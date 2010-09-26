Right then people and update on the next meeting against blackpool this sunday.As there is a protest march before the game we will all be meeting up at the supporters club on walton breck road at 1:30 i have provided a map below for anyone who doesnt no where it is,where we will march together having a better visual impact for our selves if you can all get there sharpish it would be great! depending on when the march finishes am guessing it will only be about 2:15 - 2:30 we will get the usual photo at shanklys statue to show how it is progressing, as i have already mentioned maybe a few anti merchindise chants could be good as we are in a prime posistion next to the club shop! if any of you geniuses can come up with a few it would be great!Cheers all