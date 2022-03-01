« previous next »
Author Topic: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool  (Read 76226 times)

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #280 on: March 1, 2022, 01:26:11 pm »
Abbey Road was brilliant for the final on Sunday, think I'll start going out on Sundays more often.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #281 on: March 1, 2022, 01:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March  1, 2022, 01:12:03 pm
No, I was fully prepared. Those golf bags are ace, you can get loads of kit in them to cater for any occasion!
 ;D

My mate (honestly) used to stash his porn in his because he knew his wife would never look in it.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #282 on: March 1, 2022, 02:52:14 pm »
Ended up going to Dovedale Towers on Sunday. They told us all tables were booked up, but would be opening upstairs with additional tables at 4pm on a first-come-first-served basis. I got there at 2.30pm with the intention of being first up the stairs at 3.59pm, but alas they had already opened it and all tables were taken.

I mentioned to the manager what had happened and he told me he'd let me know if any cancellations happened. True to his word about 30 minutes later he got us a table for four right by a screen. Decent atmosphere for a student gaff too.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #283 on: March 1, 2022, 08:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2022, 01:28:42 pm
My mate (honestly) used to stash his porn in his because he knew his wife would never look in it.

Missus used to work at a golf club in the offices. Every now and then they'd do an audit on the locker situation and there would be a few that for whatever reason they couldn't find out which member they belonged to. They placed warning notices on them to get the assigned members to come forward and then eventually cleared them out so that they could be re-assigned. Many of those lockers were full of Porn mags - dirty buggers!
 ;D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #284 on: March 1, 2022, 08:50:57 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  1, 2022, 01:26:11 pm
Abbey Road was brilliant for the final on Sunday, think I'll start going out on Sundays more often.

Cheers.
 :thumbup
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #285 on: March 1, 2022, 08:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March  1, 2022, 08:44:40 pm
Missus used to work at a golf club in the offices. Every now and then they'd do an audit on the locker situation and there would be a few that for whatever reason they couldn't find out which member they belonged to. They placed warning notices on them to get the assigned members to come forward and then eventually cleared them out so that they could be re-assigned. Many of those lockers were full of Porn mags - dirty buggers!
 ;D

She probably works where my mate plays!
Online afc turkish

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #286 on: March 1, 2022, 09:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2022, 08:56:11 pm
She probably works where my mate plays!

Wasn't necessary to provide plot details...
Online CraigDS

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #287 on: March 1, 2022, 09:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2022, 08:56:11 pm
She probably works where my mate plays!

"mate"  ::)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #288 on: March 1, 2022, 09:19:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  1, 2022, 09:10:30 pm
"mate"  ::)

I called that out in my original post because I knew some pathetic little worm would make the obvious joke.

As I keep porn in a golf bag. I dont even play golf. Its in my tennis bag.
Online CraigDS

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #289 on: March 1, 2022, 09:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2022, 09:19:55 pm
I called that out in my original post

I try not to read them  ;D ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #290 on: March 1, 2022, 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  1, 2022, 09:28:53 pm
I try not to read them  ;D ;D

The magazines?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #291 on: March 1, 2022, 10:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2022, 09:19:55 pm
I called that out in my original post because I knew some pathetic little worm would make the obvious joke.

As I keep porn in a golf bag. I dont even play golf. Its in my tennis bag.

I know of a lad who is just that, a bit of a 'lad' with the ladies. Anyway despite showing no interest previously in golf, decides to take it up so he can go on 'golf holidays' with his mates. His wife quite generously offers to buy him a set. Knowing that he is right handed and a complete bullshitter, she buys him a left handed set and says nothing. She then discreetly monitors his 'usage' and notices that the clubs haven't even been out of the bag.

Then the next time he comes back from one of his golf trips, she says to him 'I've had the receipt for those new golf clubs and noticed I've made a mistake as they are left-handed - how did you get on with them?'. Somehow he managed to bullshit his way out of it saying he borrowed a set or something but I don't think she was buying it. He's been on his best behaviour ever since.
 ;D   
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #292 on: March 1, 2022, 10:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2022, 09:41:04 pm
The magazines?

He can't the pages are stuck together!
 :-X
Online CraigDS

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #293 on: March 1, 2022, 10:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March  1, 2022, 10:07:46 pm
He can't the pages are stuck together!
 :-X

That's what I get for buying second hand out of some guys tennis bag.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #294 on: March 1, 2022, 11:06:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  1, 2022, 10:35:03 pm
That's what I get for buying second hand out of some guys tennis bag.

He must have seen you coming.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #295 on: March 1, 2022, 11:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2022, 11:06:13 pm
He must have seen you coming.

Has a very fast back hand I believe.
Online ohweloveyerbaldyhead

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #296 on: Today at 11:26:24 am »
Anyone know if the Camp and Furnace still shows the footy? Not been in ages and used to be boss but cant see anything on their socials.
