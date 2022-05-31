Nice one. Glad ya had a nice time an got hat ya went for.
Her stuff goes for quite a bit doesnt it? Nce its sold out/ people flipping it for profit etc .. Was talking to someone a while back who knows I buy a lot and they started talking aboot TS vinyl being worth a few bob as they saw a bit on tv talking aboot it. Thought it was bizarre to be honest as she sells millions of albums (I know its not all vinyl) but yeah. Thought it was an odd one
Missed this first time around!
Yeah, she has a few records that are quite rare.
For Record Store Day last year she released a 7 version of a bonus track from folklore called The Lakes. Only 10k released worldwide. I paid £14 for that - theyre on eBay for £110-£250. Thats the asking price - assume thats what people would pay for them?
This year she released a full record - her recording of folklore at the Long Pond Studio. She recorded the album in lockdown and this was the first time she and her collaborators met to play the songs - she filmed it and released it on Disney in 2020. The record is the recording of that which is just a beautiful recording. That was £50 to buy, but less exclusive - 75k copies. Plenty of those online for £60-£70 and above.
The she surprise dropped a record for Valentines Day this year of a live show she recorded in Paris in 2019 to promote her Lover album. I am not sure how many copies of those there were - not many at all but I was so lucky to get one, just happened to be browsing twitter when she dropped it. Wasnt expensive but now goes for £400+ on eBay.
Thats 3 records that you could flip for £500-£800. She also sells various exclusive versions of her records - colours, some store exclusives etc which I dont collect but she knows how to make a buck and also how to get her sales/streams high!