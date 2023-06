I think Shaq had a very reasonable career, 2 CL titles and a couple of league titles plus playing for two of the biggest Clubs in the world. He can retire a very happy man and I'm sure many would take the career he's had...looking at the likes of Sir Harold of Kane.



Two European Cups and league titles in Swtizerland, Germany and England. He's had a career some could only dream of and it's a shame for him that it's sort of fizzled out in the last few years when he probably still had a lot more to offer. In terms of success though a brilliant career, a proper winner. Really liked him and thought it was a shame he didn't play more in our title winning campaign.Always been a huge player for his country too.