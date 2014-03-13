Just started playing this. Enjoying it so far.



Agree with comments comparing this to Bioshock. The original ranks as one of my favourite ever games. Just perfect. This is clearly good and playable but doesn't grip you in the same way. Better than Dishonored though, which I packed in after 2 hours.



I wonder if this had been the first installment whether people would be astounded.



Just started this last night, Jersey - I haven't played the original before. I have Bioshock 2 (I got a bunch of games on a hard drive when I bought my PS3 a couple months ago), but when I looked on Wiki it said that Infinite wasn't a direct sequel to the first two, whereas 2 came right after 1 - I didn't want to spoiler the first one, so I thought I would wait until I could find it and play this one in the meantime. It's got an absolutely beautiful design to it, doesn't it? And it's not too difficult so far, which suits me