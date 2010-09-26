« previous next »
Author Topic: meeting 1hour before every home game  (Read 22362 times)

Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #200 on: September 26, 2010, 05:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on September 25, 2010, 11:26:42 pm
And  a few of the after match protest.

Is that a banner saying Against Cuban Heels I can see? Class, didn't spot that one at the game. ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #201 on: September 26, 2010, 05:45:35 pm »
Quote from: brownie 09 on September 26, 2010, 05:36:48 pm
that might have been me the younger lad?

Or it could've been me  ::)
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #202 on: September 26, 2010, 05:47:08 pm »
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #203 on: September 26, 2010, 05:57:37 pm »
Right then heres the first week; Attended 18


The Second week; Attended 70+
 
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #204 on: September 26, 2010, 06:09:45 pm »
Quote from: brownie 09 on September 26, 2010, 05:36:48 pm
that might have been me the younger lad?

Unfortunately I was the older lad :(
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #205 on: September 26, 2010, 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: brownie 09 on September 26, 2010, 05:36:48 pm
that might have been me the younger lad?

ahhhh nice one brownie!! i will say hello at blackpool........i was on my own, i had a black hoody on and bought a shirt on the day!!
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #206 on: September 26, 2010, 06:13:57 pm »
Quote from: starskysdad on September 26, 2010, 06:09:45 pm
Unfortunately I was the older lad :(


nice one 2.......i will know not to stand there like a lemon on sunday.....or at the march....
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #207 on: September 27, 2010, 11:38:18 am »
Mentioned this in another thread, but I propose that everyone wears a pin badge with their RAWK username on next time. Just so I know which of youse spout shite most of the time   ;)

As far as the meet goes. Was good to see a decent turnout and a lot of interest in the shirts. The protest songs were class as well. The amount of people that came over to see what was going on was good to see. Hopefully next time they'll join in with us.

Who was that by the way that told the lot of them that they were a disgrace for standing there and watching rather than joining in? Said what many were thinking. Good on yer mate.

As a slight sidenote, I didn't recognise you by the way Jonny  :wave
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #208 on: September 27, 2010, 11:42:13 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on September 27, 2010, 11:38:18 am
Mentioned this in another thread, but I propose that everyone wears a pin badge with their RAWK username on next time. Just so I know which of you spout shite most of the time  :wave

As far as the meet goes. Was good to see a decent turnout and a lot of interest in the shirts. The protest songs were class as well. The amount of people that came over to see what was going on was good to see. Hopefully next time they'll join in with us.

Who was that by the way that told the lot of them that they were a disgrace for standing there and watching rather than joining in? Said what many were thinking. Good on yer mate.

As a slight sidenote, I didn't recognise you by the way Jonny  :wave
i actually believe this protest wouldve educated more of our fans then the SOS protest (but that one is more about media pressure) due to the fact that it was before the game and a lot of people will walk past and take notice of it, next time maybe we should get some anti merchandise chants on the go to help educate even more!

The fella who was shouting at the "audience" was shanklyboy

and jonny was the fella with the ruck sack at the beginning and the fella who was holding the banner at the front with his kid.
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #209 on: September 27, 2010, 11:44:24 am »
The Black Shirt mob might consider making their pre Blackpool meeting at the Supporters Club rather than the statue and marching together within the planned demonstration?
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #210 on: September 27, 2010, 11:46:10 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on September 27, 2010, 11:38:18 am
Mentioned this in another thread, but I propose that everyone wears a pin badge with their RAWK username on next time. Just so I know which of youse spout shite most of the time   ;)

As far as the meet goes. Was good to see a decent turnout and a lot of interest in the shirts. The protest songs were class as well. The amount of people that came over to see what was going on was good to see. Hopefully next time they'll join in with us.

Who was that by the way that told the lot of them that they were a disgrace for standing there and watching rather than joining in? Said what many were thinking. Good on yer mate.

As a slight sidenote, I didn't recognise you by the way Jonny  :wave

Ha ha.....i wanted to meet shanklyboy, is he on any of the above pictures?
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #211 on: September 27, 2010, 11:53:46 am »
Quote from: Graham Smith on September 27, 2010, 11:44:24 am
The Black Shirt mob might consider making their pre Blackpool meeting at the Supporters Club rather than the statue and marching together within the planned demonstration?
i was just about to speak to you about this to see if you didnt have a problem with us doing that cheers grahem
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #212 on: September 27, 2010, 11:55:31 am »
Quote from: brownie 09 on September 27, 2010, 11:53:46 am
i was just about to speak to you about this to see if you didnt have a problem with us doing that cheers grahem

Not at all, good visual image.
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #213 on: September 27, 2010, 11:56:41 am »
Quote from: brownie 09 on September 27, 2010, 11:42:13 am
i actually believe this protest wouldve educated more of our fans then the SOS protest (but that one is more about media pressure) due to the fact that it was before the game and a lot of people will walk past and take notice of it, next time maybe we should get some anti merchandise chants on the go to help educate even more!

The fella who was shouting at the "audience" was shanklyboy

and jonny was the fella with the ruck sack at the beginning and the fella who was holding the banner at the front with his kid.

Yea I definitely think its an effective way of educating people. I got asked by a few people what the shirt was about and where they could get one, I know most people did and it all adds up. Slightly ironic for us to be protesting next to the line waiting to get into the club shop though. Anti merchandise songs might make a few of them think again, although I dont think we'd get many verses in before being moved on.

Yea I figured who Jonny was, wasnt sure about anyone else though. I was the one in the black cap, for the record.

Well in to you and everyone else who worked on getting these meets going as well mate. Top effort.
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #214 on: September 27, 2010, 11:59:25 am »
Quote from: majestic_11 on September 27, 2010, 11:46:10 am
Ha ha.....i wanted to meet shanklyboy, is he on any of the above pictures?

On the picture he is the fella on the left holding the corner of the banner
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #215 on: September 27, 2010, 11:59:54 am »
Quote from: Graham Smith on September 27, 2010, 11:55:31 am
Not at all, good visual image.
cheers again mate!
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #216 on: September 27, 2010, 12:17:09 pm »
Just thought I'd tidy that  up for you young man.

Quote from: brownie 09 on September 27, 2010, 11:59:25 am
On the picture he is the good looking fella on the left holding the corner of the banner
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #217 on: September 27, 2010, 12:21:21 pm »
I had friends down and was a bit occupied with them so i didn't get to meet many of you. I will this Saturday though.  ;)
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #218 on: September 27, 2010, 12:35:44 pm »
Quote from: shanklyboy on September 27, 2010, 12:17:09 pm
Just thought I'd tidy that  up for you good looking young man.

Quote from: brownie 09 on September 27, 2010, 11:59:25 am
On the picture he is the OLDER fella on the left holding the corner of the banner

Thought id tidy it up for you ;)
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #219 on: September 27, 2010, 12:54:43 pm »
Right then people and update on the next meeting against blackpool this sunday.

As there is a protest march before the game we will all be meeting up at the supporters club on walton breck road at 1:30 i have provided a map below for anyone who doesnt no where it is,



where we will march together having a better visual impact for our selves if you can all get there sharpish it would be great! depending on when the march finishes am guessing it will only be about 2:15 - 2:30 we will get the usual photo at shanklys statue to show how it is progressing, as i have already mentioned maybe a few anti merchindise chants could be good as we are in a prime posistion next to the club shop! if any of you geniuses can come up with a few it would be great!

Cheers all
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #220 on: September 27, 2010, 10:39:53 pm »
Quote from: brownie 09 on September 27, 2010, 12:35:44 pm

Thought id tidy it up for you ;)

There will be no sweets for you on Sunday.
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #221 on: September 30, 2010, 01:09:38 pm »
Do you have a standards corrupted shirt? answer yes head into here http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=263719.msg7458263#msg7458263

No? Why? head over to www.ourclubourshirt.com

COME ON PEOPLE!! 90 odd people last match lets make it 200!!! out of the red into the black!
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #222 on: September 30, 2010, 04:52:24 pm »
Alright all, Ive already asked one or two people about this and all seem to think its worth a shot, but with regards to this Hollywood Viral Campaign on saturday how many of you are prepared to meet up at one time make our way over there and see if they can fit us all on? Bit like the gathering on matchday to get more advertisement for the shirt. Just really need a show of hands.
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #223 on: September 30, 2010, 04:57:05 pm »
do the Hollywood lads know about the march,
they should get that on the film,
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #224 on: September 30, 2010, 05:39:06 pm »
shirt ordered
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #225 on: September 30, 2010, 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Rome-77 on September 30, 2010, 04:57:05 pm
do the Hollywood lads know about the march,
they should get that on the film,
no idea id be suprised if SOS havent tried to have contact with him it would be perfect for them to get some famous members onto there pitch!
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #226 on: October 6, 2010, 12:51:29 pm »
Update -

Even with the new proposition of owners this IS still going ahead! dont get side tracked! The next game is Napoli we will either still be protesting against h+g or this could be a little celebration of what we have all done to fight against the cancers!

Well done all it looks like this is the end of H+G lets hope we dont have to do any of this again and i dont have to see your sorry mugs again!! :D
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #227 on: October 6, 2010, 05:45:41 pm »
Wont be at the Napoli game but will be for the Blackburn one..............if it is celebration can all you lot wait till then!!!

Brownie you will be able to give your arl fella back his crutches now! keep the banner safe though Mate ;)
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #228 on: October 6, 2010, 05:48:20 pm »
Quote from: fivein05 on October  6, 2010, 05:45:41 pm
Wont be at the Napoli game but will be for the Blackburn one..............if it is celebration can all you lot wait till then!!!

Brownie you will be able to give youe arl fella back his crutches now! keep the banner safe though Mate ;)
hahaha am pretty sure mate we will be celebrating g+h fucking off for a while (i wont be celebrating having new owners for a while either) but am sure there will be some heavy drinking session because of tthis :D

hahahaha brilliant i wondered why me dad was so happy today lol
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #229 on: October 6, 2010, 06:01:52 pm »
Do it vs. Chelsea when i'm there!
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #230 on: October 8, 2010, 07:57:20 pm »
looks like this will proberly be sorted before the blackburn game so i suggest this be a celebration of our work at what we can do and to show the new owners how things work round here ;) still happening though and i hope we have a really good turnout for this!
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #231 on: Today at 01:58:07 am »
Watching the new klopp documentary and they mentioned the protests from back in the day and even shown one of my banners. Just made me think about this place and wondering if anyones still knocking about
Re: meeting 1hour before every home game
« Reply #232 on: Today at 09:17:23 am »
Quote from: brownie 09 on Today at 01:58:07 am
Watching the new klopp documentary and they mentioned the protests from back in the day and even shown one of my banners. Just made me think about this place and wondering if anyones still knocking about

Dunno If I posted in this thread back then, but I was on the marches, have the Standards Corrupted shirt was taking part in the protests, internet terrorist stuff etc - fucking dark days as far as being a Liverpool supporter.
