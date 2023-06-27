« previous next »
Author Topic: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.  (Read 25154 times)

Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #320 on: June 27, 2023, 12:44:37 pm »
Pogba for sure, closely followed by Maguire. Both heaps of utter utter dung.

At Liverpool, though he didn't break the bank, Ballotelli was also extremely useless, pound for pound.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #321 on: June 27, 2023, 12:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on June 23, 2023, 07:50:21 am
I think Shaq had a very reasonable career, 2 CL titles and a couple of league titles plus playing for two of the biggest Clubs in the world. He can retire a very happy man and I'm sure many would take the career he's had...looking at the likes of Sir Harold of Kane.

Two European Cups and league titles in Swtizerland, Germany and England. He's had a career some could only dream of and it's a shame for him that it's sort of fizzled out in the last few years when he probably still had a lot more to offer. In terms of success though a brilliant career, a proper winner. Really liked him and thought it was a shame he didn't play more in our title winning campaign.

Always been a huge player for his country too.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #322 on: June 27, 2023, 02:21:13 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on June 27, 2023, 12:40:38 pm
See also: Stan Collymore - had the lot, and blew it. :(
He was immense for a couple of seasons with Fowler for us.
Mental illness is a twat.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #323 on: June 27, 2023, 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 27, 2023, 02:21:13 pm
He was immense for a couple of seasons with Fowler for us.
Mental illness is a twat.

Yes he was. :)

And... yes it is. :(
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #324 on: June 27, 2023, 03:53:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 27, 2023, 12:46:21 pm
Two European Cups and league titles in Swtizerland, Germany and England. He's had a career some could only dream of and it's a shame for him that it's sort of fizzled out in the last few years when he probably still had a lot more to offer. In terms of success though a brilliant career, a proper winner. Really liked him and thought it was a shame he didn't play more in our title winning campaign.

Always been a huge player for his country too.

Well, Scott Carson's just won the treble.  ;)

But sure, I really liked Shaq too - and it was a pity we didn't see more of him.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #325 on: June 27, 2023, 04:55:23 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on June 27, 2023, 12:40:38 pm
See also: Stan Collymore - had the lot, and blew it. :(

I said a week or so back that I don't agree Stan was a flop, it was his mental problems. 1996, him and God were unbelieveable, they destroyed teams for fun, I remember that cross on the run Stan whipped in for Robbie to head home v Blackburn, his debut goal v Sheff Wed, his winner v Newcastle and many many others.

One name I heard on the radio today was Tom Ince, now thats a flop, caused by bad advice from his Dad. He's just signed for Watford from Reading.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #326 on: June 27, 2023, 04:55:54 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on June 27, 2023, 03:53:52 pm
Well, Scott Carson's just won the treble.  ;)

But sure, I really liked Shaq too - and it was a pity we didn't see more of him.

Got two European Cup winners medals now
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #327 on: June 27, 2023, 05:43:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 27, 2023, 04:55:23 pm
I said a week or so back that I don't agree Stan was a flop, it was his mental problems. 1996, him and God were unbelieveable, they destroyed teams for fun, I remember that cross on the run Stan whipped in for Robbie to head home v Blackburn, his debut goal v Sheff Wed, his winner v Newcastle and many many others.

One name I heard on the radio today was Tom Ince, now thats a flop, caused by bad advice from his Dad. He's just signed for Watford from Reading.

I didn't say/write he was a flop Rob.

I was putting him in a similar 'pity he never kicked on' category to Dele Ali if you see the post I replied to.

And yeah, I had a season ticket at that time - he and Robbie were great together.

 :)
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #328 on: June 27, 2023, 05:46:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 27, 2023, 04:55:54 pm
Got two European Cup winners medals now

Beat an Inzaghi brother each time as well
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #329 on: June 27, 2023, 05:51:12 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on June 27, 2023, 05:43:57 pm
I didn't say/write he was a flop Rob.

I was putting him in a similar 'pity he never kicked on' category to Dele Ali if you see the post I replied to.

And yeah, I had a season ticket at that time - he and Robbie were great together.

 :)

Sorry mate skim reading while I'm supposed to be working ;D  Stan was something else wasn't he, cracking player that could and should have been so much more. With the modern way we look at mental health and the club having used Steve Peters, Stan would have got all the help he needed to sort his demons and kick on.

Yeah, there's a few, Stan, Ballotelli, Dele Alli etc who had the talent but for one reason or another didn't make the most of their gift.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #330 on: June 27, 2023, 05:55:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 27, 2023, 05:51:12 pm
Stan was something else wasn't he, cracking player that could and should have been so much more. With the modern way we look at mental health and the club having used Steve Peters, Stan would have got all the help he needed to sort his demons and kick on.

I'd like to think so, these days.

Although, the likes of the Toney gambling thing suggests things could be better still.

Don't work too hard.



:)
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #331 on: June 27, 2023, 05:57:46 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on June 27, 2023, 12:44:37 pm
Pogba for sure, closely followed by Maguire. Both heaps of utter utter dung.

At Liverpool, though he didn't break the bank, Ballotelli was also extremely useless, pound for pound.

I do wonder if Balotelli signing was one of those vanity signings by the transfer committee, & Rodgers never really wanted Balotelli but went along with it?
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #332 on: June 27, 2023, 06:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 27, 2023, 05:57:46 pm
I do wonder if Balotelli signing was one of those vanity signings by the transfer committee, & Rodgers never really wanted Balotelli but went along with it?

I think Rodgers wanted Wilfried Bony as his first choice? And I think he said in the end he was left with the choice between Eto'o and Balotelli. He definitely hinted that it was a signing pushed by the transfer committee even though he signed-off on it.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #333 on: June 27, 2023, 07:00:29 pm »
fwiw I didnt want to suggest Dele Alli as a flop, he was a genuinely brilliant player for a few years. I only mentioned him as another example of guys undone by something mental, though for Balotelli that appears to have been simple brainlessness, hence him seeming to find a comfortable level only a couple of steps down.

For flops Im looking for players who never reached their supposed heights at all.  Another kind might be players who made bad moves so well never know how good they were. Axel Witsel, he looked amazing but he chased the money and then never played for an elite team afterwards. Probably plenty of guys who moved to City or Chelsea and got buried.

Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #334 on: June 27, 2023, 07:10:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 27, 2023, 05:51:12 pm
Sorry mate skim reading while I'm supposed to be working ;D  Stan was something else wasn't he, cracking player that could and should have been so much more. With the modern way we look at mental health and the club having used Steve Peters, Stan would have got all the help he needed to sort his demons and kick on.

Yeah, there's a few, Stan, Ballotelli, Dele Alli etc who had the talent but for one reason or another didn't make the most of their gift.

Back then people laughed at a millionaire footballer having depression. Thank fuck we've moved on.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #335 on: June 27, 2023, 07:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Iska on June 27, 2023, 07:00:29 pm
fwiw I didnt want to suggest Dele Alli as a flop, he was a genuinely brilliant player for a few years. I only mentioned him as another example of guys undone by something mental, though for Balotelli that appears to have been simple brainlessness, hence him seeming to find a comfortable level only a couple of steps down.

For flops Im looking for players who never reached their supposed heights at all.  Another kind might be players who made bad moves so well never know how good they were. Axel Witsel, he looked amazing but he chased the money and then never played for an elite team afterwards. Probably plenty of guys who moved to City or Chelsea and got buried.

Dele Alli was tipped for great things when he first broke through into the Spurs first team, makes you wonder should he moved from Spurs earlier than he did do, [& not to Everton], Mourinho's time as Spurs manager seems to have affected Dele Alli a lot.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #336 on: June 27, 2023, 07:38:11 pm »
Bebe was a homeless beach player, was he not, that showed some degree of talent and then Rednose bought him and it was all highly suspicious money changing hands that was never properly explained, well before such things became so popular as today. That's how i remember it anyway. He cant be the biggest flop because he clearly was never of the standard in the first place. strangest transfer of Fergusons tenure.

shaq shouldnt be in the conversation nor even balotelli although he well under performed his potential he still did some things sometimes. Ali ony had the one decent year hes maybe a viable candidate, Nabys time with us was pretty dismal imo, but its got to be Pogba's man u adventure, he was supposed to be the very best in the world and he was lazy and complete shite for 5 full years. Proud to say i called it early at the time  ;D
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #337 on: June 27, 2023, 07:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June 27, 2023, 05:57:46 pm
I do wonder if Balotelli signing was one of those vanity signings by the transfer committee, & Rodgers never really wanted Balotelli but went along with it?

It was more of an artur type panic thing, we missed all our targets and ran out of time and were about to start the season with nobody up front. Rodgers literally was taken aback by and then laughed off the suggestion just a month earlier. 
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #338 on: September 1, 2023, 10:16:09 pm »
Is it too early to add Ansu Fati to the list?

The Barcelona wunderkind's loan to Brighton is emanating distinct Bojan to Stoke/Kluivert to Newcastle/Falcao to Man Utd - or indeed Balotelli to Liverpool - kind of vibes...
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
£200m record previous 89m my vote is Neymar wasted his incredible talent.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
£200m record previous 89m my vote is Neymar wasted his incredible talent.

Neymar has won a lot of silverware. He could have achieved more, but he is very far from being a flop ...
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:41:24 pm
Neymar has won a lot of silverware. He could have achieved more, but he is very far from being a flop ...

Spends most of his time pretending that he's injured & partying.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:45:59 pm
Spends most of his time pretending that he's injured & partying.

He is 31 already.

Still, 295 goals in 498 games on club level, plus 77 goals in 124 games for Brazil, are hardly the numbers of a flop ...
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #343 on: Today at 12:27:25 am »
Quote from: De La Goal on September  1, 2023, 10:16:09 pm
Is it too early to add Ansu Fati to the list?

The Barcelona wunderkind's loan to Brighton is emanating distinct Bojan to Stoke/Kluivert to Newcastle/Falcao to Man Utd - or indeed Balotelli to Liverpool - kind of vibes...
Too early, lad played 51 times for Barca last year, going to Brighton is usually something that perks you up, they made Maupay look good for a time.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #344 on: Today at 04:18:59 am »
Kai Havertz. Has he played a decent game since moving to England?

Apart from Ten Hag, I doubt anybody rated Anthony in the first place, but by god he's shite.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:11:30 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 04:18:59 am
Kai Havertz. Has he played a decent game since moving to England?

Apart from Ten Hag, I doubt anybody rated Anthony in the first place, but by god he's shite.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 21, 2023, 11:00:03 am
The reason I bumped the thread was to mention Kai Havertz, but didn't actually say it because it doesn't fit the criteria the OP wanted.

But I'm putting him in anyway. He's stealing a living. Very good for Leverkusen, but should have stayed at that level.
Re: Biggest flop In Europeon football over the last 10 years.
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:13:11 am »
didn't he score the winning goal in a Champions League final?
