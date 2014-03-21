« previous next »
Any Kate Bush fans?

Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 21, 2014, 01:13:44 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on March 21, 2014, 01:07:33 pm
and you thought the need to post that because?

I don't like Kate Bush.
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 21, 2014, 01:17:59 pm
Quote from: Mad Max on March 21, 2014, 01:13:44 pm
I don't like Kate Bush.
So don't post in a Kate Bush thread then!
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 21, 2014, 01:33:51 pm
Quote from: Pheeny on March 21, 2014, 01:17:59 pm
So don't post in a Kate Bush thread then!

Ok ;D
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 21, 2014, 07:22:19 pm
Wow...fantastic news,never thought i would get the chance to see her...just need to get tickets which aint gonna be easy.
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 21, 2014, 08:06:41 pm
Strange was just thinking about her absence from playing live recently. Hope she gets in a few festivals, preferably one of the ones I'm at.
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 24, 2014, 12:07:52 pm
I thought she was doing a tour, but she's only playing the Apollo in London?

Would love to go see her, she's brilliant. Hounds of Love is a masterpiece.
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 24, 2014, 12:14:59 pm
i always thought she was a mad bint. Loved her music, shame she is madder than Mad Jack McMad. Winner of this years Mr Madman competition
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 24, 2014, 12:28:19 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on March 24, 2014, 12:07:52 pm
I thought she was doing a tour, but she's only playing the Apollo in London?

Would love to go see her, she's brilliant. Hounds of Love is a masterpiece.
Yeah, you'd never know. Maybe something down the line when she chills out a bit! Can you imagine her at Glastonbury? It would be amazing.
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
March 24, 2014, 04:43:40 pm
Quote from: Mad Max on March 21, 2014, 01:13:44 pm
I don't like Kate Bush.
She not on the Kozys jukebox mate?
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
October 9, 2020, 01:22:50 am
Don't know why, but I got a compulsion to listen to And Dream of Sheep the other day. Utterly stunning. A tearjerker if you're in the right mood.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SQWs46gaCXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SQWs46gaCXY</a>
Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 05:38:40 pm
Boss isnt she?
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 06:13:58 pm
Started getting into her a few months ago so just prior to her recent revival. Always pegged her as being a bit too obviously weird and also one of those artists everyone tells you you are meant to like so it put me off. She is so so talented. Incredible body of work. When I first heard the man with the child in his eyes it made me cry even at 45 years old.
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 06:18:54 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs</a>

Sadly, the album A Partridge in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush was never completed.
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 06:39:03 pm
Yes,she's incredible.

Listening to her best songs always sends shivers down my spine,i've learned to regard that as sign of a special artist.
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 06:40:16 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on June 7, 2022, 06:13:58 pm
Started getting into her a few months ago so just prior to her recent revival. Always pegged her as being a bit too obviously weird and also one of those artists everyone tells you you are meant to like so it put me off. She is so so talented. Incredible body of work. When I first heard the man with the child in his eyes it made me cry even at 45 years old.

This Womans Work, for me. Beautiful song that.
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 07:05:20 pm
Deffo one of my celebrity crushes when I was growing up, she's 8 years older than me.

I hated Wuthering Heights when it was released, couldn't stand her voice initially, but liked the later releases, quality stuff. Later on the song grew on me and it was the reason I read the novel, I now love the song.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Fk-4lXLM34g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Fk-4lXLM34g</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VzlofSthVwc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VzlofSthVwc</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pllRW9wETzw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pllRW9wETzw</a>

Few well known faces in this video

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NTUcoR8_pyE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NTUcoR8_pyE</a>
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 07:14:08 pm
Wuthering Heights always reminds me of this kid I knew at school and knocked around with for a while after. Massive raver and total wreck head. Whenever we were in the local he always put it on the jukebox saying "I love this fucking tune man". We thought it was hilarious and took the piss rotten. Obvious had some discerning tastes back then even if he was out of his mind most of the time.
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 07:23:36 pm
I can't listen to Kate Bush.  When I was a kid my Mum used to play her records all the time and her voice used to terrify me, like properly lock myself in a cupboard shitting it.  Obviously now I'm late 40s I don't hide in small spaces when I hear her, but it still kind of creeps me out.  Enough that if I'm out with the missus she'll put Babooshka on the jukebox and laugh as I squirm.

That said, she seems like a really awesome person.
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 07:48:17 pm
Here is one of her early album tracks when she let's RIP a bit. Sorry not to embed but the bit at 2:30 makes my heart soar.

https://youtu.be/cL7kBnIw2Vw
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 09:22:54 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/8UBzZKzu8Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/8UBzZKzu8Wg</a>
Re: Kate Bush
June 7, 2022, 09:25:26 pm
Some of the beats on The Hounds Of Love album are phenomenal.

I'd call her a musical genius.
Re: Kate Bush
June 8, 2022, 12:48:29 am

Not forgetting The Man with the Child in his Eyes. Possibly the most beautiful opening to a song ever once the vocals kick in.

Astonishingly she wrote it when she was 13.
Re: Kate Bush
June 8, 2022, 01:43:13 am
solo stuff, it was only running up that hill that i liked alot, tho i appreciated she was talented



Re: Kate Bush
June 8, 2022, 07:36:40 am
Quote from: Riquende on June 7, 2022, 06:18:54 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs</a>

Sadly, the album A Partridge in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush was never completed.

Let me into your window-oh-ho!
Re: Kate Bush
June 8, 2022, 08:17:35 am
She's legendary. A musical genius, no two ways about it.

As the people here grow colder
I turn to my computer
And spend my evenings with it
Like a friend
Re: Kate Bush
June 8, 2022, 09:31:03 am
Not a bad little watch on her extensive music career.

How Kate Bush Won the Fight for "Wuthering Heights" | New British Canon

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZcMySu_g1vc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZcMySu_g1vc</a>
Re: Kate Bush
June 11, 2022, 07:55:28 am
Kate's great. I saw her concert at the Empire in 1979. It was the first show of her only tour and she was amazing.
Re: Kate Bush
June 12, 2022, 10:35:25 pm
Wuthering heights is unreal. She wrote it aged 18 and sang that iconic vocal in just one take. A generational talent - a total visionary.
Re: Kate Bush
June 13, 2022, 12:17:50 am
Good to see some love for Breathing, goes under the radar a bit.

Other underrated ones that don't seem to get the recognition (at least in my generation, wasn''t around at the time) aside from the obvious greats include Suspended in Gaffa, Under Ice, Them Heavy People and Jig of Life

EDIT: ah, forgot to mention Moving and Saxophone Song. Love that opening to her debut album.

Quote from: Riquende on June 7, 2022, 06:18:54 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PJbjAwvRWLs</a>

Glad to see this here, honestly think it's genius and could even enjoy it musically on its own without cracking up at it. You're wasting your life if you're not making bad attempts at imitating her voice (also Alan's attempt at it)
Re: Kate Bush
June 13, 2022, 07:50:16 am
I remember one of her first ever appearances on TV, Both my brother and I looked at each other and said wow.

My Dad looked up from his newspaper and said "what the bloody hell was that"... 
Re: Kate Bush
June 13, 2022, 07:51:38 am
Quote from: Pheeny on June 13, 2022, 07:50:16 am
I remember one of her first ever appearances on TV, Both my brother and I looked at each other and said wow.

My Dad looked up from his newspaper and said "what the bloody hell was that"...

Not to mention the song of the same name, which is a cracker.
Re: Kate Bush
June 13, 2022, 08:53:43 am
Watch this it's brilliant & she shoots the audience with a rifle & gold gloves on

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6JVS_nJLUkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6JVS_nJLUkQ</a>
Re: Kate Bush
June 13, 2022, 12:58:17 pm
Quote from: Zeppelin on June 11, 2022, 07:55:28 am
Kate's great. I saw her concert at the Empire in 1979. It was the first show of her only tour and she was amazing.
I was at that as well with a load of mates. She was that good that we all thought she was miming, as there didn't seem to be any mics visible onstage. She was also dancing around with other members of the show. Then we realised after a while that she had a Lavalier microphone that was attached by a strip to the side of her face.
One of the most memorable concerts I have been to.
Re: Kate Bush
June 14, 2022, 12:46:25 am
Me and my mates were all rock guys, Purple, Zep, Rush etc, but secretly we all of liked a bit of Kate.

I remember being round at me mates listening to some records on his box player, and seen he had a copy of The Kick Inside, so immediately took the piss out of him. Funny as, cause he got all embarrassed about it saying it was his sisters and her and her mates had been using his record player. Wound him up for ages about it.

Got home later on and put The Kick Inside on.  It was my sisters...honest   ;)

Always thought of her as the Helen Bonham Carter of the music industry. Just that English Rose but with a mad bit of quirkiness about her .

Shes deffo released some phenomenal stuff over the years.
Re: Kate Bush
June 14, 2022, 02:06:31 pm
Great early tv performance of two great songs here too (them heavy people & moving)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4GWKuGLLwe8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4GWKuGLLwe8</a>
Re: Kate Bush
June 14, 2022, 05:59:13 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QOZDKlpybZE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QOZDKlpybZE</a>
Re: Any Kate Bush fans?
Today at 03:36:26 am
Quote from: thejbs on June 12, 2022, 10:35:25 pm
Wuthering heights is unreal. She wrote it aged 18 and sang that iconic vocal in just one take. A generational talent - a total visionary.

That sums her up for me as well. Incredible talent. I heard that she invented that wrap around mike using a coat hanger. Total package or writer, singer and entertainer.
