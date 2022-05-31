« previous next »
Author Topic: Any vinyl junkies out there....?  (Read 62599 times)

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #640 on: May 31, 2022, 01:22:19 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 31, 2022, 01:06:15 am
So take it ya ended up gerrin a turntable Chak? What ya get mate?

Yup ended getting one of these.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB-BK... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089T77WK2?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share

Goes well with my Bluetooth headphones.

Plus it was on sale.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #641 on: May 31, 2022, 01:31:42 am »
Ive got 2 Audio Technicas Mate :D

'The Sound Burger'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gjx-ehHSOMI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gjx-ehHSOMI</a>
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #642 on: May 31, 2022, 01:35:25 am »
Nice! Looks very interesting that!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #643 on: May 31, 2022, 01:36:43 am »
Quote from: Chakan on May 31, 2022, 01:35:25 am
Nice! Looks very interesting that!
My Mum bought me my first 1 for aboot 2 quid on a car boot. I got my second for around the same i think. You can buy one now broke for £300

Fuck knows what they go for working
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #644 on: May 31, 2022, 01:47:49 am »
Ok so recent pick ups for me..

Natalie Cole- Unforgettable  2LP
Credence Clearwater Revival - Chronicle 2LP
Pantera 1999-2000 A decade of Domination 2LP
Led Zepplin - Led Zepplin
Fleetwood Mac - Rumours
Juluka - Stand your Ground
Cat Stevens - Back to Earth
Cat Stevens - Teaser and the Firecat
Cat Stevens -  Greatest Hits
Paul Simon - Still Crazy after all these years
Deep Purple - Fireball
Chicago -  Chicago 2LP
Ray Charles - Invites you to listen
Eagles - Their Greatest Hits
Kansas - Point of know return
Boston - Don't look back
Coltrane Plays the blues.
Roger Waters - Pros and Cons of Hitchhiking
Neil Diamond - The Jazz Singer
Alice Cooper - Greatest Hits
Bobby McFerrin - The Voice
Billy Joel - Glass Houses
Los Lobos - By the light of the moon
Santana - Santana
Santana- Welcome
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #645 on: May 31, 2022, 01:48:43 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 31, 2022, 01:36:43 am
My Mum bought me my first 1 for aboot 2 quid on a car boot. I got my second for around the same i think. You can buy one now broke for £300

Fuck knows what they go for working

Wow that's a mint! Yeah no idea what a working one would go for!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #646 on: June 3, 2022, 07:11:01 pm »
Recent pick ups :

Aerosmith - Aerosmith's Greatest Hits 
Bangles - Different Light 
Crowded House - Crowded House 
Bobby McFerrin - Simple Pleasures
Men Without Hats - Rhythm of Youth 
The Police - Synchronicity 
Van Halen - Van Halen 
Kansas - Leftoverture
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #647 on: April 21, 2023, 09:03:01 pm »
Anyone heading out tomorrow for RSD?

My local record shop open at 8am. Think I got there before 7am last year and got one of the 10
Taylor Swift vinyls they had. Think they have plenty more TS this year but might aim to get there around 6:30am, and wait in line for her special release. I quite liked the atmosphere last year in the queue.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #648 on: April 21, 2023, 09:45:17 pm »
Anyone interested in the seriously rare limited to 1000 copies of UF Orb in green vinyl covering?

Unopened.

Autographed. 😜

Also have an FSOL EP limited to 500 copies.

And a mint Massive Attack EP that goes for ridiculous spondoolies.

Then there's some rare New Order and Cabaret Voltaire....

PM. Can ship.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #649 on: April 22, 2023, 01:22:44 pm »
Why dont ya put em on Discogs Jim?

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #650 on: April 22, 2023, 02:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 22, 2023, 01:22:44 pm
Why dont ya put em on Discogs Ji
Cos it's packed with pretentious c*nts who'll bitch about the slightest perceived deviation from the draconian system of measuring quality standards. It's 30+ yr old vinyl, not the perfectly preserved Mona Fuckin Lisa.....
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #651 on: April 22, 2023, 07:14:41 pm »
 Yeah, know what ya mean. ;D

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #652 on: April 22, 2023, 07:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 21, 2023, 09:03:01 pm
Anyone heading out tomorrow for RSD?

My local record shop open at 8am. Think I got there before 7am last year and got one of the 10
Taylor Swift vinyls they had. Think they have plenty more TS this year but might aim to get there around 6:30am, and wait in line for her special release. I quite liked the atmosphere last year in the queue.
you pick up anything?
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #653 on: April 23, 2023, 11:13:13 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 22, 2023, 07:16:50 pm
you pick up anything?

Went for Taylor and got Taylor! Chuffed.

A lot busier than last year but think that was partly because of TS and 1975 releases.

My local shop was really well organised - sent everyone for either of those artists straight into a queue for the tills out of the way, to allow everyone else to browse. Seemed to work really well.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #654 on: April 23, 2023, 03:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 23, 2023, 11:13:13 am
Went for Taylor and got Taylor! Chuffed.

A lot busier than last year but think that was partly because of TS and 1975 releases.

My local shop was really well organised - sent everyone for either of those artists straight into a queue for the tills out of the way, to allow everyone else to browse. Seemed to work really well.
Nice one. Glad ya had a nice time an got hat ya went for.

Her stuff goes for quite a bit doesnt it? Nce its sold out/ people flipping it for profit etc ..  Was talking to someone a while back who knows I buy a lot and they started talking aboot TS vinyl being worth a few bob as they saw a bit on tv talking aboot it.  Thought it was bizarre to be honest as she sells millions of albums (I know its not all vinyl) but yeah. Thought it was an odd one
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #655 on: April 23, 2023, 09:50:50 pm »
Popped into a shop today to see what was left, just couldn't justify the prices they wanted for anything I was vaguely interested in.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #656 on: April 30, 2023, 10:52:50 am »
Picked up the Cannibal Holocaust soundtrack
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #657 on: May 13, 2023, 01:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on April 23, 2023, 03:36:27 pm
Nice one. Glad ya had a nice time an got hat ya went for.

Her stuff goes for quite a bit doesnt it? Nce its sold out/ people flipping it for profit etc ..  Was talking to someone a while back who knows I buy a lot and they started talking aboot TS vinyl being worth a few bob as they saw a bit on tv talking aboot it.  Thought it was bizarre to be honest as she sells millions of albums (I know its not all vinyl) but yeah. Thought it was an odd one

Missed this first time around!

Yeah, she has a few records that are quite rare.

For Record Store Day last year she released a 7 version of a bonus track from folklore called The Lakes. Only 10k released worldwide. I paid £14 for that - theyre on eBay for £110-£250. Thats the asking price - assume thats what people would pay for them?

This year she released a full record - her recording of folklore at the Long Pond Studio. She recorded the album in lockdown and this was the first time she and her collaborators met to play the songs - she filmed it and released it on Disney in 2020. The record is the recording of that which is just a beautiful recording. That was £50 to buy, but less exclusive - 75k copies. Plenty of those online for £60-£70 and above.

The she surprise dropped a record for Valentines Day this year of a live show she recorded in Paris in 2019 to promote her Lover album. I am not sure how many copies of those there were - not many at all but I was so lucky to get one, just happened to be browsing twitter when she dropped it. Wasnt expensive but now goes for £400+ on eBay.

Thats 3 records that you could flip for £500-£800. She also sells various exclusive versions of her records - colours, some store exclusives etc which I dont collect but she knows how to make a buck and also how to get her sales/streams high!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #658 on: May 13, 2023, 01:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on June  3, 2022, 07:11:01 pm
Recent pick ups :
Crowded House - Crowded House 

Was browsing in bed this morning when my local record store posted their new intakes this week, and they had one copy of this. Leapt out of bed to grab it! Perfect Saturday morning, making breakfast listen!

Love a bit of Crowded House!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #659 on: May 13, 2023, 02:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on May 13, 2023, 01:54:09 pm
Was browsing in bed this morning when my local record store posted their new intakes this week, and they had one copy of this. Leapt out of bed to grab it! Perfect Saturday morning, making breakfast listen!

Love a bit of Crowded House!

You sleep in the local record store?
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #660 on: May 15, 2023, 11:56:34 am »
Soundburger is being relaunched on 31st may from audio Technica site. It now has Bluetooth and other modern gizmos. Approx 200 dollar I heard being mentioned. Dunno what it will translate into real money over here. But yeah. I'm getting one.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #661 on: May 15, 2023, 12:21:56 pm »
Nice one^^ Ill get one of them. Got 2 from the 70s. Paid £4 altogether  for the 2 of em. Mentioned em before on here. Boss little pieces they are
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #662 on: May 21, 2023, 09:04:19 pm »
Last few ive bought

Fernando Velázquez  Crimson Peak Soundtrack - Waxwork Records Blue, Black, And Red Swirl, Subscriber Variant.

The Heavy Heavy - Life And Life Only  - Yellow Vinyl.

Sandrayati : Safe Ground.

Arborist - An Endless Sequence Of Dead Zeros.

The Order Of The 12 - Lore Of The Land, Limited Green Vinyl Edition

the GOLDEN DREGS - On Grace & Dignity - Clear Signed Vinyl.

Amy May Ellis - Over Ling And Bell Limited Edition Purple Eco Friendly Vinyl.

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #663 on: July 1, 2023, 11:56:52 pm »
Just picked up 'Genius* / GZA  Liquid Swords | Deluxe Limited Edition 'Contest Of Champions' Marvel Hip Hop Variant Covers -  Translucent Seaglass, Lenticular Art 2 x LP'

Been after for fucking ages

Image" border="0
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #664 on: July 2, 2023, 12:04:53 am »
Holy shit, nice! Great cover. I have the chess set one. It came out about 10 years ago I guess, might have been a record store day thing. Got it as a leaving present from an old job.

Tony Starks. Class
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #665 on: July 2, 2023, 12:08:35 am »
Yeah, yours is a RSD version. Nice an all. they all are to be honest. :D
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #666 on: July 2, 2023, 12:11:01 am »
Love that cover
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #667 on: July 2, 2023, 12:17:19 am »
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #668 on: July 2, 2023, 12:21:47 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July  2, 2023, 12:17:19 am
There was a spell when a loada stuff like that was coming out. Not just vinyl like

https://pitchfork.com/news/60386-marvel-comics-pay-homage-to-hip-hop-albums-with-variant-covers/

That ODB, Howard the Duck cover is amazing. Would hang a print of that up.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #669 on: July 2, 2023, 12:24:13 am »
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #670 on: July 2, 2023, 12:24:54 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on July  2, 2023, 12:21:47 am
That ODB, Howard the Duck cover is amazing. Would hang a print of that up.
Boss isnt it all this shit ;D
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #671 on: July 2, 2023, 12:33:47 am »
Pity not more of them came out for real as ltd eds. Didn't hear about Marvel doing the 50 covers at the time. They're really cool some of them.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #672 on: July 2, 2023, 12:34:15 am »
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #673 on: August 15, 2023, 10:01:27 pm »
Anyone in the Liverpool area want some only vinyl shite. Johnny Mathis type stuff from my mother in laws.



Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #674 on: Today at 11:04:34 pm »
Just picked up these...

'Rob Zombie's Firefly Trilogy Box Set'

Waxwork Records is beyond thrilled to present Rob Zombie's Firefly Soundtrack Trilogy 6xLP Box Set!


s-l1600-3" border="0

m-rob-zombie-firefly-trilogy-box-set-vinyl-lp-waxwork-records" border="0


03-rob-zombie-firefly-trilogy-box-set-vinyl-lp-waxwork-records" border="0

waxwork-firefly-14" border="0

3 FROM HELL is a 2019 horror film written and directed by Rob Zombie. It is the third installment of a trilogy including 2003s HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES and 2005s THE DEVILS REJECTS. The plot is centered around the three main antagonists of the previous films, now murderous escaped convicts confronted by law enforcement and vicious gangs, played by Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig, and introduces a new character, Foxy, played by Richard Brake. The film marks the long awaited conclusion to Zombies gory and original tale of the Firefly clan.

s-l1600-6" border="0

THE DEVILS REJECTS is a 2005 horror-action film written and directed by Rob Zombie and it is the sequel to his 2003 directorial debut, HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES. The plot of the film is centered around three on-the-run psychopathic family members played by Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Sheri Moon Zombie reprising their roles from the previous film. The trio embark on a deranged killing spree and the film is noted for its original storyline, graphic violence, and climactic, blood soaked shoot-out finale set to the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrds 1973 classic power ballad, Free Bird.

s-l1600-5" border="0

HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES is a 2003 American horror film written, co-scored, and directed by Rob Zombie in his directorial debut. The film stars Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon, and Karen Black as members of the murderous Firefly family. The film explores multiple genres including horror and exploitation, and it was initially shelved by the movie studio for its graphic amounts of blood and gore, as well as scenes involving torture and necrophilia. The music of HOUSE OF 1000 CORPSES features original score cues by Rob Zombie and soundtrack songs by The Ramones, Buck Owens, Slim Whitman, and more.


'The Warriors'

Waxwork Records is proud to present THE WARRIORS Music From the Original Motion Picture. This deluxe double LP features the re-mastered 1979 original soundtrack, in addition to, the complete film score by Barry DeVorzon.


Warriors-Cover-1800x1800" border="0

Waxwork Records is proud to present THE WARRIORS Music From the Original Motion Picture. This deluxe double LP features the re-mastered 1979 original soundtrack, in addition to, the complete film score by Barry DeVorzon.

Directed by Walter Hill and based off of the 1965 novel by Sol Yurick of the same name, THE WARRIORS is a 1979 action-thriller film based on a fictitious New York City and the feuding gangs that inhabit it. THE WARRIORS has permeated the landscape of pop culture, music, film, fashion, comics, and video games.

Waxwork worked directly from the original master tapes of both the original 1979 soundtrack and film score to bring audiences a brand new transfer of every musical cue heard in the movie.

Features artwork by comics artist Dave Rapoza, double LP 180 gram Warriors Crimson and Leather colored vinyl, a 12"x12" printed insert, and deluxe packaging including old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating.

Warriors-LP-package-2-web-ff550c26-1c56-434f-b44d-2b4a9901a8cd-1800x1800" border="0

Warriors-LP-package-5-web-8f8af801-eba1-40ca-ab85-29bb803e7679-1800x1800" border="0

Warriors-LPpackage4-web-2869dc4e-e535-4ae7-a8b7-fcfa9389fec7-1800x1800" border="0




Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #675 on: Today at 11:08:21 pm »
Very nice Capon!  Very jealous!!

My recent pick ups


Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #676 on: Today at 11:18:10 pm »
Whats your collection like now Chakan? You got much vinyl?
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #677 on: Today at 11:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:18:10 pm
Whats your collection like now Chakan? You got much vinyl?

https://www.discogs.com/user/Chakan101/collection

That's my collection so far.

Some are bits and pieces i've picked up on sale or in bulk from sellers, so still sorting through a bit and others have been ones i've really wanted and spent a bit on.

There's still a ton that i'm looking for, but only when I have the money to spend it.
