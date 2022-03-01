Ended up going to Dovedale Towers on Sunday. They told us all tables were booked up, but would be opening upstairs with additional tables at 4pm on a first-come-first-served basis. I got there at 2.30pm with the intention of being first up the stairs at 3.59pm, but alas they had already opened it and all tables were taken.
I mentioned to the manager what had happened and he told me he'd let me know if any cancellations happened. True to his word about 30 minutes later he got us a table for four right by a screen. Decent atmosphere for a student gaff too.