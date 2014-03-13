« previous next »
Author Topic: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)  (Read 11632 times)

Offline Upinsmoke

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #120 on: March 13, 2014, 04:29:59 pm »
Got bioshock infinite free on plus but not got round to playing it yet.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #121 on: March 14, 2014, 04:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Pyro on March 14, 2014, 03:58:21 pm
Any idea if they will do a special on season passes at some point? Or will that more than likely be left to the Summer Sale?
Not sure to be honest mate, bit new to this steam stuff. There seems to be a sale on every two minutes though! Currently I can't stop buying games...very tempted by the GTA bundle on there currently!
Offline Upinsmoke

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #122 on: March 14, 2014, 04:40:27 pm »
Think they have an Easter sale
Offline stoa

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #123 on: March 14, 2014, 04:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Upinsmoke on March 14, 2014, 04:40:27 pm
Think they have an Easter sale

I think you're right. And you'll never know with Steam anyway. They'll throw in a publisher-weekend (like currently with Rockstar) or some other sale every now and again, so season passes will definitely be on sale at one point...
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #124 on: May 30, 2014, 03:37:21 pm »
Just started playing this. Enjoying it so far.

Agree with comments comparing this to Bioshock. The original ranks as one of my favourite ever games. Just perfect. This is clearly good and playable but doesn't grip you in the same way. Better than Dishonored though, which I packed in after 2 hours.

I wonder if this had been the first installment whether people would be astounded.
Offline red mongoose

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #125 on: May 31, 2014, 07:30:35 am »
Quote from: JerseyKopite on May 30, 2014, 03:37:21 pm
Just started playing this. Enjoying it so far.

Agree with comments comparing this to Bioshock. The original ranks as one of my favourite ever games. Just perfect. This is clearly good and playable but doesn't grip you in the same way. Better than Dishonored though, which I packed in after 2 hours.

I wonder if this had been the first installment whether people would be astounded.

Just started this last night, Jersey - I haven't played the original before. I have Bioshock 2 (I got a bunch of games on a hard drive when I bought my PS3 a couple months ago), but when I looked on Wiki it said that Infinite wasn't a direct sequel to the first two, whereas 2 came right after 1 - I didn't want to spoiler the first one, so I thought I would wait until I could find it and play this one in the meantime. It's got an absolutely beautiful design to it, doesn't it? And it's not too difficult so far, which suits me  ;)
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #126 on: May 31, 2014, 10:52:01 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on May 31, 2014, 07:30:35 am
Just started this last night, Jersey - I haven't played the original before. I have Bioshock 2 (I got a bunch of games on a hard drive when I bought my PS3 a couple months ago), but when I looked on Wiki it said that Infinite wasn't a direct sequel to the first two, whereas 2 came right after 1 - I didn't want to spoiler the first one, so I thought I would wait until I could find it and play this one in the meantime. It's got an absolutely beautiful design to it, doesn't it? And it's not too difficult so far, which suits me  ;)

The design is ace, the gameplay is fun and the story is interesting. You can't ask for much more!
Offline JongWK

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #127 on: July 2, 2014, 07:11:05 pm »
I blame the Summer Sale for forcing me to buy it.  ;D

Enjoyable game so far. Damn creepy at times. Elizabeth is a really interesting companion.

Oh, and this game is gorgeous.
Offline Hierro

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #128 on: July 18, 2014, 05:07:16 pm »
Got this for £15 preowned from Game today.  It's magnificent.
Offline Hierro

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #129 on: August 1, 2014, 03:58:41 pm »
I must have put 20+ hours into this and I've only just got to the final battle.

Nearly lost my mind with it too, only had one more Zeppelin to bring down and I missed some tit-head meleeing the core.  Nearly hurled the contents of my front room through the window.

Gone back to Forza whilst I cool down :)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #130 on: July 14, 2023, 09:28:33 am »
Random bump but if there is one game I always seem to come back to playing it is Bioshock infinite. The graphic style probably haven't aged well but the story is just so good and it's a great game to pick up and play.

Interesting to see what Ken Levine has coming up next Judas
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #131 on: July 14, 2023, 12:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on April 29, 2013, 09:44:55 am
Started it two nights ago. Liking it so far. Gun play certainly isn't a strength of the game though.
Final verdict:

Ehhh...
Online Bread

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #132 on: July 14, 2023, 08:55:38 pm »
I've been quite steadfast in my opinion that this is not only one of my favourite games of all time, but it's also the best Bioshock game.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #133 on: July 15, 2023, 09:33:41 am »
Quote from: Bread on July 14, 2023, 08:55:38 pm
I've been quite steadfast in my opinion that this is not only one of my favourite games of all time, but it's also the best Bioshock game.

Infinite? Maybe the original with the twist but not sure Infinite, good game though
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #134 on: July 15, 2023, 10:08:32 am »
It's a beautiful, fantastic, original game. It just doesn't sit particularly well in the Bioshock universe.

Riding the skyrails on the hook and dive bombing enemies was an absolute blast and gave the game a real energy and flow to the movement.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #135 on: July 20, 2023, 11:41:50 am »
Went back to playing the original Bioshock the other day - boy have those controls aged.  Feels so clunky and not that fun to play to be honest, I completed it and loved it when it first came out.
Online Hazell

Re: Bioshock: Infinite (PC, 360, PS3)
« Reply #136 on: Today at 10:45:17 am »
Quote from: Bread on July 14, 2023, 08:55:38 pm
I've been quite steadfast in my opinion that this is not only one of my favourite games of all time, but it's also the best Bioshock game.

Big words!

I've just finally finished Infinite for the first time and wow, what an ending! As a shooter, the game was ok/good and the vigours didn't really work for me but it's brilliant narratively. Obviously I will need to play it again now I know the story (well, I say I know the story, it's more reading about it) so it'll probably get better once I do.

The original Bioshock is still my favourite of the lot for now; I played all of them sequentially again before Infinite and its still amazing today.
