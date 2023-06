I'm sure someone will come up with stats to prove me wrong, but it always felt like Jack Wilshere never really lived up to the hype. Not a flop, but nothing close to what we were told he would be.



Barneylfc: I went back to the start of this thread when I saw it had been bumped and read the earlier posts. I saw the Benzema one and laughed. I hope no money was placed on that opinion.