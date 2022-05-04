Where's good for the CL final? I'm in 2 minds about a big ticketed event or a more intimate pub atmosphere



I paid for a big ticketed event for the 2019 final, and what a waste of money that was (£18+ if I remember rightly) . I should have known better really, as it was put on by a bunch of Radio City Scouse House DJs. In the build up to the game, literally until about 30 seconds before kick off, they were up on stage playing music and trying to rile up the crowd (as if we needed that before a CL Final) and dancing around in front of the screen making it about themselves. Then the volume of the match was waaaaaay too loud so you couldn´t hear any chanting or singing from the person right next to you let alone anyone else. I could barely hear people cheering our goals.I tried to tell them to turn it down at half time, and the DJ fella just looked away to carry on chatting up some girls he was with. Wasn´t interested in the slightest. Absolute scammers. They must have made many thousands that night (it was probably about 700 people there). I walked straight out with my mate and my brother and went to the pub on the corner for the second half, which was free and well better.Not chancing it this time so I booked a flight to Paris