quote from: John_P on March  1, 2024, 08:07:13 pm
Got a ticket for the On The Waterfront Festival at the Pier Head in June. Ocean Colour Scene, Cast, Embrace, The View, Republica, and a few others.

Seen Cast a load of times, but never Ocean Colour Scene and Embrace were a band I liked a lot when I was kid (first three albums) - I feel it'd be daft of me not to go to that!
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 3, 2024, 10:12:17 pm
Quote from: jackh on March  1, 2024, 11:17:56 am


I know one of the staff involved in the ownership/event-management side there, and - given it was my first time back - did feel a duty to offer a few bits of feedback afterwards, but I'm sure they'll get things sorted.



cool, I'm going back there to see Jane Weaver in May. Will hopefully have sorted the queuing/ticketing by then. As you say, it's great to have another venue in the city centre and hopefully this will mean that more artists will come here, as it sometimes feels like Liverpool is a bit overlooked compared with other cities in the north.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 4, 2024, 02:56:54 pm
Quote from: John_P on March  1, 2024, 08:07:13 pm
Got a ticket for the On The Waterfront Festival at the Pier Head in June. Ocean Colour Scene, Cast, Embrace, The View, Republica, and a few others.

Thought you'd be playing .
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 7, 2024, 01:01:44 pm
Michael Head accoustic set in the Jacaranda 13th April .    8)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 8, 2024, 11:36:45 pm
Saw Kaiser Chiefs in the Jacaranda Baltic this evening. Been a great new addition to the city since it opened with loads of album launch shows.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 9, 2024, 12:03:34 am
Quote from: kesey on March  7, 2024, 01:01:44 pm
Michael Head accoustic set in the Jacaranda 13th April .    8)
John Head at the Tung on April 19th
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
March 9, 2024, 01:26:42 am
Quote from: moondog on March  9, 2024, 12:03:34 am
l

John Head at the Tung on April 19th

Touche !  Nice one . Iam going to two at the Tung in April . Jali Bakarey Konteh on the kora and Debahsmita Battacharya ( Sarod )  and her mate on the tabla.

 8)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
April 9, 2024, 01:33:53 pm
Went to the new (ish?) Jacaranda Baltic on Saturday night - Feeder were in for an album launch performance & signing (album was out on Friday). The venue had also had The Libertines in earlier in the day.

Great to have another venue open in the city that's small but also big enough to accommodate touring artists, after what had felt like a tough couple of years for venues. Also went to Content to see Bill Ryder Jones a couple of weeks ago.

Still got the slight challenge of geographic location when it comes to drawing artists into the city (where, for example, they don't need to do both Liverpool & Manchester and so tend to play Manchester), but between Jacaranda Baltic, Content, the re-opened Arts Club, the Invisible Wind Factory, the Academy, and the university, there feels like a good range of small- to mid-sized venues again (in addition to the Phil, the Olympia, and of course the arena). Starting to have some faith in all that 'music city' promo again  :P
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
April 9, 2024, 07:02:15 pm
Quote from: jackh on April  9, 2024, 01:33:53 pm
Went to the new (ish?) Jacaranda Baltic on Saturday night - Feeder were in for an album launch performance & signing (album was out on Friday). The venue had also had The Libertines in earlier in the day.

Great to have another venue open in the city that's small but also big enough to accommodate touring artists, after what had felt like a tough couple of years for venues. Also went to Content to see Bill Ryder Jones a couple of weeks ago.

Still got the slight challenge of geographic location when it comes to drawing artists into the city (where, for example, they don't need to do both Liverpool & Manchester and so tend to play Manchester), but between Jacaranda Baltic, Content, the re-opened Arts Club, the Invisible Wind Factory, the Academy, and the university, there feels like a good range of small- to mid-sized venues again (in addition to the Phil, the Olympia, and of course the arena). Starting to have some faith in all that 'music city' promo again  :P

It's a cracking little venue, been to three album launch shows since it opened.

Rough Trade will have a small venue as well, shop opens next week and the venue in May I believe.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
Today at 01:31:41 pm
Quote from: jackh on April  9, 2024, 01:33:53 pm
Went to the new (ish?) Jacaranda Baltic on Saturday night - Feeder were in for an album launch performance & signing (album was out on Friday). The venue had also had The Libertines in earlier in the day.

Great to have another venue open in the city that's small but also big enough to accommodate touring artists, after what had felt like a tough couple of years for venues. Also went to Content to see Bill Ryder Jones a couple of weeks ago.

Still got the slight challenge of geographic location when it comes to drawing artists into the city (where, for example, they don't need to do both Liverpool & Manchester and so tend to play Manchester), but between Jacaranda Baltic, Content, the re-opened Arts Club, the Invisible Wind Factory, the Academy, and the university, there feels like a good range of small- to mid-sized venues again (in addition to the Phil, the Olympia, and of course the arena). Starting to have some faith in all that 'music city' promo again  :P

Michael Head ?
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
Today at 01:57:34 pm
Quote from: jackh on March  2, 2024, 02:51:15 pm
Seen Cast a load of times, but never Ocean Colour Scene and Embrace were a band I liked a lot when I was kid (first three albums) - I feel it'd be daft of me not to go to that!

OCS are great live, seen them do both acoustic and band sets.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
