« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Liverpool Gig Thread  (Read 144616 times)

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
    • @hartejack
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1000 on: June 14, 2021, 02:55:56 pm »
Quote from: jackh on November 24, 2020, 01:09:39 pm
I've actually got tickets to see Cast at Grand Central Hall a fortnight Saturday - all-seater/social-distanced gig.  No idea if it'll still go ahead...!  Guess Thursday will tell.

That Cast gig did indeed go ahead, and I was back at the venue on Saturday night to see Mark Morriss of The Bluetones.  Tiny little audience (they didn't even have the balcony open!), but still very enjoyable to take in some live music.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
    • @hartejack
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1001 on: April 19, 2023, 10:49:28 pm »
Was gutted to see that the Arts Club (formerly the Barfly and the Masque) was shut down again in February.

Eurovision aside, I can't help but feel like the live music scene in the city is on its arse a bit. I'm not talking about small venues & pubs where you can find live music of an evening - I mean more in terms of ticketed gigs at venues that you'd expect 100+ people at (which the Arts Club was an important venue for). With the Arts Club closed, we've got the arena, the Olympia, the Academy, and the Mountford Hall at the university...anything I've missed? A quick check over the 30 ticketed gigs I've been to since the start of 2022...5 have been in Liverpool and 25 in Manchester. For a city with such a rich musical history (!), I don't feel like we're in a particularly good place.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/historic-city-centre-music-venue-26187101

Quote
No explanation as one of city's best live event spaces shuts down

The Academy Music Group confirmed it is no longer operating the Seel Street venue after all upcoming listings were cancelled or moved
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
    • @hartejack
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1002 on: April 19, 2023, 11:05:33 pm »
Despite the above, have booked to see Interpol at the university in the summer - looking forward to that. Haven't seen them before.
Logged

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1003 on: April 22, 2023, 11:34:48 am »
Quote from: jackh on April 19, 2023, 10:49:28 pm
Was gutted to see that the Arts Club (formerly the Barfly and the Masque) was shut down again in February.

Eurovision aside, I can't help but feel like the live music scene in the city is on its arse a bit. I'm not talking about small venues & pubs where you can find live music of an evening - I mean more in terms of ticketed gigs at venues that you'd expect 100+ people at (which the Arts Club was an important venue for). With the Arts Club closed, we've got the arena, the Olympia, the Academy, and the Mountford Hall at the university...anything I've missed? A quick check over the 30 ticketed gigs I've been to since the start of 2022...5 have been in Liverpool and 25 in Manchester. For a city with such a rich musical history (!), I don't feel like we're in a particularly good place.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/historic-city-centre-music-venue-26187101


Indeed, it's piss poor.
The light that was the opening of the Arena was quickly smothered when it was realised that it was big, but nowhere near big enough to tempt bands away from the MEN. So why build it to that spec in the first place?
Worse is to come I fear. Manchester has become the only place to be seen, economically and culturally. The only large acts coming here are the emotion driven dinosaur rockers who appreciate the musical legacy of the the city or were friends of the Beatles, or they want to play at Anfield. Those bands are dying off and newer, commercially driven bands just go to Manchester for the capacity.

Eurovision has also been underplayed. We have the main event, but the equally lucrative 'pre-show parties' have been in London ffs.
Manchester would never have allowed this, but it says a lot about how centralised the economy is . . . London just cannot let go.
« Last Edit: April 22, 2023, 11:37:53 am by HomesickRed »
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,174
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1004 on: April 22, 2023, 02:00:53 pm »
Quote from: jackh on April 19, 2023, 10:49:28 pm
Eurovision aside, I can't help but feel like the live music scene in the city is on its arse a bit.

You been to New Century venue in Manchester yet Jack?

Feel like Liverpool is crying out for an equivalent. Agree that we get left out of a lot of gigs on the circuit, and lack of good venues doesn't help.

Small venues still good, The Quarry, Kazimier Stockroom, Shipping Forecast (does that still host gigs?) Philharmonic Music Room and Phase One.

Tung Auditorium is really nice but all seated.

But mid sized, lacking a bit for sure.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
    • @hartejack
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1005 on: April 23, 2023, 02:48:49 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on April 22, 2023, 02:00:53 pm
You been to New Century venue in Manchester yet Jack?

Saw Idlewild there back in the autumn, but was running late so didn't get the full experience of the venue (the downstairs area, etc). Looked boss, and the listings suggest it's drawing well - probably pinching some of the slightly bigger names from Gorilla.
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1006 on: April 27, 2023, 07:01:20 pm »
21st May Neptune Theatre: Mica Millar. Great singer. £20. Laughing.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P2tHVQjcBlY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P2tHVQjcBlY</a>
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1007 on: April 29, 2023, 10:32:18 am »

Anyone headed in for Sound City ?
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1008 on: May 3, 2023, 12:12:03 pm »
Theres a NOLA style brass band and parade in Lord St right now, its brilliant.

FAT WEDNESDAY YO!!!!
Logged

Offline storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1009 on: May 4, 2023, 08:08:37 am »
One stop on the underground from James Street - Future Yard in Birkenhead. Independent. 350 capacity. 5 minutes walk across Hamilton Square. Lots of good up and coming bands play there. Decent food and beer.

I have heard it said by promoters that ticket sales for gigs in Manchester are better than Liverpool.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1010 on: May 4, 2023, 09:42:55 am »
Hate to say it but I think Manchester just has more venues and whenever I look for more established artists they seem to fit in Manchester dates but not Liverpool

More reason to support our local artists though. The Smithdown Weekender was brilliant
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,536
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1011 on: May 4, 2023, 12:08:18 pm »
Does anybody know how to book tickets for the Friday for the Bootle Music Festival ? The only option I can see is Phase Two . Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band are playing .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1012 on: May 4, 2023, 08:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on April 27, 2023, 07:01:20 pm
21st May Neptune Theatre: Mica Millar. Great singer. £20. Laughing.




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P2tHVQjcBlY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P2tHVQjcBlY</a>
Support confirmed as Lois Levin and MT Jones.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0CQApY-PxZc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0CQApY-PxZc</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8VGrtjXUFdQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8VGrtjXUFdQ</a>



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qwaIdP6ySvQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qwaIdP6ySvQ</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J5fmGUkEcRE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J5fmGUkEcRE</a>






Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,536
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1013 on: June 10, 2023, 12:04:33 pm »
Well that Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band hit the spot again last night.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1014 on: June 10, 2023, 04:36:20 pm »
Yay

As a La's nut I really like hearing Mick Head doing well

Will have to see his band now at some point!!
Logged

Offline Smudge

  • Epic Troll and one hell of a Richarlison...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1015 on: June 13, 2023, 09:13:24 am »
Looking forward to James at the Pier Head next month
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1016 on: June 13, 2023, 09:32:30 am »
Gonna check out a few shows by the Classic Double Band at Camp and Furnace

They do two albums, each from a different artist. Eg, Led Zep / The Doors. The La's / Forever Changes

I am curious about the standard of musicianship. Since they also do Steely Dan, Santana, Floyd...!
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,784
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1017 on: June 13, 2023, 10:48:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 13, 2023, 09:32:30 am
Gonna check out a few shows by the Classic Double Band at Camp and Furnace

They do two albums, each from a different artist. Eg, Led Zep / The Doors. The La's / Forever Changes

I am curious about the standard of musicianship. Since they also do Steely Dan, Santana, Floyd...!
Seen them do a few. Top notch band.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,439
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1018 on: June 16, 2023, 11:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on June 13, 2023, 09:13:24 am
Looking forward to James at the Pier Head next month
The coral too, looks like a quality gig.
Logged

Offline hesbighesred

  • Wallasey Wrecker. But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,439
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1019 on: June 16, 2023, 11:25:45 pm »
Tommy Emmanuel and Mully Tuttle are playing in New Brighton in January, amazing gig - he's an absolute legend of fingerstyle guitar and she's a bluegrass virtuoso who I'm not sure tours outside of the USA that much. Unique opportunity to see them both in the UK.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,185
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1020 on: June 16, 2023, 11:43:42 pm »
Quote from: only6times on June 13, 2023, 10:48:30 pm
Seen them do a few. Top notch band.

Eyyyy good stuff

Got a mate coming down from Sheffield for the La's Love night so should be banging

Crazy how there's bands like this pretty much under the radar.

I was in Frank's on Smithdown and the band there over the weekender festival were amazing.

Here's me with originals in me pocket lol
Might be time for me to start going praccy rooms again, get me own stuff down at least

While I do the secret production stuff I hope I can reveal one day!
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,361
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1021 on: June 17, 2023, 07:36:01 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 16, 2023, 11:43:42 pm
While I do the secret production stuff I hope I can reveal one day!
I think we'd all like to know what you do Tone :)
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,382
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1022 on: June 18, 2023, 04:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on June 13, 2023, 09:13:24 am
Looking forward to James at the Pier Head next month

Yeah me too.seen them a fair few times now and not one have I walked away disappointed.aleays good energy and fun gigs.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,605
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1023 on: June 18, 2023, 07:33:03 pm »
Got a ticket to see Bring Me The Horizon at the arena for early next year. They put on a great show when I saw them at the Manchester Arena a few years ago and everyone seems to have raved about them at Download last weekend.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1024 on: June 24, 2023, 07:33:40 pm »
Anyone going to either of the Jamie Webster gigs at Pier Head next week!

Im absolutely buzzing for it, going on the Friday myself.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,896
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1025 on: June 27, 2023, 11:17:19 am »
Camelphat Saturday for me. Give me all the beaks.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
    • @hartejack
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 09:38:16 am »
Was at the final day of the 'On the Waterfront' festival last night, with Red Rum Club, The Coral, and James topping the bill. A great afternoon & evening out, despite the downpour!

Thought the whole thing was really well organised - easy in (although I did arrive relatively early) & out, loads of toilets, and huge bars selling loads of ponchos too (although I thought this was a big odd alongside plastic cups that had their green credentials printed on them!).

Glad that James got a good gig after the farce of 'Hope & Glory' back in 2017.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 