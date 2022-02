Fucking hell!!!!!!!



Just checked on what I think is my rarest vinyl, a copy of UF Orb in green PVC sleeve, limited to 1000 copies.



On discogs, a sealed copy is going for over 4 fuckin grand!!!!!!



https://www.discogs.com/sell/item/336192580



Mine's still unopened. And autographed



Nice! Check out whether autographed copies are worth more than nice clean ones tho - was recounted to me once while asking a band member to sign something for meYou'd enjoy this - plug from FlashingBlade... Four Tet goes thru John Peel's collection and there's mention of wild price hikes in records etc.. https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0014f3r