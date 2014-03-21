Me and my mates were all rock guys, Purple, Zep, Rush etc, but secretly we all of liked a bit of Kate.
I remember being round at me mates listening to some records on his box player, and seen he had a copy of The Kick Inside, so immediately took the piss out of him. Funny as, cause he got all embarrassed about it saying it was his sisters and her and her mates had been using his record player. Wound him up for ages about it.
Got home later on and put The Kick Inside on. It was my sisters...honest
Always thought of her as the Helen Bonham Carter of the music industry. Just that English Rose but with a mad bit of quirkiness about her .
Shes deffo released some phenomenal stuff over the years.