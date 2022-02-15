« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any vinyl junkies out there....?  (Read 46300 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,299
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #600 on: February 15, 2022, 08:52:20 pm »
Fucking hell!!!!!!!

Just checked on what I think is my rarest vinyl, a copy of UF Orb in green PVC sleeve, limited to 1000 copies.

On discogs, a sealed copy is going for over 4 fuckin grand!!!!!!  :o

https://www.discogs.com/sell/item/336192580

Mine's still unopened. And autographed ;D
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #601 on: February 15, 2022, 09:52:01 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 15, 2022, 08:52:20 pm
Fucking hell!!!!!!!

Just checked on what I think is my rarest vinyl, a copy of UF Orb in green PVC sleeve, limited to 1000 copies.

On discogs, a sealed copy is going for over 4 fuckin grand!!!!!!  :o

https://www.discogs.com/sell/item/336192580

Mine's still unopened. And autographed ;D

Pay for a weekend in Vegas and then some  ;D
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,538
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #602 on: February 15, 2022, 10:32:00 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 15, 2022, 08:52:20 pm
Fucking hell!!!!!!!

Just checked on what I think is my rarest vinyl, a copy of UF Orb in green PVC sleeve, limited to 1000 copies.

On discogs, a sealed copy is going for over 4 fuckin grand!!!!!!  :o

https://www.discogs.com/sell/item/336192580

Mine's still unopened. And autographed ;D

Nice! Check out whether autographed copies are worth more than nice clean ones tho - was recounted to me once while asking a band member to sign something for me  ;D.


You'd enjoy this - plug from FlashingBlade... Four Tet goes thru John Peel's collection and there's mention of wild price hikes in records etc.. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0014f3r
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
  • Boss Tha
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #603 on: February 16, 2022, 12:25:31 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on February 15, 2022, 08:52:20 pm
Fucking hell!!!!!!!

Just checked on what I think is my rarest vinyl, a copy of UF Orb in green PVC sleeve, limited to 1000 copies.

On discogs, a sealed copy is going for over 4 fuckin grand!!!!!!  :o

https://www.discogs.com/sell/item/336192580

Mine's still unopened. And autographed ;D

Nice!

Is that one you got with the intention of never opening it?
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,299
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #604 on: February 16, 2022, 07:02:33 am »
Quote from: elbow on February 16, 2022, 12:25:31 am
Nice!

Is that one you got with the intention of never opening it?

Precisely! Should have seen Alex P's face when I pulled it out of the bag for the autograph. I have photographic evidence of him signing it ;D

(PS - I posted the updated WE CLIMBED avatar in the "no words" tribute thread, just fyi...)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,299
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #605 on: February 16, 2022, 07:03:42 am »
Quote from: Filler. on February 15, 2022, 10:32:00 pm
Nice! Check out whether autographed copies are worth more than nice clean ones tho - was recounted to me once while asking a band member to sign something for me  ;D.
In fairness, I imagine only an Orb fan would want to buy this anyway - precisely because of its rarity and signature. A career collector will always prefer clean anyway.........I'm not interested in selling to THAT guy!
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #606 on: February 16, 2022, 08:46:33 am »
Brian Eno

'Turntable'

Artists choose records to be played live on Instagram


PART I

Brian Eno - plays a selection live from his studio

16:00 GMT Thursday 17 February
Click below to join

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaARvuCM8Yt/
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,299
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #607 on: February 16, 2022, 09:13:28 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 16, 2022, 08:43:37 am
;D How many Tron is that now? 2?
Maybe he's aiming for 100......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,042
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #608 on: February 17, 2022, 11:42:37 am »
Check out Peel Acres for a trip to the Holy of Holy's for record collection.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #609 on: February 17, 2022, 09:28:46 pm »
New Mixer Turned up early. Pioneer DJM 750 Mk2 :D

thumbnail-Image-2" border="0

thumbnail-Image-1" border="0

thumbnail-Image" border="0

Full DVS control
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #610 on: February 25, 2022, 04:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 17, 2020, 04:40:46 pm
HHV, Transmission, Banquet, 81 Renshaw, Probe, Juno , Elsewhere, Sound of Vinyl , ATO Records, Earache, RareWaves ,Vinyl Gourmet off the top of my head.

Try even getting intouch with the record label or see if the artist has a shop etc.
Eyar mate @ lfsea, found a copy for ya

https://www.discogs.com/sell/item/1866050248?format=Vinyl&text=Hannah-Peel-Mary-Casio-Journey-To-Cassiopeia&utm_campaign=sell_email_new&utm_source=relationship&utm_medium=pm&ev=wh_new
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #611 on: February 25, 2022, 04:31:35 pm »
Does anyone know LFSEA off of here?

He was after that album for ages an i see he aint posted or been on since january. If ya could give him a shout about the above post thatd be ace

Ive messaged him anyway just incase
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #612 on: February 28, 2022, 10:30:34 am »
Finally got hold of a copy of Magnolia Soundtrack on vinyl. Aimee Mann & Jon Brion. Been after it for ages. Missed first time round.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #613 on: March 5, 2022, 08:23:46 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #614 on: March 6, 2022, 01:42:38 pm »
Can anyone recommend a decent player, around £100? Never owned one but been toying with the idea of starting a collection, want to make sure Im starting with decent equipment.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #615 on: March 6, 2022, 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: damomad on March  6, 2022, 01:42:38 pm
Can anyone recommend a decent player, around £100? Never owned one but been toying with the idea of starting a collection, want to make sure Im starting with decent equipment.
I know theyre dj decks but you can get a numark ttx for around a ton. Theyre better than the technics 1200 imo. Theyre scratch proof and you can play old 75s on em as theres 3 different speeds. The layout can be changed around and you get a straight arm and an s shaped arm as well. They also play backwards and are direct drive so you wont have to replace the belt, ever. They weigh a ton and have user-variable torque. Theres also a BPM Counter etc on a digital display

More below.

https://djworx.com/numark-ttx-review/


https://www.numark.com/product/ttx



I have 2 as well as my technics 1200s and theyre my Scratch decks basically. Theyre fucking quality and ask anyone whos owned them as well as the technics and theyll prbably all tell ya theyre better turntables. For some reason theyre quite cheap compared to when they were released and theres also a usb versiion you can get tio plug into ya pc to record etc

and while normally you only get 10% pitch either way on normal decks these have up to 50%
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #616 on: March 6, 2022, 02:27:09 pm »
Cheers Capon, they look spot on, will scour eBay for a set.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #617 on: March 6, 2022, 02:40:34 pm »
Quote from: damomad on March  6, 2022, 02:27:09 pm
Cheers Capon, they look spot on, will scour eBay for a set.
No worries n try facebook marketplace an all mate.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #618 on: March 14, 2022, 09:37:42 am »
Just got a new Swan Flight Case for my 7s. Carries 400.  Swan are doing an offer. Reduced from £188 with delivery to £60 + 15 delivery. Got a few 7 flight cases but got a load of records just stacked against shit that I want tidying away

27-E32-D45-6551-4-C51-B8-A7-740-FA430-D539" border="0



D32-BDB1-F-D1-A8-452-D-855-F-C83773647575" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #619 on: March 14, 2022, 05:23:00 pm »
https://www.stereogum.com/2179538/jack-white-record-pressing-plant-major-labels/news/

Jack White Urges Major Labels To Build Their Own Record Pressing Plants


In 2017, Jack Whites Third Man Records opened its own vinyl record pressing plant that has been in operation ever since. Today, White has issued a statement directed at the major labels urging them to follow the same path.
In a video called A Plea To The Three Global Major Labels From Jack White, the musician walks through his own plant and addresses vinyls supply chain problem given the formats resurgent popularity. Its 2022 now and its no longer a fad  vinyl records have exploded in the last decade, and the demand is incredibly high, he says in the video. A small punk band cant get their record for 8 to 10 months  As MC5 once said: Youre either part of the problem or part of the solution.
While the entirety of vinyl investment and framework in the past decade has originated from independent companies and investors, the bigger problems we now see require major solutions, White wrote in an accompanying written statement. In this spirit, I turn to our collegial big brothers in the music world, Sony, Universal, and Warner, and politely implore them to help alleviate this unfortunate backlog and start dedicating resources to build pressing plants themselves.

To be clear, the issue is not big labels versus small labels, its not independent versus mainstream, its not even punk versus pop, White continued. The issue is, simply, we have ALL created an environment where the unprecedented demand for vinyl records cannot keep up with the rudimentary supply of them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bpNj60awEiM&amp;ab_channel=OfficialTMR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bpNj60awEiM&amp;ab_channel=OfficialTMR</a>

Here is Whites full statement:

At least once a week, without fail, someone will reach out asking me to help expedite their vinyl record manufacturing. Its a natural thought knowing that I own a pressing plant and have my own record label, if anyone could help, its this guy!

With industry-wide turnaround times for vinyl currently leaning towards the length of a human pregnancy, its obvious, in a world so contingent on being of-the-moment and timed just right (a single, an album, a tour etc.), these timelines are the killers of momentum, soul, artistic expression, and far too often, livelihoods.

Ive done everything within my power to help. Third Man Records began a concentrated focus on vinyl in 2009 with hopes of exposing its wider potential to the farthest reaches of the music industry. In 2017 I furthered my commitment by opening Third Man Pressing a plant which has always been open to anyone and everyone who walks in the door and wants to press a record, from bedroom hip hop artists to field recording documentarians. And in the last year, Ive doubled down and invested in even more record presses, more employees to run them, and more shifts to try and accommodate the insane growing demand for vinyl product.

There are people who will say  isnt this good for Third Man? More demand than you can handle? To which I say, even though Third Man benefits in the short term, in the long term it ultimately hurts everyone involved in the vinyl ecosystem given the bottlenecks and delays. Something needs to be done.

While the entirety of vinyl investment and framework in the past decade has originated from independent companies and investors, the bigger problems we now see require major solutions.

In this spirit, I turn to our collegial big brothers in the music world, Sony, Universal, and Warner, and politely implore them to help alleviate this unfortunate backlog and start dedicating resources to build pressing plants themselves.

To be clear, the issue is not big labels versus small labels, its not independent versus mainstream, its not even punk versus pop. The issue is, simply, we have ALL created an environment where the unprecedented demand for vinyl records cannot keep up with the rudimentary supply of them.

Across the globe, there are now a handful of NEW companies, building both automated and manual vinyl presses. Its easier to purchase a vinyl press now than it has been in four decades. And with more ancillary innovators popping up every day helping advance every facet of the industry, this isnt a difficult decision to make. Its a no-brainer.

Were all on the same team with the same goals. I truly believe that with a good faith investment in the infrastructure that got us here, we can continue on this upward trajectory and further inspire the worlds around us. Now is the time. Thank you.

jack white
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #620 on: March 21, 2022, 10:33:45 am »
Last few weeks pick ups

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - Night Gnomes (Purple & Yellow Splatter Vinyl)
Ibibio Sound Machine - Electricity (Indie Exclusive Yellow & Black Splatter Vinyl)
 Susumu Yokota - Symbol (White Vinyl)
Shaun Hames - A Place In the Unknown (Blue/ Red Marbled Vinyl)
Francis Cleveland - Beyond The Willow Tree
Alabaster DePlume - Gold (Eye Of The Sun Coloured Vinyl)

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #621 on: March 23, 2022, 06:39:39 pm »
Just got these....

DUNE - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK - 2XLP

In association with WaterTower Music, Mondo is proud to present Hans Zimmer's BAFTA Award-winning score to Denis Villeneuve's incredible sci-fi epic DUNE. Mixing more traditional electronic and orchestral elements with Cubase instruments created especially for this project and fused with female voices singing in a language developed by Zimmer himself. The result is nothing short of jaw-dropping. It's otherworldly and completely enveloping, much like the sands on Arrakis. The music here is vast, open and sprawling but at its core is an emotional depth few other composers come close to.

Hans Zimmer has taken the notion of a sci-fi soundtrack to another level here, mixing electronics, orchestral flourishes and human voices to a dizzying effect that transports you right back to Arrakis.

DUNE-FC-SLIP-1024x" border="0


DUNE-DISCS-e2d90c43-85a4-4a54-9c3f-affe81980f52-1024x" border="0


DUNE-FC-NOSLIP-1024x" border="0


DUNE-GATE-copy-1024x1024-1" border="0


Obi-Packing-1024x" border="0


Featuring original artwork by Greg Ruth, the 2XLP set is as stunning as you would imagine. Pressed on sand colored vinyl and housed inside a beautiful gatefold sleeve, the package is finished with a full-color, rigid outer plastic jacket capturing the majesty of DUNE perfectly.

Also got this (I got the other coloured Variant in December)

THE DUNE SKETCHBOOK - MUSIC FROM THE SOUNDTRACK - 3XLP

DUNE-FC-52f7cc6c-a479-493a-9b2c-c1f1088a8872-1024x1024-1" border="0


These extended suites from Denis Villeneuve's epic blockbuster, DUNE, are breathtaking in their scope and vision, both beautiful and dynamic. Our edition features incredible artwork from Greg Ruth, approved by both the composer and director. Don't miss out on one of our favorite releases of the year
THE DUNE SKETCHBOOK clocks in at an impressive 100 minutes across a mere nine tracks. It features all of Hans Zimmers typical bombast and deafening drums. These extended cues feature huge swathes of arpeggiated synths, vocal chants and rumbling bagpipes, moods run from ethereal to ominous, wistful to sorrowful and always become huge dramatic, loud and disorientating (sometimes all within the same cue). It truly is an epic for our times, and proves once again Hans Zimmers status as one of the worlds greatest living composers.

DUNE-gatefoldmock-blk-1024x" border="0


DUNE-gatefoldmock-1024x" border="0

DUNE-BC-1024x" border="0

THE DUNE SKETCHBOOK & THE DUNE 2XLP soundtrack are completely different beasts. Tracklisting for both is here https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Dune_(2021_film)_soundtrack_albums. You can't go wrong with either to be honest but both will make your life complete.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #622 on: March 25, 2022, 04:50:34 pm »
365Games is having a massive sale on vinyl. Picked up quite a few albums and EPs. Free delivery

Ordered mine yesterday and came this morning :D

Some 7 s as low as £2 odd and albums for £7
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,278
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #623 on: Today at 07:38:56 am »
This vinyl business is like having an acceptable form of addiction, feeling like a junkie, unable to resist, yet being happy about it. 😁 Our household got the turntable on Christmas and already were reorganising shelves to accommodate more records and planning ahead to when these new spots are filled. Over 50 albums already and not slowing down. Last weekend alone, as I had some spare money from freelancing, I got PJ Harveys To bring you my love, Ill Communication from Beastie boys and Enter the 37th chamber by El Michals Affair. It seems my list of essential albums is quite extensive. 😬
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,902
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #624 on: Today at 11:03:10 am »
^^  ;D

That El MA abum is smart. Remember hearing a song from that in the fleem Chef. Got a more recent album of theirs. Good band
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 