« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool  (Read 81269 times)

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #320 on: May 4, 2022, 11:55:25 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on May  4, 2022, 11:46:45 am
Where's good for the CL final?  I'm in 2 minds about a big ticketed event or a more intimate pub atmosphere

I paid for a big ticketed event for the 2019 final, and what a waste of money that was (£18+ if I remember rightly) . I should have known better really, as it was put on by a bunch of Radio City Scouse House DJs. In the build up to the game, literally until about 30 seconds before kick off, they were up on stage playing music and trying to rile up the crowd (as if we needed that before a CL Final) and dancing around in front of the screen making it about themselves. Then the volume of the match was waaaaaay too loud so you couldn´t hear any chanting or singing from the person right next to you let alone anyone else. I could barely hear people cheering our goals.

I tried to tell them to turn it down at half time, and the DJ fella just looked away to carry on chatting up some girls he was with. Wasn´t interested in the slightest. Absolute scammers. They must have made many thousands that night (it was probably about 700 people there). I walked straight out with my mate and my brother and went to the pub on the corner for the second half, which was free and well better.

Not chancing it this time so I booked a flight to Paris  :D
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,170
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #321 on: May 4, 2022, 01:29:07 pm »
Nice one mate, appreciate the feedback!

Enjoy Paris  :D
Logged
Believer

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #322 on: May 4, 2022, 08:06:57 pm »
I went to Aintree Racecourse in 2019, which was a big ticketed event and that was quality. Would look to do the same again this time.

Need somewhere child friendly? Any early ideas?
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,679
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #323 on: May 5, 2022, 02:27:47 am »
Anyone know if Punch Tarmey's is any good for the football? Not been myself and looking at the courtyard there as an option for the final.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,175
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #324 on: May 6, 2022, 12:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on May  5, 2022, 02:27:47 am
Anyone know if Punch Tarmey's is any good for the football? Not been myself and looking at the courtyard there as an option for the final.

Just been looking at there and they're charging £20 entry. Absolute rip off.
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #325 on: May 6, 2022, 03:33:13 pm »
Trying to decide between Metrocola and Dockleaf bar for the FA Cup final - any recommendations?
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,148
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #326 on: May 7, 2022, 12:27:41 am »
Our usual (non-ticketed) place has gone to shite sadly so therell be a good 15 or so of us looking for an alternative. What a problem to have, eh?
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,148
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #327 on: May 7, 2022, 12:35:07 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on May  6, 2022, 03:33:13 pm
Trying to decide between Metrocola and Dockleaf bar for the FA Cup final - any recommendations?

Try literally any independent place instead? You might get a pint for less than a fiver.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,577
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #328 on: May 7, 2022, 07:42:16 am »
Going the Baltic Market for the FA cup Final. Will probably look for somewhere in town for the CL final.
Logged

Offline Rahul21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #329 on: May 7, 2022, 08:21:33 am »
Quote from: Snail on May  7, 2022, 12:35:07 am
Try literally any independent place instead? You might get a pint for less than a fiver.

Cheers, but doesnt Rob Gutmann own Metrocola? I know he owns other bars too, but its not really a chain in the conventional sense is it?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,577
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #330 on: May 7, 2022, 09:05:07 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on May  5, 2022, 02:27:47 am
Anyone know if Punch Tarmey's is any good for the football? Not been myself and looking at the courtyard there as an option for the final.

They are great for showing sports and the courtyard is great. But £20 (without a free drink) is robbery
Logged

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #331 on: May 7, 2022, 04:27:02 pm »
Anyone found anything that will accept under 18s too?
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #332 on: May 8, 2022, 01:35:22 pm »
Will Anfield have big screens and open its doors for the CL final.  Haven't seen anything as of yet about it online.
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #333 on: May 9, 2022, 02:25:12 am »
Quote from: rakey_lfc on May  8, 2022, 01:35:22 pm
Will Anfield have big screens and open its doors for the CL final.  Haven't seen anything as of yet about it online.

No, theyve confirmed it wont be shown
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,881
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #334 on: May 25, 2022, 09:53:59 am »
Any decent gaffs to watch the final in Lark Lane or town? A lot of places I've checked have sold out.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,175
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #335 on: May 25, 2022, 10:10:43 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 25, 2022, 09:53:59 am
Any decent gaffs to watch the final in Lark Lane or town? A lot of places I've checked have sold out.

Yeah I'm looking for the same.

Far too many places seem to have jumped on the bandwagon of ripping off fans by charging for tickets.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #336 on: May 25, 2022, 05:37:33 pm »
Anyone know what the situation in the Arkles will be? Went for both cup finals and it wasn't too busy (also went for the last match of the season, a home game, and that felt considerably busier) so would be tempted to go there again but not sure if they're selling tickets or whether you'd be good just walking in.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,959
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #337 on: May 25, 2022, 08:51:01 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on May 25, 2022, 05:37:33 pm
Anyone know what the situation in the Arkles will be? Went for both cup finals and it wasn't too busy (also went for the last match of the season, a home game, and that felt considerably busier) so would be tempted to go there again but not sure if they're selling tickets or whether you'd be good just walking in.

I can´t imagine the pubs around Anfield being too busy - especially without a screening at the stadium. Most people will be heading into town. I´m sure you´d be fine as a walk in.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,136
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #338 on: May 25, 2022, 08:57:37 pm »
A lot of the big ones by the ground are ticketed.

I know The Church was advertising walk-ins for both the FA Cup and CL.
Logged
AHA!

Online Momos_righteye

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #339 on: Today at 07:13:26 am »
Ive a couple of spare tickets for the Arena if any is looking for somewhere to watch the game Saturday - £15
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 