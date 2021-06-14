Eurovision aside, I can't help but feel like the live music scene in the city is on its arse a bit.
You been to New Century venue in Manchester yet Jack?
Feel like Liverpool is crying out for an equivalent. Agree that we get left out of a lot of gigs on the circuit, and lack of good venues doesn't help.
Small venues still good, The Quarry, Kazimier Stockroom, Shipping Forecast (does that still host gigs?) Philharmonic Music Room and Phase One.
Tung Auditorium is really nice but all seated.
But mid sized, lacking a bit for sure.