Mentioned this in another thread, but I propose that everyone wears a pin badge with their RAWK username on next time. Just so I know which of youse spout shite most of the time
As far as the meet goes. Was good to see a decent turnout and a lot of interest in the shirts. The protest songs were class as well. The amount of people that came over to see what was going on was good to see. Hopefully next time they'll join in with us.
Who was that by the way that told the lot of them that they were a disgrace for standing there and watching rather than joining in? Said what many were thinking. Good on yer mate.
As a slight sidenote, I didn't recognise you by the way Jonny