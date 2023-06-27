Bebe was a homeless beach player, was he not, that showed some degree of talent and then Rednose bought him and it was all highly suspicious money changing hands that was never properly explained, well before such things became so popular as today. That's how i remember it anyway. He cant be the biggest flop because he clearly was never of the standard in the first place. strangest transfer of Fergusons tenure.shaq shouldnt be in the conversation nor even balotelli although he well under performed his potential he still did some things sometimes. Ali ony had the one decent year hes maybe a viable candidate, Nabys time with us was pretty dismal imo, but its got to be Pogba's man u adventure, he was supposed to be the very best in the world and he was lazy and complete shite for 5 full years. Proud to say i called it early at the time