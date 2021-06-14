Was gutted to see that the Arts Club (formerly the Barfly and the Masque) was shut down again in February.



Eurovision aside, I can't help but feel like the live music scene in the city is on its arse a bit. I'm not talking about small venues & pubs where you can find live music of an evening - I mean more in terms of ticketed gigs at venues that you'd expect 100+ people at (which the Arts Club was an important venue for). With the Arts Club closed, we've got the arena, the Olympia, the Academy, and the Mountford Hall at the university...anything I've missed? A quick check over the 30 ticketed gigs I've been to since the start of 2022...5 have been in Liverpool and 25 in Manchester. For a city with such a rich musical history (!), I don't feel like we're in a particularly good place.



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/historic-city-centre-music-venue-26187101





Indeed, it's piss poor.The light that was the opening of the Arena was quickly smothered when it was realised that it was big, but nowhere near big enough to tempt bands away from the MEN. So why build it to that spec in the first place?Worse is to come I fear. Manchester has become the only place to be seen, economically and culturally. The only large acts coming here are the emotion driven dinosaur rockers who appreciate the musical legacy of the the city or were friends of the Beatles, or they want to play at Anfield. Those bands are dying off and newer, commercially driven bands just go to Manchester for the capacity.Eurovision has also been underplayed. We have the main event, but the equally lucrative 'pre-show parties' have been in London ffs.Manchester would never have allowed this, but it says a lot about how centralised the economy is . . . London just cannot let go.