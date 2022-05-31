Nice one. Glad ya had a nice time an got hat ya went for.



Her stuff goes for quite a bit doesnt it? Nce its sold out/ people flipping it for profit etc .. Was talking to someone a while back who knows I buy a lot and they started talking aboot TS vinyl being worth a few bob as they saw a bit on tv talking aboot it. Thought it was bizarre to be honest as she sells millions of albums (I know its not all vinyl) but yeah. Thought it was an odd one



Missed this first time around!Yeah, she has a few records that are quite rare.For Record Store Day last year she released a 7 version of a bonus track from folklore called The Lakes. Only 10k released worldwide. I paid £14 for that - theyre on eBay for £110-£250. Thats the asking price - assume thats what people would pay for them?This year she released a full record - her recording of folklore at the Long Pond Studio. She recorded the album in lockdown and this was the first time she and her collaborators met to play the songs - she filmed it and released it on Disney in 2020. The record is the recording of that which is just a beautiful recording. That was £50 to buy, but less exclusive - 75k copies. Plenty of those online for £60-£70 and above.The she surprise dropped a record for Valentines Day this year of a live show she recorded in Paris in 2019 to promote her Lover album. I am not sure how many copies of those there were - not many at all but I was so lucky to get one, just happened to be browsing twitter when she dropped it. Wasnt expensive but now goes for £400+ on eBay.Thats 3 records that you could flip for £500-£800. She also sells various exclusive versions of her records - colours, some store exclusives etc which I dont collect but she knows how to make a buck and also how to get her sales/streams high!