I had a horrific dump on Lannigans opposite central.



In some way I wanted to make amends and buy some beer, but I was at the end of the bar in a mad busy pub when an Irish lad known to the bar staff strolled over and got served ahead of 12,000 people waiting.



My need to make amends dropped 50% to 50%



I waited ten minutes while the 12,000 strong crowd dropped to around 11,982



Then an Irish girl known to the staff got served. Standing next to me.



My debt ratio dropped to 0% and I left the pub with a light heart and a light bum.



Thank you Lannigans. Really appreciate it and also massively appreciate you serving random Irish people over people that had been waiting yonks including serving them above actual scousers that live here.. But not me. I had a massive dump for free.



Yay!